Guatemala is the most-populous country in Central America. Its capital and largest city is Guatemala City.

Guatemala is a former Spanish colony that gained independence in 19821 and is home to nearly 16 million people. A US-backed coup overthrew its democratically-elected government in 1954 and established a military dictatorship. The country endured a bloody civil war from 1960 to 1996. Guatemala underwent significant economic growth after the war's end, but still struggles with poverty, gang violence and drug crime. Here is a collection of all of DW's content on Guatemala.