Guatemala

Guatemala is the most-populous country in Central America. Its capital and largest city is Guatemala City.

Guatemala is a former Spanish colony that gained independence in 19821 and is home to nearly 16 million people. A US-backed coup overthrew its democratically-elected government in 1954 and established a military dictatorship. The country endured a bloody civil war from 1960 to 1996. Guatemala underwent significant economic growth after the war's end, but still struggles with poverty, gang violence and drug crime. Here is a collection of all of DW's content on Guatemala.

Vermutlich 1500 Jahre alte Tonfiguren und Gefäße aus der mexikanischen Maya-Kultur werden in der Staatskanzlei in Magdeburg präsentiert. Insgesamt handelt es sich um 13 Artefakte aus der mittelamerikanischen Kultur, die die Polizei im Keller eines Hauses in der Altmark ausgegraben hatte. Die Staatskanzlei in Magdeburg plant die Rückgabe der Maya-Skulpturen an Mexiko und Guatemala Ende Mai.

Ancient Mayan artifacts returned to Guatemala and Mexico 05.11.2021

Germany's return of 13 Mayan cultural objects also reflects a recent trend of private collectors returning what is not theirs.
Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Ministerpräsident von Sachsen-Anhalt, präsentiert eine wahrscheinlich 1500 Jahre alte Tonfigur eines knienden Mannes aus der mexikanischen Teotihuacan-Kultur. Insgesamt handelt es sich um 13 Artefakte aus der mittelamerikanischen Kultur, die die Polizei im Keller eines Hauses in der Altmark ausgegraben hatte. Die Staatskanzlei in Magdeburg plant die Rückgabe der Maya-Skulpturen an Mexiko und Guatemala Ende Mai.

Germany to return Mayan ancient artifacts to Guatemala and Mexico 01.11.2021

The historic objects were discovered last year in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The owner says he bought them at a flea market in Leipzig in 2003 not knowing where they came from.

23.09.2021, Mexiko-Stadt - Eine Familie aus Haiti steht Schlange für einen Asylantrag in Mexiko. Zahlreiche Haitianer, die aus dem Süden in die mexikanische Hauptstadt angereist sind, hoffen auf Asyl in Mexiko, während sich die Lage an der Grenze zu USA zuspitzt. Aus Protest gegen die neuliche Abschiebung Tausender Migranten aus den USA nach Haiti hattte der US-Sondergesandte für das Land am 23.09. seinen Rücktritt eingereicht.

Guatemala: Police rescue 126 migrants trapped in a roadside container 09.10.2021

Most of the migrants were from Haiti and they had hoped to arrive in the US but instead would now be dropped off at the Honduras frontier. The US continues to deport thousands of migrants back to Haiti.
A resident walks past closed stores on the second day of a four-day lockdown, decreed by local authorities to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Kaqchikel Indigenous town of San Martin Jilotepeque, Guatemala, Friday, July 9, 2021. On Thursday, Guatemala announced its highest number of infections since the pandemic began, with 3,000 infected in a single day. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Coronavirus digest: Guatemala imposes 'state of calamity' 14.08.2021

Guatemala has imposed a night curfew and restrictions on public gatherings amid a surge in infections. Meanwhile, authorities in Sydney have described "the most concerning day" of the pandemic. Follow DW for the latest.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

The water we drink, the air we breathe 15.07.2021

When we think of the things that are most vital to our lives, what comes to mind? Water? Food? Air? This week on Living Planet we have stories exploring our most basic human needs. We venture to unique water systems under threat high in the Andes of Colombia and Ecuador. And slightly further North, we hear how cookstoves are changing the game in Guatemala.
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programs in the Northern Triangle at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US: Kamala Harris declares Mexico, Guatemala trip 'a success' 09.06.2021

Despite backlash from some Democratic and Republican lawmakers at home, US Vice President Kamala Harris maintained that Washington needed to tackle the "root causes" of migration.
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, attend a news conference, Monday, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

US: Kamala Harris in Guatemala warns migrants 'do not come' 08.06.2021

The US vice president has cautioned migrants on her first trip abroad since taking office. She is talking migration, corruption and investment with Guatemalan and Mexican leaders.

