 Venezuela government, opposition agree to continue talks | News | DW | 12.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Venezuela government, opposition agree to continue talks

There will be further talks to end to Venezuela's stalemate, negotiators have said. For years, the president's adversaries had been wary of lengthy dialogue, insisting that he has used talks to stall for time.

Venezuela (picture-alliance/dpa/Zurimar Campos/Prensa Miraflores)

Mediated by Norway, an initial round of talks between Venezuela's government and opposition groups came to an end on Thursday — with all parties pledging to keep the dialogue going.

"We announce that the representatives of the main political actors in Venezuela are continuing the negotiations that were initiated in Oslo," Norway's Foreign Ministry said.

Read more: Venezuela's Guaido announces fresh talks with Maduro regime

US sanctions have exacerbated shortages of food, fuel and medicine in Venezuela. On Thursday, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Venezuela's military intelligence agency after navy Captain Rafael Acosta, who died in custody, showed signs of torture. The Trump administration has sanctioned dozens of top Venezuelan officials, including President Nicolas Maduro (pictured), accusing them of stealing from the once-wealthy nation's coffers for personal gain while using the funds to repress critics.

Read more: Venezuela reopens border with Colombia after four-month blockade

The UN estimates that more than 7 million of Venezuela's 30 million people need aid. Three million people have left the country since the start of 2016. The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, recently published a report accusing Venezuelan officials of human rights abuses — including extrajudicial killings and measures to erode democratic institutions.

Watch video 01:52

Venezuela's Independence Day marked by rival rallies

'The Venezuelans' suffering'

Opposition leader Juan Guaido said negotiators wouldn't allow talks to drag. More than 50 countries — including the United States — recognize Guaido as Venezuela's self-declared interim president.

Read more: Venezuela marks independence day with military parade

Maduro said the US sought to replace him with Guaido as part of a war aimed at stealing Venezuela's vast oil resources. Guaido has declared Maduro's reelection a fraud and insisted that Venezuela needs to hold a new vote under proper conditions. He has strong supporters in the opposition.

Read more: Venezuelan journalists report on their own survival

"Our delegation will hold consultations to advance and end the Venezuelans' suffering," Stalin Gonzalez, a legislator and member of the opposition delegation, wrote on Twitter following Norway's statement.

Read more: Venezuela's army death squads kill thousands, UN reports

On Thursday, Maduro indicated that he would be upon to continuing the consultations, saying, "We can find a path to peace." In an evening television broadcast in the company of Hector Rodriguez, a member of the government's delegation, he said negotiators had decided to continue the dialogue in a "permanent manner."

"After an intense day of work, we developed six points with the government of Norway and the opposition," Maduro said, though he did not specify what the points were.

Watch video 00:57

Bachelet seeks greater UN presence in Venezuela

mkg/sms (EFE, Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Venezuela reopens border with Colombia after four-month blockade

Venezuelans have joined long lines to cross into Colombia to buy food and medicine. Embattled President Nicolas Maduro shut the border in February to keep out foreign aid he said was unneeded. (08.06.2019)  

Venezuelan journalists report on their own survival

As the UN's Michelle Bachelet visits Venezuela to address the political standoff and electricity and internet blackouts become the norm, life's daily struggles have become an unwanted news beat for journalists. (19.06.2019)  

Venezuela's Guaido announces fresh talks with Maduro regime

The Norway-brokered talks aim "to establish a negotiation on the end of the dictatorship," the opposition leader said. Backed by Russia and China, socialist President Nicolas Maduro has refused to step down. (08.07.2019)  

Venezuela marks independence day with military parade

President Maduro said he would seek peace with the opposition, one day after a UN report accused the military of extrajudicial killings. Opposition leader Juan Guaido called for an end to Maduro's "dictatorship." (05.07.2019)  

Venezuela's army death squads kill thousands — UN

A UN report has detailed the extrajudicial executions of thousands of young men by special forces. The report says that the death squads are carrying out President Maduro's strategy for neutralizing political opponents. (04.07.2019)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venezuela's Independence Day marked by rival rallies  

Bachelet seeks greater UN presence in Venezuela  

Related content

Venezuela Krise

Venezuela's Guaido announces fresh talks with Maduro regime 08.07.2019

The Norway-brokered talks aim "to establish a negotiation on the end of the dictatorship," the opposition leader said. Backed by Russia and China, socialist President Nicolas Maduro has refused to step down.

Screenshot Twitter Account Juan Guaido

Venezuela accused of killing naval officer 01.07.2019

Security forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro arrested naval officer Rafael Acosta Arevalo last month. Twelve countries from across the Americas have called his reported death an "assassination."

Venezuela Krise Polizei

Venezuela's army death squads kill thousands — UN 04.07.2019

A UN report has detailed the extrajudicial executions of thousands of young men by special forces. The report says that the death squads are carrying out President Maduro's strategy for neutralizing political opponents.

Advertisement