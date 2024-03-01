For women in Gaza, life is increasingly difficult

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesFor women in Gaza, life is increasingly difficultTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesMohammed Al-Kahlout in Gaza01/03/2024January 3, 2024More than 1.8 million people in the Gaza Strip have been displaced from their homes and now live in cramped refugee camps. For women, the situation is especially dire. A lack of hygiene products and clean water is causing further health problems.https://p.dw.com/p/4aoqeAdvertisement