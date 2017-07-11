Coronavirus: Germany extends COVID lockdown until February 14

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the country's 16 states on Tuesday agreed to extend the country's lockdown until February 14 to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most shops and schools will remain closed as part of a package of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, companies must allow employees to work from home until March 15 where possible.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 11,369 to 2.05 million, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported on Tuesday. The number of deaths was up 989 at 47,622.

More to come...