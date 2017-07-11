Coronavirus digest: Germany enters lockdown, WHO chief in quarantine

Germany begins a monthlong partial lockdown on Monday as it struggles to curb the momentum of the virus that has infected half a million people across the country.

Infections of COVID-19 have been increasing sharply in recent weeks, with record caseloads becoming the norm, and Chancellor Angela Merkel has introduced stringent measures on public life as a result.

Some have described the lockdown as a lighter version of the one seen in the spring, as schools and shops will remain open, churches will be allowed to hold services and protests will not be banned. Nevertheless, all restaurants and bars will be closed, meetings in public will be restricted to just two households and all recreational centers, such as pools and gyms, will be shut.

State and federal leaders will meet again in 10 days to assess if the new measures need to be tightened further still or whether they may be eased in December, depending on the rate of infections.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged citizens to significantly reduce their contacts in order to deal appropriately with the "situation of the century" and that a "national effort in November" is required, he told public broadcaster ZDF.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is going into isolation for at least a few days after he revealed he had been in close proximity of someone who has since tested positive.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," Tedros said in a tweet.

Europe

Prince William contracted the coronavirus in April but did not announce it publicly for fear of worrying people.

The heir to the throne in the UK had struggled to breathe due to the virus, according to a report in the British tabloid the Sun, and corroborated by the BBC.

He contracted the virus around the same time as his father, Prince Charles, was confirmed to have it.

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Robert Pattinson The 34-year-old, best known for starring as sparkly vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, tested positive for COVID-19, pausing the production of his film The Batman just three days after it resumed. Pattinson, who also played Cedric Diggory in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, took on his latest role after Ben Affleck stepped down last year.

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson The wrestler-turned-movie star has become one of the latest A-List celebrities to contract COVID-19. In a video on Instagram, Johnson revealed that he, his wife and two young daughters have tested positive — adding that he'd had "a rough go" with symptoms. He also urged for people to stop "politicizing" the pandemic and to "wear your mask."

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Neymar The Brazilian football icon is one of three Paris Saint-Germain players to contract the virus, news agency AFP reported September 2. The outbreak at the club is believed to be linked to a holiday trip the team took to the Spanish island of Ibiza. Neymar later posted a picture on Instagram with his son, who also reportedly tested positive, reading: "Thank you for your messages. We're all fine!"

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Usain Bolt Running legend Usain Bolt tested positive just days after holding a party to celebrate his 34th birthday in late August. The record-holder for the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints said he'd gone into quarantine but that he wasn't exhibiting symptoms. Videos of Bolt's outdoor birthday party showed guests not wearing masks during the celebration.

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Antonio Banderas The Spanish actor had an unwelcome surprise for his 60th birthday in mid-August after testing positive for the coronavirus. Banderas said he spent his birthday in isolation and that he was "more tired than usual" but "hoping to recover as soon as possible."

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Amitabh Bachchan and his family The Bollywood movie legend revealed in July that he'd tested positive for the virus and spent three weeks in the hospital before being discharged in early August. His son Abhishek, actress daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya also contracted the virus. Bachchan's son remains in hospital.

Coronavirus: Celebrities who've tested positive Tom Hanks Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, the actor and singer Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to announce they'd contracted the virus. The couple tested positive for the virus in mid-March while in Australia. After recovering and returning to the United States, Hanks has advocated for people to do their part to slow the spread of the disease.



Slovakia tested millions of citizens over the weekend in an effort to stamp out the virus by conducting mass checks.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said that 2.58 million Slovaks took the test on Saturday, and 25,850, or 1%, tested positive and must go into quarantine.

The scheme, a first in a country of comparable size, is being closely monitored by other nations looking for ways to stem the spread of the virus and avoid overwhelming their health systems.

The testing was free and voluntary, but the government will impose a lockdown on those who do not participate, including a

ban on going to work.

Americas

Machu Picchu in Peru has reopened after almost eight months without receiving visitors due to the pandemic.

The Inca citadel will allow 675 tourists a day for social distancing purposes, a figure that would normally be nearer 3,000 pre-pandemic.

US President Donald Trump has criticized several European countries for announcing "draconian" lockdowns as his reelection campaign enters its final straight.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Michigan, he warned voters that his Democratic rival Joe Biden would mimic those tough measures.

