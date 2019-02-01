 Outsider poised to win El Salvador presidential election | News | DW | 03.02.2019

News

Outsider poised to win El Salvador presidential election

If poll predictions play out, the two parties that have ruled El Salvador for the past 30 years could lose their grip on power. The favorite to win Sunday's vote is a young outsider who has vowed to stamp out corruption.

A poster of Nayib Bukele

Salvadorians head to the polls Sunday to elect their new president. 

The vote comes as the small impoverished Central American country battles to tackle gang violence, corruption and mass migration from the region to the United States.

About 5.3 million people are registered to cast ballots.

Nayib Bukele

Nayib Bukele is tipped to win the presidency

Although the race is expected to be close, opinion polls suggest Nayib Bukele, a candidate for the right-wing Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA), has the best chance of winning. A victory for the 37-year-old would be significant, given that he isn't from either of the two main parties that have dominated Salvadorian politics since 1989.

Carlos Calleja, 42, of the conservative nationalist Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) is predicted to finish in second place, while Hugo Martinez, the candidate for the ruling leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), is trailing in third position.

Read moreEl Salvador prosecutors seek arrest of ex-President Mauricio Funes

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a second round runoff between the top two candidates will take place on March 10.

Watch video 02:30
Now live
02:30 mins.

Central American migrants need aid on long trek to US

Plagued with poverty, violence

In the last few months of 2018, more than 3,000 Salvadorans joined caravans marching towards the US border. That wave of migration has mainly been driven by violence, abject poverty and unemployment.

El Salvador has one of the world's highest murder rates, with more than 3,300 gang-related killings reported last year. About 30 percent of the country's 6.6 million population live below the poverty line.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut aid to the small country if it does not do more to deter north-bound migrants.


Bukele, a former mayor of the capital, San Salvador, pledged during his campaign to boost the economy, invest in education, curb the exodus of migrants and crack down on corruption. But if he becomes president, he may not have an easy time implementing changes because his GANA party is unlikely to have a majority in Congress.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    No longer first choice

    In a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican city of Tenosique, near the Guatemalan border, a refugee from Honduras says he originally planned to move to the United States with his family. Trump's election has changed everything. "I wanted to go to the United States with my family, but we've seen that the new government there has made things harder."

  • Mexiko, Flüchtling Concepcion Bautista aus Guatemala (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Lingering in Mexico

    Concepcion Bautista from Guatemala cradles her newborn son in the same migrant shelter. She says she plans to head for the United States, but will linger in Mexico to see how US President Donald Trump's immigration policies play out. Her goal is to reunite with her family up north...

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    A mere transit country?

    …but for the time being, she believes applying for asylum in Mexico is a smarter move. Mexican asylum data and testimony from migrants in Tenosique suggest that although fewer Central Americans are trying to enter the US, plenty are still fleeing their poor, violent home countries, with many deciding to stay longer in Mexico, which has traditionally been a transit country.

  • Mexico migrants in Tenosique

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Tough immigration policies

    The Trump administration has pointed out a sharp decline in immigrant detentions in the first few months of this year as a vindication for the president's tough immigration policies. The measures are already having another effect. In California, where farmers usually rely on workers from Mexico to bring in the harvest, many Mexicans are staying away, preferring to find work in their own country.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Asylum applications on the rise

    Migrants from Central America play football in the migrant shelter in Tenosique. The number of people applying for asylum in Mexico has soared by more than 150 percent since Trump was elected president. These days, Mexican immigrants would rather set up in Canada than the United States.

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    Human smugglers up the price

    One man from Guatemala says the prices charged by people smugglers have risen sharply since Trump took office, now hovering around $10,000 (9,100 euros), up from about $6,000 a few years ago. Migrants sit below a mural in Mexico with the words: "Our demand is minimal: justice."

  • Mexiko Migranten in Tenosique (Reuters/C. Jasso)

    Central American immigrants turn to Mexico

    A new home

    With Mexico's immigration authorities controlling migration more assiduously, Central Americans were forced to take more isolated, dangerous routes where the chances of being mugged were higher. "We've gone north several times, but every time it's got harder," says one man, who was deported from the United States in December. "Now, it's better if we travel alone, along new routes."

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


nm/jlw (Reuters, AFP)

Mexiko Mittelamerikas Migrantenkarawane

Migrant caravan departs Mexico City for dangerous trek to US border 10.11.2018

Thousands of migrants have left Mexico City for a 2,800-kilometer route through areas known for cartel violence. Organizers said the route to Tijuana is less dangerous than heading straight to the closest US entryway.

Mexiko Tijuana Proteste gegen Migranten aus Mittelamerika

Tijuana residents greet migrant caravans with violence 19.11.2018

A few hundred Tijuana residents are protesting the arrival of Central Americans in caravans en route to the United States. Defying US pledges to categorically deny asylum, more migrants are preparing to head north.

USA Migration Kinder

Latin America: A year of movement 31.12.2018

Few issues have affected Latin America more this year than migration. But host countries are reaching their limits, despite a general willingness to take people in.

