Dozens of Chinese Christians seek refuge in Thailand

After experiencing years of persecution in China and failing to get asylum in South Korea, a group of 57 Chinese Christians arrived in Thailand late last month to apply for refugee status through the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Church members describe their lives as "turbulent" and under constant threat — even after they left China in 2019.

The church experienced repeated harassment from local authorities since its founding in the Chinese city of Shenzhen as Beijing tightened its control over religious communities.

"Police raided our gathering place, took me in for questioning, and confiscated our computers and Bibles since 2014," said Pan Yongguang, pastor of the church.

"After I signed a public statement criticizing the Regulations on Religious Affairs in 2018, police pressured my landlord to evict me, forcing me to keep moving," Pan told DW.

"The church was also forced to keep changing gathering places. When I tried to attend a training in Thailand in 2019, local police banned me from leaving my house, causing me to miss the flight."

Reining in Christianity

After dozens of Chinese were arrested in December 2018, Pan and members of his church decided to flee China.

"We knew the space would only become smaller for the Christian community and authorities would increase the pressure on us," Pan said. "We made up our mind and left China for Jeju Island in South Korea."

While China's law requires Christians to worship only at churches affiliated with religious institutions controlled by the Communist Party, authorities largely tolerated independent "house churches" for decades.

But since 2018, Beijing has intensified crackdowns on Christian churches across the country. Some churches were raided — including the Early Rain Covenant Church in Chengdu — while schools run by Christian churches have largely been forced to shut down.

"There used to be hundreds of schools run by Christian churches in China, but since 2018, authorities began to force these schools to shut down. Some teachers were arrested while others were accused of illegal operations. Under such pressure, very few schools can continue to operate in China," Pan told DW.

Plans to seek asylum thwarted

Pan and his church members arrived in South Korea between October and December 2019, just before the COVID pandemic forced China to close off its borders.

However, the Chinese government continued to harass them: Some church members and their family members in China received threats from China's Ministry of State Security.

China requires Christians to worship only at churches affiliated with religious institutions controlled by the Communist Party

"The Chinese embassy in South Korea called me twice and asked me to pick up a package over there," said Jing-jing Chen, another church member. "Nobody sent anything to me, so I suspected it to be a trap. Chinese state security agents also kept asking my parents about when I would return to China."

Apart from the ongoing threats from Beijing, church members were told by immigration lawyers in South Korea that the chances of them being granted refugee status in South Korea were very slim, prompting them to reconsider the next best option for the group.

According to the South Korean government's data, only 1% of asylum-seekers' applications were approved in 2021.

"We knew if we kept staying in South Korea, we wouldn't be able to make it to our final destination, and we were done living without legal identities in a country," Pan told DW.

"After knowing we wouldn't be granted refuge in South Korea, we decided to go to Thailand and apply for refugee status with the United Nations Refugee Agency."

However, there are other potential risks facing them in Thailand.

Over the last few years, several Chinese dissidents in the Southeast Asian nation have been deported to China while waiting for the UN to approve their refugee status. This trend has increased concerns among Chinese asylum-seekers.

Christian worshippers have seen their churches raided, while facing interrogations and surveillance

"We are well aware of the potential risks in Thailand, but since there is no future for us in South Korea, Thailand is an opportunity for our members," Pan said.

'They keep following us'

Soon after the church members arrived in Thailand last month, they noticed strangers following them.

"The day after we checked into our hotel, some people began to take photos and videos of us," Pan told DW.

"When I submitted our application to the UN Refugee Agency, a car followed me while continuing to film me. And during an interview at a restaurant, another guy took photos of me but was stopped by me and the reporter. However, we were too late to stop him from sending the photos out."

Church member Chen also told DW that they have changed hotels multiple times since arriving in Thailand.

"Wherever we go, they will follow us. They keep taking photos of us as well as sending different people to follow us," she said.

Pan admited that the level of harassment and threat towards him and the church members are higher than he originally expected.

"Now, I always contemplate about whether I should leave the hotel or not," he told DW. "While adults will occasionally go out to buy stuff, underage church members are afraid to leave the hotel. The threats against us have become huge obstructions to our lives."

The Golden Lampstand church in China's northern Shanxi province was demolished in 2018 using bulldozers and dynamite

Protecting the persecuted

Patrick Poon, a visiting researcher at the Institute of Comparative Law at Japan's Meiji University, told DW that the United Nations needs to do more to ensure the safety of Chinese Christians seeking refuge in Thailand.

"They should ask special permission from the Thai government to provide shelters and protective measures for asylum-seekers," he said.

"Many of them need to find their next destinations on their own and they can't work. They are facing many issues about how to sustain their lives while waiting for the news about their refugee status. What the UN has done is far from enough. If they want to show that people can seek refuge in Thailand, they need to do more to ensure their safety," Patrick added.

Church member Chen says she hopes to take her two children to the United States, as religious freedom is guaranteed there.

"I want my children to be able to go to schools run by churches, and I want them to receive a Christian education," she told DW.

"Religious freedom and my children's right to receive education are the reasons why I decided to leave China in the first place."

Edited by: Keith Walker