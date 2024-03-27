Gaza: From isolation to uncertainty of survival

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesGaza: From isolation to uncertainty of survivalTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesTania Krämer in Rafah, Gaza03/27/2024March 27, 2024Palestinian artist Ayman Mghamis once rapped about the hardships of growing up in Gaza. He told DW how he struggles to come to terms with fearing for his life and that of his family as the war continues.https://p.dw.com/p/4eAFxAdvertisement