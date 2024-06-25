Palestinian home demolitions spike in east Jerusalem

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesPalestinian home demolitions spike in east JerusalemTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesAya Ibrahim in east Jerusalem06/25/2024June 25, 2024East Jerusalem is home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, Israeli authorities have stepped up the demolition of Palestinian homes, leading to a rise in tensions. DW's Aya Ibrahim reports.https://p.dw.com/p/4hSfHAdvertisement