Malaysia orders 'total lockdown' amid COVID surge

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced Friday that the country would go into "total lockdown" at the start of June to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases.

Muhyiddin said "all sectors" of the economy would have to shut down during the two-week measure, except those deemed to be essential.

What is the current COVID situation in Malaysia?

The number of COVID infections has spiked in recent weeks, partly driven by virus variants that are considered to spread more easily.

Malaysia reported 8,290 cases on Friday — a record high for the fourth day in a row.

The Southeast Asian country has recorded around 550,000 infections and 2,552 since the start of the pandemic.

All businesses, except those deemed essential services, will have to shut down

