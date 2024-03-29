Israel-Hamas war: Onboard an aid airdrop mission in Gaza

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsrael-Hamas war: Onboard an aid airdrop mission in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesTania Krämer03/29/2024March 29, 2024German and French air crews are among those trying to relieve the food shortage in Gaza with airdrops, but their efforts are both difficult and disputed. DW's Tania Krämer went along with a crew on a mission to drop aid into the beleaguered strip.https://p.dw.com/p/4eFFeAdvertisement