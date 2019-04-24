 Emissions and microplastics: How food waste hurts the environment | Global Ideas | DW | 30.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Emissions and microplastics: How food waste hurts the environment

Throwing away food that could still be eaten isn't just a waste of money, it also costs precious resources, hurts the climate, threatens biodiversity and can contaminate our soil with microplastics.

Symbolbild Mülltaucher holen ihr Essen aus Abfalltonnen (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

"I once found 200 to 300 Euros worth of Sushi, still in its original packaging," Lea recalls. It's not her real name. She wants to remain anonymous because what she does could lead to prosecution in Germany.

The college student goes dumpster diving, which is the practice of retrieving edible food from supermarket dumpsters after shop hours. Some store owners consider it theft. Not Lea though.

"A lot of food is produced but never eaten. I want to contribute to a redistribution", she says.

Watch video 02:31

Two German students on trial for dumpster diving

Largely because of massive waste of natural resources but also because she wants to make an active contribution to environmental protection. 

The production of food consumes water, fertilizer and pesticides but much of it is thrown away — especially in affluent countries — despite still being perfectly edible. 

Food waste also contributes to climate change, indirectly threatens biodiversity and even leads to more microplastics in our soil, as new studies have shown.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that one third of all food produced worldwide is never eaten.

Food that spoils while still in the fields, during storage, transport or processing is classified as food loss. The food that makes it onto the store shelves and either doesn't get sold or is bought and never eaten, is characterized as food waste.

Read more: Dumpster diving for those who don't like diving into dumpsters

Infographic: food waste by consumers in various regions of the world

Problems start early on along the value chain

Watch video 04:46

Fighting food waste in South Africa

Why so much food spoils during production is something that the FAO's Rosa Rolle experienced first-hand during her work with small-scale farmers in Bangladesh.

"They would harvest the tomatoes, put them in 50 kilogram sacks and by the time they got them to market only 50% would be of good marketable quality."

Though that implies a huge financial blow for farmers, the environmental damage of such food loss is limited. Both because less energy has gone into transport and processing, and because as in many other developing countries, Bangladesh still has a traditional secondary use for imperfect produce. 

"What remains is largely fed to livestock", says Rolle.

Read more: Germany awards 'too good for the bin' prizes to tackle food waste

Read more:  'Food savers' brunch' in Berlin to protest against wastage

The situation is completely different for the sushi Lea found in the garbage of her supermarket in Germany. It wouldn't be used as fodder and considerable energy would have gone into the transportation and processing of the different ingredients between the time they left the ocean and the field, to the time they were packaged for consumption.

In fact, in the case of rice, the environmental impact starts on the field. Unlike other cereals such as wheat or corn, rice is a marsh plant, which needs to be covered with water to thrive. But because organic matter decomposes differently in the low-oxygen environment below water than it does on land, rice fields generate large amounts of the extremely damaging climate gas methane.

Yet some 30% of the global grain crop, including rice, never makes it onto a plate.

Read more: German government rolls out plan to curb food waste

Infographic: Food wastage in percent of total global production

Deforestation, water waste, threat to biodiversity

In general, the production of food consumes a lot of resources, often putting serious stress on the environment. In fact, according to the FAO, more than a quarter of all agricultural land available worldwide is used to produce food that never makes it to the table.

And because forests that are home to a variety of animal species, are still being cleared on an vast scale to make way for cattle herds or palm oil plantations,  food production impacts biodiversity. So if less meat was wasted, less forest might end up being cleared to graze cattle.

Watch video 01:44

Doing Your Bit: An app to cut food waste

And what about water? According to the FAO, every year, about 250 billion liters of water are used worldwide to produce foods that are never eaten. That's the equivalent of filling the great pyramid of Giza with water — almost 1 million times.

But let's return to Lea's sushi, and the fish within. Some 35% of the fish, mussels and shellfish caught and grown worldwide are not actually eaten.

And then there's still the plastic packaging for the sushi.

Sushi packaged in plastic. If the food lands in the trash like this, packaging can find its way onto our fields in the form of microplastic

Plastic trash: via the organic waste bin, this sushi packaging can make its way onto our fields — as microplastic

Plastic in the soil

Watch video 01:14

Wastage - not just a 'first world problem'

Food that gets thrown away is often discarded while it's still packaged in plastic. But in compost or biogas facilities where organic waste is processed, it's difficult to separate the plastic from the organic matter.

As a research team from the University of Bayreuth discovered, that has far-reaching consequences. In a single ton of compost from domestic organic waste, they found up to 440,000 pieces of microplastic.

They also found microplastics on German agricultural lands — in concentrations of up to 20 times higher than in the world's oceans. And from out there on the fields, it can potentially enter our food chain.

There is no instant solution to the problem of food loss and food waste but every bit of progress towards avoiding it helps.

On the food loss front, Rosa Rolle has made some inroads helping the small-scale farmers in Bangladesh save more of their tomato harvest: they now use reusable, easily stackable and airy plastic boxes to transport their fragile fruits. Since they've started doing so, 90% of the tomatoes reach both the market and the consumer in good shape.

  • Bildergalerie Supermarkt Original Unverpackt

    Berlin's first package-free supermarket

    Wrapped in plastic? No, thanks.

    "Original Unverpackt" is a small supermarket that looks more like a kiosk, and yet it offers 500 different products - from nuts to noodles - all package-free. Customers can fill as much of each product as they want into small linen bags, Tupperware they bring from home, or glass jars from Milena’s shop. As long as it's reusable.

