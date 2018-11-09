 Donald Trump hits back at Emmanuel Macron for European army proposal | News | DW | 10.11.2018

News

Donald Trump hits back at Emmanuel Macron for European army proposal

The US president has said his French counterpart's comment about the need to create an EU army was "very insulting." Trump is set to take part in ceremonies in France to mark the 100 years since the end of World War I.

USA | Donald Trump spricht vor Medien (picture-alliance/dpa/CNP /MediaPunch/R. Sachs )

US President Donald Trump on Friday took a jab at French President Emmanuel Macron for his proposal to build up a European army to counter threats from global powers, including the US.

Trump, who arrived in Paris to take part in events marking the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, tweeted that Macron's comment was "very insulting."

"President Macron of France has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the US, China and Russia," the US president tweeted, referring to remarks made by Macron three days earlier.

"Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the US subsidizes greatly!" he added. Trump has repeatedly complained that NATO allies are not contributing enough towards the alliance's defense budget and relying heavily on the US.

Closer defense integration

Macron said in a radio interview earlier in the week that the European Union needs to protect itself against "China, Russia and even the United States."

"Confronted by Russia, which is on our borders and which has shown itself willing to be threatening, we need to have a Europe that can better defend itself by itself and in a sovereign way, without depending solely on the United States," he told Europe 1 broadcaster.

Watch video 02:27
Now live
02:27 mins.

Trump's G7 turnaround sparks criticism, outrage

French officials said Macron's EU army proposal was merely a call for closer defense integration.

Read moreChanging Europe revives interest in an EU military

Trump will hold talks with Macron at the Elysee Palace on Saturday. The two leaders are expected to discuss European concerns about Trump's plans to withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and renewal of US sanctions against Iran.

Macron told Europe 1 radio that the "main victim" of the US withdrawal from the INF accord was Europe and its security.

ap/amp (AP, Reuters, AFP)

  • Trump speaks into a microphone (picture-alliance/Zumapress/J. Torres)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Trump on NATO: A war of words

    Even before taking office, US President Donald Trump's relationship with NATO has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. He has disparaged the trans-Atlantic alliance, once describing it as "obsolete" and a relic of the Cold War. Here are Trump's most memorable quotes about the military alliance, even if they are at times false.

  • Fighter jets from Portugal and Canada take part in a policing mission in Lithuanian airspace

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Days of the Soviet Union'

    While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump made clear that he saw NATO as a relic of the Cold War. "You know, we're dealing with NATO from the days of the Soviet Union, which no longer exists. We need to either transition into terror or we need something else." But his remarks didn't account for how the alliance backed the US well after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in Afghanistan.

  • US President Donald Trump passes German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums'

    Trump has made defense spending his main talking point on NATO. But he has falsely accused member states of owing money to Washington, saying: "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO, and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany." The problem is NATO doesn't work like that. No money is owed to the alliance for defense or otherwise.

  • Military helicopters operate during a NATO drill

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Obsolete'

    Days before his inauguration, Trump caught NATO members off guard when he claimed the alliance was "obsolete" and threatened to withdraw support. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems: Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago." Months later, he retracted his statement, citing changes within the alliance. "Now they fight terrorism," he said.

  • US President Donald Trump pouts

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Doesn't sound very smart'

    Trump had tended to lump trade between US allies with how much Washington spends on defense. "We are spending a fortune on military in order to lose $800 billion (in trade losses). That doesn't sound very smart to me," Trump said. The problem is that while NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, the alliance has nothing to do with international trade.

  • US Army soldiers in NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'We are the schmucks'

    During a 2018 rally in Montana, Trump hit out at European allies, saying: "They want (us) to protect against Russia, and yet they pay billions of dollars to Russia, and we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." Trump was referring to Russia as Europe's primary source for oil and natural gas, but he created a false dichotomy between energy reliance and NATO's defense spending goal.

  • US President Donald Trump pushes Montenegro premier Dusko Markovic (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Dunham)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Montenegro 'may get aggressive and congratulations, you're in World War III"

    In an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should jump the defense of NATO ally Montenegro in the event of an attack. The president said he'd asked himself the same question, appearing undermine the military alliance's collective defense clause. Trump went on to describe Montenegrins as a "very strong" and "very aggressive," and that that aggression risked starting World War III.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


