Outsider poised to win El Salvador presidential election

Salvadorians head to the polls Sunday to elect their new president.

The vote comes as the small impoverished Central American country battles to tackle gang violence, corruption and mass migration from the region to the United States.

About 5.3 million people are registered to cast ballots.

Nayib Bukele is tipped to win the presidency

Although the race is expected to be close, opinion polls suggest Nayib Bukele, a candidate for the right-wing Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA), has the best chance of winning. A victory for the 37-year-old would be significant, given that he isn't from either of the two main parties that have dominated Salvadorian politics since 1989.

Carlos Calleja, 42, of the conservative nationalist Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) is predicted to finish in second place, while Hugo Martinez, the candidate for the ruling leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), is trailing in third position.

Read more: El Salvador prosecutors seek arrest of ex-President Mauricio Funes

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a second round runoff between the top two candidates will take place on March 10.



Central American migrants need aid on long trek to US

Plagued with poverty, violence

In the last few months of 2018, more than 3,000 Salvadorans joined caravans marching towards the US border. That wave of migration has mainly been driven by violence, abject poverty and unemployment.

El Salvador has one of the world's highest murder rates, with more than 3,300 gang-related killings reported last year. About 30 percent of the country's 6.6 million population live below the poverty line.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut aid to the small country if it does not do more to deter north-bound migrants.



Bukele, a former mayor of the capital, San Salvador, pledged during his campaign to boost the economy, invest in education, curb the exodus of migrants and crack down on corruption. But if he becomes president, he may not have an easy time implementing changes because his GANA party is unlikely to have a majority in Congress.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico No longer first choice In a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican city of Tenosique, near the Guatemalan border, a refugee from Honduras says he originally planned to move to the United States with his family. Trump's election has changed everything. "I wanted to go to the United States with my family, but we've seen that the new government there has made things harder."

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Lingering in Mexico Concepcion Bautista from Guatemala cradles her newborn son in the same migrant shelter. She says she plans to head for the United States, but will linger in Mexico to see how US President Donald Trump's immigration policies play out. Her goal is to reunite with her family up north...

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico A mere transit country? …but for the time being, she believes applying for asylum in Mexico is a smarter move. Mexican asylum data and testimony from migrants in Tenosique suggest that although fewer Central Americans are trying to enter the US, plenty are still fleeing their poor, violent home countries, with many deciding to stay longer in Mexico, which has traditionally been a transit country.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Tough immigration policies The Trump administration has pointed out a sharp decline in immigrant detentions in the first few months of this year as a vindication for the president's tough immigration policies. The measures are already having another effect. In California, where farmers usually rely on workers from Mexico to bring in the harvest, many Mexicans are staying away, preferring to find work in their own country.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Asylum applications on the rise Migrants from Central America play football in the migrant shelter in Tenosique. The number of people applying for asylum in Mexico has soared by more than 150 percent since Trump was elected president. These days, Mexican immigrants would rather set up in Canada than the United States.

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico Human smugglers up the price One man from Guatemala says the prices charged by people smugglers have risen sharply since Trump took office, now hovering around $10,000 (9,100 euros), up from about $6,000 a few years ago. Migrants sit below a mural in Mexico with the words: "Our demand is minimal: justice."

Central American immigrants turn to Mexico A new home With Mexico's immigration authorities controlling migration more assiduously, Central Americans were forced to take more isolated, dangerous routes where the chances of being mugged were higher. "We've gone north several times, but every time it's got harder," says one man, who was deported from the United States in December. "Now, it's better if we travel alone, along new routes." Author: Nadine Berghausen



nm/jlw (Reuters, AFP)

