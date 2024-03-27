  1. Skip to content
Gaza: From isolation to uncertainty of survival

Tania Krämer in Rafah, Gaza
March 27, 2024

Palestinian artist Ayman Mghamis once rapped about the hardships of growing up in Gaza. He told DW how he struggles to come to terms with fearing for his life and that of his family as the war continues.

