Coronavirus digest: Protests in Brazil over pandemic response

Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many demanding his impeachment.

Protesters were seen in at least 16 cities, brandishing placards such as "Out with Bolsonaro" and "Impeachment now" while others asked "How many more deaths?"

Many protesters held signs with 'Fora Bolsovirus' as they demanded the removal of the Brazilian president

With more than 16 million confirmed cases and almost half a million dead, Brazil is ground zero for Latin America's COVID-19 fight.

Bolsonaro has been heavily criticized for downplaying the severity of COVID-19. He has dismissed the notion of wearing a mask, encouraged mass gatherings and cast doubt over the importance of vaccines.

Organized by leftist political parties, unions and student associations, protests in the capital Brasilia and in Rio de Janeiro were peaceful. In the northeastern city of Recife, however, police used tear gas and shot rubber bullets to quell unrest.

In Sao Paulo, thousands of mask-wearing protesters blocked one of the city's largest avenues while one large balloon depicted Bolsonaro as a vampire.

Here is a roundup of the latest coronavirus news from around the globe:

Europe

Some 5,000 mask-wearing people were asked to not practice social distancing while they attended a Paris concert on Saturday as part of a public health experiment.

The attendees, all of whom were aged 18-45 and without underlying health issues, were required to take three virus tests — two before and one after the concert.

In a week's time, concert-goers will have to be tested again and then their data will be compared with that of a control group of 2,500 people who had to spend Saturday evening at home.

Similar experiments have already taken place in Spain and the UK, where researchers did not find an increased risk of infection.

Americas

The United States is on track to reach its goal of having 70% of its adult population vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC data shows that more that half of all adults in the US are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of adults in New York state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

At the same time, hospitalizations statewide are down to 1,143 patients, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, which is the lowest figure recorded since October 31, 2020.

Health Canada has given the green light to extend the shelf life of around 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from May 31 to July 1, after "scientific evidence" suggested the doses are safe to use throughout June.