February 2021 The nationwide inoculation drive against the coronavirus has begun in Bangladesh. As many as 1,015 hospitals and health centres across Bangladesh will administer the vaccine.

World in Progress: Struggling for survival 12.05.2021

How are textile workers in Bangladesh faring who are unable to socially distance in their factories? We also hear how clean cooking stoves can help reduce the risk of lung diseases in Guatemala's poorer neighborhoods — that's more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
In this June 1, 2016 photo, corn tortillas sit on a blackened comal at the home of Elda Perez Recinos in the village of Shalagua, in Guatemala's eastern state of Chiquimula. A prolonged drought has worsened the hunger problem in Guatemala where about 60 percent of the population lives on less than $3.50 US dollars per day. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

World in Progress: Clean cooking stoves saving lives in Guatemala 12.05.2021

Around 3 billion people cook by using open fires or simple stoves fueled by kerosene, wood, animal dung or even plastic. Every year, about 4 million people die prematurely from illnesses that can be attributed to these cooking practices. That's according to the World Health Organization. One simple solution is to help these people get access to cleaner ways of cooking.
Proteste gegen Gewalt gegen Frauen in Guatemala Proteste, Gewalt, Femizide, Guatemala

In Guatemala, women fear for their lives 02.05.2021

At least 160 women have been killed in the first four months of 2021 in Guatemala — more than one per day. Amid more than 20,000 complaints of violence, few facilities are available for women to get help.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

COVID-19: Germany's new approach, the AstraZeneca 'over 65' question & a coronavirus controversy in Guatemala 04.03.2021

With vaccinations lagging (and infections stagnating), what is Germany's new plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic? Also, promising new data from the UK on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, and how Guatemala got duped into counterfeit test kits.
A Guatemalan soldier speaks with Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S., at the border in El Florido, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. The migrants pushed their way into Guatemala Friday night without registering, a portion of a larger migrant caravan that had left the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula before dawn, Guatemalan authorities said. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian)

Guatemala cracks down on US-bound migrant caravan 17.01.2021

The migrant caravan is heading towards the US to escape an economy battered by the pandemic and hurricanes. They are bound towards Mexico, where the government has already deployed security forces and riot police.

Hondurans take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yoseph Amaya NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Honduras: First migrant caravans of 2021 depart for US 16.01.2021

Thousands of migrants, including families, set off to travel thousands of kilometers through Central America to the US. They are hoping to leave behind poverty, unemployment, gang violence and natural disasters.
Salvadoran 18th Street gang members look out from behind bars during a media tour of the prison in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) |

Central America: Sweeping raids target hundreds of gang members 28.11.2020

Over 700 people in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras were arrested on charges including terrorism, murder, kidnapping and extortion. The US-backed operations primarily targeted the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs.
Demonstrators gesture after setting on fire an office of the Congress building during a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City on November 21, 2020. - The Vice President of Guatemala, Guillermo Castillo, asked President Alejandro Giammattei to resign together for the good of the country, after the 2021 budget -the largest in history, which generates indebtedness and rejection among Guatemalans- was approved in Congress. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Guatemalans burn part of Congress building amidst budget protests 22.11.2020

Hundreds of people stormed into Guatemala's Congress building amidst protests against President Alejandro Giammattei for approving budget cuts in secret while the country was distracted by hurricanes and the coronavirus.
06.11.2020, Honduras, Planeta: Ein Anwohner blickt auf ein zerstörtes Haus und im Hochwasser liegende Autos. «Eta» war als Hurrikan der zweitstärksten Kategorie vier in Nicaragua auf Land getroffen, hatte sich dann auf dem Weg nach Honduras zwar zu einem tropischen Tiefdruckgebiet abgeschwächt, aber in der ganzen Region für heftigen Regen gesorgt. Foto: Delmer Martinez/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Tropical Storm Eta hits Cuba, Florida braces itself 08.11.2020

Tropical Storm Eta has already left dozens dead and over 100 missing in Central America. It has now made landfall in Cuba, prompting the US to put parts of southern Florida and the Keys on hurricane watch.
