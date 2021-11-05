Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Guatemala is the most-populous country in Central America. Its capital and largest city is Guatemala City.
Guatemala is a former Spanish colony that gained independence in 19821 and is home to nearly 16 million people. A US-backed coup overthrew its democratically-elected government in 1954 and established a military dictatorship. The country endured a bloody civil war from 1960 to 1996. Guatemala underwent significant economic growth after the war's end, but still struggles with poverty, gang violence and drug crime. Here is a collection of all of DW's content on Guatemala.
When we think of the things that are most vital to our lives, what comes to mind? Water? Food? Air? This week on Living Planet we have stories exploring our most basic human needs. We venture to unique water systems under threat high in the Andes of Colombia and Ecuador. And slightly further North, we hear how cookstoves are changing the game in Guatemala.
How are textile workers in Bangladesh faring who are unable to socially distance in their factories? We also hear how clean cooking stoves can help reduce the risk of lung diseases in Guatemala's poorer neighborhoods — that's more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 3 billion people cook by using open fires or simple stoves fueled by kerosene, wood, animal dung or even plastic. Every year, about 4 million people die prematurely from illnesses that can be attributed to these cooking practices. That's according to the World Health Organization. One simple solution is to help these people get access to cleaner ways of cooking.
With vaccinations lagging (and infections stagnating), what is Germany's new plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic? Also, promising new data from the UK on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and how Guatemala got duped into counterfeit test kits.