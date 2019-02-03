 El Salvador: Nayib Bukele wins presidential election | News | DW | 04.02.2019

News

El Salvador: Nayib Bukele wins presidential election

Anti-corruption outsider Nayib Bukele has won El Salvador's presidential election. His win will bring an end to decades of a two-party system.

El Salvador presidential candidate Nayib Bukele (REUTERS)

Former mayor Nayib Bukele on Sunday won El Salvador's presidential election, the Supreme Electoral Court said.

The Supreme Electoral Court dsaid Bukele had nearly 54 percent of the votes, with nearly 90 percent of ballots counted.

His biggest challenger, Carlos Callejas of the Nationalist Republican Alliance, was far behind in second with less than 32 percent, while even farther back were former Foreign Minister Hugo Martinez of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front and a minor party candidate.

"Today we won the first round and we made history," Bukele, said in a victory speech to cheering supporters. "We’ve turned the page on power."

Bukele, a 37-year-old former mayor of San Salvador, is the conservative Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA) party candidate, and if he wins it will end almost 30 years of a two-party system.

Anti-graft promises

All four candidates vowed to end corruption, stamp out gang violence and create more jobs, with cracking down on crime at the top of the agenda.

Since the end of its bloody civil war in 1992, El Salvador has been governed by either the ruling leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) and its rival, conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA).

"The two groups that created the war still want to keep governing, and what's more, they're corrupt," Bukele told reporters after voting in the capital.

Bukele made his political debut in 2012 as a small-town mayor with the current-ruling FMLN and won election in the capital three years later, automatically making him a potential presidential contender.

law/bw (AFP, Reuters)

