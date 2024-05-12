  1. Skip to content
CrimeUnited States of America

CEO of US health insurer shot dead in New York

Nita Blake-Persen
December 5, 2024

The chief executive of a major US insurance company has been shot dead in what police are calling a "targeted attack." United Health Care's Brian Thompson was on his way to an investor meeting in central Manhattan when a masked assailant killed him.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nlgv
