EU imposes new sanctions on Venezuela

News

The EU has said Venezuela must work toward new elections amid the country's political and economic crisis. This comes as seven more people close to President Nicolas Maduro were hit by travel and financial restrictions.

Nicolas Maduro (Getty Images/AFP/F. Parra)

The European Union warned Venezuela on Friday that it could face new sanctions if the government of President Nicolas Maduro did not move toward a timetable for presidential elections, as the country slides further into economic crisis and authoritarianism.

In a statement that spoke of a "grave situation" in the country, the bloc said it confirmed "its readiness to work on further targeted measures."

The statement was issued after the EU imposed travel bans and asset freezes on another seven people close to Maduro, four of whom are suspected of being behind the abduction of naval commandant Rafael Acosta. All are being sanctioned for their involvement in torture and other human rights violations, the European Council said in Brussels.

The new sanctions bring the number of Venezuelans facing restrictions from the bloc to 25. The EU also imposed an arms embargo in November 2017.

Acosta died in military custody in June, with relatives alleging he was tortured to death.

Venezuelans at the border between Colombia and Ecuador (Reuters/D. Tapia)

Many Venezuelans have fled or want to flee their country

Hunger and hyperinflation 

It is the first time in almost a year that the EU has expanded sanctions to Maduro allies. Until now, the bloc has focused more on mediating peace talks with Norway and Latin American countries.

The EU has been under growing pressure from Washington to take action against Maduro, who has been accused by several quarters of human rights violations and of shifting the country toward a dictatorship amid a worsening political and economic crisis.

Most of the EU has joined the US in backing Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Guaido, seeing him as a likely candidate for leading the country back on the path of democracy.

The economic crisis in Venezuela, which has seen chronic food shortages and hyperinflation, has driven many citizens out of the country, with the UN estimating that some 4 million Venezuelans have migrated to neighboring countries.

tj/ng (Reuters, epd)

DW recommends

Cubans feeling the pinch of severe fuel shortage

Cuba is currently mired in an energy crisis, forcing some farmers to plow their fields with oxen. Experts, however, have downplayed fears that the country's current woes are as severe as they were during the 1990s. (24.09.2019)  

EU to give Colombia €30m in aid for Venezuelan migrants

The EU's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini has announced millions in financial aid to help Colombia deal with an influx of Venezuelan migrants. More than 4 million Venezuelans have fled in recent years. (13.09.2019)  

Venezuelan exodus at 4 million since 2015

Four million Venezuelans have fled their crisis-torn homeland in little over four years, say UN aid agencies. Colombia is hosting the bulk, followed by Chile, Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina. (07.06.2019)  

Venezuela's health care crisis: Hospitals have 'nothing left'

As Venezuela's humanitarian crisis grows increasingly dire, more people are leaving the country. Across the border in Colombia, aid services are reaching their limits, Andreas Lindner of the German Red Cross tells DW. (19.02.2019)  

Venezuela Militärübungen

Venezuela and Colombia border tension fuels fear of armed conflict 17.09.2019

A large-scale military exercise and the invoking of a regional defense pact have Venezuela and Colombia on edge. How likely is a military confrontation between the South American neighbors?

Venezuela, Caracas: Edgar Zambrano

Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Zambrano released from jail 18.09.2019

Edgar Zambrano had been detained on charges of treason following a failure to seize control in April. His allies have said his liberation was a result of global pressure and not one of goodwill from President Maduro.

Maduro looks for help in Moscow and DC 25.09.2019

Russia has pledged to double grain exports to Venezuela in an effort to alleviate crippling US sanctions. As the country's President, Nicolas Maduro, visits Moscow in search of a lifeline, he said he would be willing to meet with US President Trump, too, in an effort to resolve the dire situation.

