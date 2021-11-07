Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

New York

New York City is located in the northeastern US state of New York. It is the most populous city in the United States, and also the country's most densely populated major city.

The City of New York, often known simply as New York, is the seat of the United Nations, and a major global center of commerce, finance, technology, arts and entertainment. It possesses one of the world's largest natural harbors, which contains the famous Statue of Liberty. This is a compilation of DW content about New York.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line giving her the win ofthe Women's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Peres Jepchirchir makes history after New York City marathon win 07.11.2021

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir became the first reigning Olympic champion to win the New York marathon in the same year. Jepchirchir's victory is just the latest in a career growing in impressive achievements.
People wait in line on the last day of early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

US: Virginia voters head to the polls as midterms loom 02.11.2021

Voters in Virginia will elect a new governor in what is seen as a barometer for next year's midterm congressional elections. Gubernatorial elections are also taking place in New Jersey.

Global housing crisis: Are we heading for disaster? 01.11.2021

In this edition of Business Beyond we visit some of the housing crisis hotspots: Berlin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Vancouver, New York, Dublin and Tokyo. Are we too late to prevent a global housing disaster?
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, in New York, U.S., May 10, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo charged with 'sex crime' 28.10.2021

A charge has been filed against New York's former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The disgraced politician stepped down after facing allegations of serial sexual harassment.
08.09.2021 Robert Durst looks at jurors as he appears in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with his attorneys for closing arguments presented by the prosecution in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the longtime friend Susan Berman's killing in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Robert Durst charged with murder of wife Kathie Durst 22.10.2021

This is the third time the son of New York City real estate mogul Seymour Durst has been charged with murder. A grand jury recommended bringing murder charges despite a lack of physical evidence.
Julian Reichelt, Chefredakteur Bild Digital und Vorsitzender der Bild-Chefredaktionen, sitzt am 14.06.2017 bei einem Gespräch mit der Deutschen Presse-Agentur dpa in seinem Büro in Berlin. Vor 65 Jahren, am 24. Juni 1952, erschien die erste Ausgabe der Bild-Zeitung in Deutschland mit einer Auflage von 450.000. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Reichelt and Germany's Bild: Media giant Axel Springer under pressure 20.10.2021

Bild tabloid Editor-in-Chief Julian Reichelt was fired after The New York Times detailed misconduct toward female employees. The case is now making waves internationally.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, accompanied by his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, walks out of University of California Irvine Medical Center, in Orange, California, U.S. October 17, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Former US President Bill Clinton released from hospital 17.10.2021

Clinton had spent five nights in the California hospital due to a urological infection. He will return to New York to finish antibiotic treatment, a spokesman said.

.In this photo taken on June 6, 2019, US soldiers look out over hillsides during a visit of the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller at the Afghan National Army (ANA) checkpoint in Nerkh district of Wardak province. - A skinny tangle of razor wire snakes across the entrance to the Afghan army checkpoint, the only obvious barrier separating the soldiers inside from any Taliban fighters that might be nearby. (Thomas Watkins/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

US charges former Taliban commander with killing US troops 07.10.2021

Former Taliban commander Haji Najibullah is accused of killing US military personnel in 2008. The indictment comes on the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan.
Mar 3, 2017 - Maiduguri, , Nigeria - Internally Displaced People fill containers with water at a tap inside the Dalori camp. The prolonged humanitarian crisis in the wake of the Boko Haram insurgency has had a devastating impact on food security and nutrition in northeast Nigeria, leading to famine-like conditions in some areas, according to a World Food Programme (WFP) situation report from late February 2017. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) projects that by June 2017 some 5.1 million people in Nigeria will be food insecure at crisis and emergency levels. As of 15 March 2017, over the past 12 months, UNICEF and partners have provided safe water to nearly 666,000 people and treated nearly 170,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in the three conflict-affected northeast Nigerian states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. As part of cholera preparedness, UNICEF and other WASH Sector partners are building the capacity of government and NGOs on cholera response and developing contingency plans with other stakeholders before the rainy season starting mid-April. Prepositioning of supplies for cholera response and mapping cholera hotspots are part of the preventive measures that are being planned |

UN demands redistribution of agricultural subsidies 24.09.2021

A UN nutrition summit taking place in New York is seeking a more equitable distribution of food in the world. Delegates have announced they are ready to make concessions on agricultural subsidies.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

UN: Biden urges unity as world faces 'decisive decade' 21.09.2021

Biden called for greater cooperation on climate change, global conflict and the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned of a rising "sense of impunity" in governments across the world.

08.09.2021 Robert Durst looks at jurors as he appears in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with his attorneys for closing arguments presented by the prosecution in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the longtime friend Susan Berman's killing in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Real estate heir Robert Durst found guilty of murdering best friend 17.09.2021

A California jury found Durst guilty of killing Susan Berman in 2000, but prosecutors believe he killed another two people. The trial comes years after Durst appeared to confess to the murders in an HBO documentary.
Abendszene am New Yorker Broadway mit Blick auf das Broadhurst Theatre am 26.11.2015 in New York, USA. Im Broadhurst Theatre spielt derzeit Actionstar Bruce Willis in einer Bühnenadaption des Thrillers «Misery». Die Theaterbranche in New York erlebt seit Jahren einen Boom. Ein Grund dafür sind die inzwischen häufigen Gastauftritte von Hollywood-Stars. Foto: Christian Fahrenbach/dpa (zu dpa-KORR «Broadway-Boom: Superstars bringen volle Kassen und schlechte Kritiken» vom 17.12.2015)

Broadway is back after 18-month pandemic shutdown 14.09.2021

New York City's famed Broadway theater district is coming back to life after an unprecedented 18-month shutdown. But the Delta coronavirus variant looms over New York City's return to normality.
Vor einem der brennenden Zwillingstürme des World Trade Center in New York weht eine US-Nationalflagge am 11.9.2001. Zwei Flugzeuge sind an diesem Morgen kurz hintereinander in die Türme des World Trade Center gerast. Bei den schweren Explosionen wurden wahrscheinlich außer den Insassen der Maschinen zahlreiche Menschen innerhalb der beiden Wolkenkratzer getötet. Das FBI geht dem Verdacht nach, dass es sich um einen gezielten Anschlag von terroristischen Selbstmord-Attentätern handelt. Die oberen Teil der Wolkenkratzer gingen nach Explosionen in Flammen auf. Wrack- und Gebäudeteile der 411 Meter hohen Zwillingstürme flogen auf die Straße.

Opinion: A symbol of the US' decline as a world power 11.09.2021

September 11, 2001, marked a historic turning point. Twenty years later, the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan is a sign that the erstwhile global policeman wants to put domestic policy first, says DW's Ines Pohl.
Rays of light burst off a building at One Liberty Plaza to silhouette two firefighters who are surveying Ground Zero at dawn on September 15, 2001 in New York City. September 11, 2011 marks the tenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and the crash of flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. UPI/Chris Corder Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Books, films and art about 9/11, 20 years later 10.09.2021

From the Netflix drama "Worth" to a new Judith Butler book: the cultural world is still reckoning with the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.
Masih Alinejad, iranische Journalistin in England. Quelle: DW/M.Hosseini

US sanctions 4 Iranians for alleged kidnapping plot 04.09.2021

The plot targeted a journalist based out of New York and was intended to "silence" voices critical of Tehran, said the US Treasury Department.
U.S. President Joe Biden talks to residents as he tours a neighbourhood hit by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S. September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Biden vows to help Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana 04.09.2021

Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the US Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden promised robust federal aid as he toured the damage in Louisiana.
Show more articles