  • Klima Ausflug

    Berlin's first package-free supermarket

    Bulk shopping

    At Milena's shop, nothing is pre-packaged, so customers can decide how much of each product they want to buy. Nuts, for example, are billed according to weight, so to double-check how much your pecans or walnuts are, you can throw them onto this retro-looking scale. Plus, shuffling nuts into bags brought from home is actually way more fun than just tossing a pre-packaged bag of nuts into a cart.

  • Berlin Verpackungsfreier Supermarkt Original Unverpackt

    Berlin's first package-free supermarket

    Bring your own packaging

    Apart from nuts, you can also buy package-free noodles, like lasagna or spaghetti. But when customers get to the spaghetti section, many are a bit helpless. "They wonder: where could we possibly put that," Milena says. Spaghetti won't fit in most Tupperware containers. Milena has a simple but ingenious answer: "Old Pringles tubes," she says and smiles.

  • Klima Ausflug

    Berlin's first package-free supermarket

    Supporting local organic agriculture

    Milena's concept isn't just reducing plastic waste, but also offering regional and organic produce. So all of these fruits and veggies come from local farmers. "That way, we have a shorter supply chain," says Milena, "which means we're producing less carbon dioxide when getting the products into our shop."

  • Klima Ausflug

    Berlin's first package-free supermarket

    Organic apples - and condoms

    Milena's shop doesn't just offer package-free food, like these yummy-looking fruits, but also toiletries - from organic detergents to natural cosmetics. There's even a section with sustainable, fair-trade, vegan condoms.

  • Klima Ausflug

    Berlin's first package-free supermarket

    Recycled furniture

    Milena's shop is located in Berlin's vibrant, trendy Kreuzberg district and has a base of loyal customers who love to hang out after shopping. Even the chairs outside of Milena's shop are made out of recycled cardboard.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


DW recommends

How sustainably do Germans eat?

Germans cook plenty of vegetables and say they care about animal welfare — but they aren't ready to give up their beloved sausages. (04.01.2018)  

Dumpster diving for those who don't like diving into dumpsters

A new store in Berlin is selling food that would otherwise be thrown away. But that's just the start. The motley crew of green entrepreneurs has much bigger plans and you might benefit from them, too. (15.09.2017)  

Dumpster diving to fight food waste

A small German network has turned to parliament to raise awareness of the wastefulness of our throw-away society - and to urge that dumpster diving be decriminalized. (05.04.2017)  

'Food savers' brunch' in Berlin to protest against wastage

Two German charities have held a brunch in Berlin to protest against the high amount of perfectly good food that is thrown away each day. All of the food served at the event had been bound for the dumpster. (05.07.2015)  

German government rolls out plan to curb food waste

People in Germany throw away hundreds of tons of food every year. Now the government has presented a concept to end food waste — but critics say the plan does not go far enough. (20.02.2019)  

Waste food and emissions: Landfill or the plate?

Millions of people in South Africa don't know where their next meal will come from. Meanwhile, much food ends up in the garbage, and ultimately causes climate-harmful emissions. WWF wants to tackle both problems at once. (11.12.2018)  

Germany awards 'too good for the bin' prizes to tackle food waste

Germany's Ministry of Food and Agriculture has awarded prizes to projects for innovation in reducing food waste. A ceremony in Berlin saw prizes for dumplings, gastronomy, a supermarket and how to use overripe bananas. (06.04.2017)  

Palm oil: Too much of a good thing?

Palm oil can be used in everything from cosmetics to fuel, and is cheap and efficient to produce. But this versatile crop has a dark side — its incredible popularity has caused widespread environmental destruction. (07.08.2018)  

Berlin's first package-free supermarket

Milena sells nude food - what on earth is that? (08.10.2015)  

Microplastics: Our daily companions

Tiny pieces of plastic, or microplastics, are everywhere — despite potentially harmful effects on the environment and human health. Here are just a few of the products in our day-to-day life that contain microplastics. (17.01.2018)  

WWW links

Studie der Universität Bayreuth zu Mikroplastik auf den Feldern

European Compost Network (ECN)

Foodsharing website

Universität Bayreuth

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

FAO Global Initiative on Food Loss and Waste Reduction - Cereals

FAO Global Initiative on Food Loss and Waste Reduction - Fish

Audios and videos on the topic

Two German students on trial for dumpster diving  

Fighting food waste in South Africa  

Wastage - not just a 'first world problem'  

Doing Your Bit: An app to cut food waste  

A waste free restaurant  

Related content

Man working at Leipzig bakery

Fighting climate change by tackling food waste 24.04.2019

One-third of all food worldwide ends up in the garbage, with industrialized countries contributing the most. A new foodsharing platform wants to help tackle the impact this has on our climate.

Indien Mumbai Naomi Mangroven

Saving Mumbai's natural mangrove buffer against rising tides 27.03.2019

Young people in Mumbai are taking action to protect the city's vanishing mangrove forests. The trees, a vital flood defense, help protect millions of vulnerable people on India's coast from rising sea levels.

Senegal Fluchtursache Klimawandel

The women left to face climate change and overfishing alone 06.03.2019

Senegalese coastal villages are affected by climate change and overfishing. While many men leave to seek employment abroad, women often stay behind and try to adapt to life between rising sea levels and desertification.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  