CEO of US health insurer shot dead in New York

Nita Blake-Persen
December 5, 2024
The chief executive of a major US insurance company has been shot dead in what police are calling a "targeted attack." United Health Care's Brian Thompson was on his way to an investor meeting in central Manhattan when a masked assailant killed him.