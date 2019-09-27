 El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats, recognizes Juan Guaido | News | DW | 03.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

El Salvador expels Venezuelan diplomats, recognizes Juan Guaido

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has kicked out Nicolas Maduro's diplomatic corps, giving them two days to leave the country. But he hasn't entirely closed the door to Venezuelan representation.

Nayib Bukele speaks at a podium in front of El Salvador's flags (Reuters/J. Cabezas)

El Salvador announced late Saturday that Venezuelan diplomats serving under embattled President Nicolas Maduro had 48 hours to leave the country. He added that El Salvador would welcome a future diplomatic corps sent by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The move was the latest example of a country publically designating Maduro's presidency in Venezuela as illegitimate. Guaido is currently leading an opposition movement against longterm ruler Maduro. Multiple countries, as well as international groupings, have backed Guaido. 

While Guaido has managed to secure control over several Venezuelan Embassies abroad, including in the US. However, his opposition movement has been unable remove Maduro from power, and the country has found itself in a political stalemate while dealing with a humanitarian crisis.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele (above) announced the expulsion in a memo published on Twitter. In it, he said his government "recognized  the legitimacy of the interim president, Juan Guaido, until free elections can be held, in accordance with the Venezuelan constitution."

Bukele also said his government's decision was in line with previous reports from a UN human rights commission that Maduro had systematically violated its citizens' rights.

Outspoken against 'dictator' Maduro

Bukele, a member of the conservative Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA), has voiced his opposition to the socialist Maduro on prior occasions, such as during his inauguration into office this past June.

"Dictators like Maduro in Venezuela will never be legitimate because they maintain power by force and do not respect the will of their people," he said at his swearing-in.

The US ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, welcomed Bukele's announcement. He tweeted in Spanish that the US applauded Bukele's decision "to make sure that El Salvador is on the right side of history" and highlighted that more than 50 other nations "support the Venezuelan people at this moment of crisis."

Ongoing political standoff

In January 2019, Guaido declared Maduro's presidency to be illegitimate based in part on the previous elections in May 2018 that were marked by significant vote irregularities.  

The opposition leader has said Maduro violates the country's constitutionally enshrined democratic principles, while Maduro has accused Guaido of staging a coup and of being a US puppet.

The political standoff has spurred mixed responses from the international community. Germany, among other countries, has expressed support for Guaido, and the European Union recently ratcheted up sanctions on officials close to Maduro.

However, the United Nations continues to recognize Maduro's government, in part due to support from Russia and China.

Various attempts at peace talks between Venezuela's opposing political camps have failed.

cmb/sms (EFE, Reuters, AFP) 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

The human cost of the US sanctions on Venezuela

The US has a total embargo on Venezuela. The EU has imposed new sanctions. The goal is to oust President Nicolas Maduro. But the measures are hitting Venezuelans hard and are likely to kill many people. (01.10.2019)  

Opinion: Latin America needs solidarity

Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Brazil and Venezuela: Large parts of Latin America are on fire with protest. Some simple truths would be worth keeping in mind to solve the problems, says DW's Uta Thofern. (29.10.2019)  

Venezuela wins seat on UN Human Rights Council despite uproar

Advocacy groups have strongly criticized the UN's election of Venezuela as a global representative for human rights. A humanitarian emergency has led millions of Venezuelans to flee their country. (18.10.2019)  

EU imposes new sanctions on Venezuela

The EU has said Venezuela must work toward new elections amid the country's political and economic crisis. This comes as seven more people close to President Nicolas Maduro were hit by travel and financial restrictions. (27.09.2019)  

UN: More aid for Venezuela refugees needed

The UN has warned that hostility towards Venezuelan refugees in neighboring countries will grow if aid is not increased. Of the more than $700 million that had been sought, less than $180 million has been received. (19.08.2019)  

Venezuela government, opposition agree to continue talks

There will be further talks to end to Venezuela's stalemate, negotiators have said. For years, the president's adversaries have been wary of lengthy dialogue, insisting that he has used talks to stall for time. (12.07.2019)  

Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro halts talks with opposition over US sanctions

Venezuela responded to President Donald Trump's move to freeze assets in the US by skipping talks with Juan Guaido's team in Barbados. The government accused Guaido of 'celebrating and promoting' so-called US aggression. (08.08.2019)  

US slams 'intolerable' support for Venezuela's Maduro

National Security Adviser John Bolton said Venezuela was now part of an "exclusive club of rogue states," and issued a stark warning to any countries wanting to do business with Caracas. (07.08.2019)  

German ambassador allowed to return to Venezuela

Expelled from Venezuela in March for greeting opposition leader and interim president Juan Guaido at the airport, German Ambassador Daniel Kriener has been given permission by Caracas to return. (02.07.2019)  

Critics slam US-El Salvador asylum deal as 'cynical and absurd'

The White House reportedly plans to help El Salvador host US-bound asylum-seekers from neighboring countries. Experts blasted the Trump administration for sending migrants to one of the world's most dangerous countries. (21.09.2019)  

El Salvador: Nayib Bukele wins presidential election

Anti-corruption outsider Nayib Bukele has won El Salvador's presidential election. His win will bring an end to decades of a two-party system. (04.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Venezuela Caracas | Nicolas Maduro

EU imposes new sanctions on Venezuela 27.09.2019

The EU has said Venezuela must work toward new elections amid the country's political and economic crisis. This comes as seven more people close to President Nicolas Maduro were hit by travel and financial restrictions.

Venezuela Symbolbild Pressefreiheit

Venezuela wins seat on UN Human Rights Council despite uproar 18.10.2019

Advocacy groups have strongly criticized the UN's election of Venezuela as a global representative for human rights. A humanitarian emergency has led millions of Venezuelans to flee their country.

Venezuela Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | Carolina Jenjerlys mit ihrer Tochter

The human cost of the US sanctions on Venezuela 01.10.2019

The US has a total embargo on Venezuela. The EU has imposed new sanctions. The goal is to oust President Nicolas Maduro. But the measures are hitting Venezuelans hard and are likely to kill many people.

Advertisement