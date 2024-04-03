Gaza on the brink: Should Egypt open the border?

Human RightsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza on the brink: Should Egypt open the border?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsPalestinian Territories03/04/2024March 4, 2024Egypt's previous Foreign Minister Nabil Fahmy tells DW that neither Israel nor Hamas will likely accept a long-term peace deal. Fahmy says that if Israel wants lasting security, it must end occupation in the Palestinian territories.https://p.dw.com/p/4d9PdAdvertisement