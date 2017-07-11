Coronavirus digest: England looks to end lockdown with new plan

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday will "set out a roadmap to bring us out of lockdown cautiously," he said in a government press release.

His comments come ahead of an appearance in the UK's lower house and a televised news conference later Monday.

Johnson is expected to confirm the reopening of all English schools on March 8, one of the first big steps to getting the country back to normal.

Britain is one of the countries hardest-hit globally by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 120,000 deaths from the virus.But it was also the first nation to begin a mass vaccination campaign.

The roadmap would only apply to England, with lockdown rules in Scotland, Wales ad Northern Ireland overseen by devolved administrations in each country.

The success of the virus rollout means that more than 17 million people have now received at least a first vaccine dose — a third of the adult UK population.

Europe

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has increased by 4,369 to 2,390,928, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases. The reported death toll has risen by 62, bringing the total to 67,903.

The figure marks a significant decrease in the number of daily deaths, as Germany continues a monthslong lockdown which has seen nonessential businesses shut and private meetings limited.

Asia and Oceania

Japan will only receive limited doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the first months of the country's immunization rollout, the country's inoculation chief has said. Shots for the elderly will be distributed gradually.

Increased supplies from Pfizer, the maker of Japan's only approved COVID-19 vaccine, are not likely to reach the country until May.

Australia has kicked off its mass COVID-19 vaccine program. Front-line health care staff and senior citizens will be getting their doses first. Authorities hope to administer more than 60,000 doses by the end of the week.

New Zealand is lifting remaining the coronavirus restrictions from Auckland. The city was placed into a three-day lockdown earlier this month after several people tested positive, but the country has largely managed to stamp out the spread of the pandemic.

Auckland came out of a short three-day lockdown after a mystery cluster broke out

Doctors in South Korea have threatened to strike against legislation to strip them of their licenses following criminal convictions, creating fears of a possible disruption to vaccine distribution.

The country's vaccine drive is set to begin this week, and health care workers are scheduled to receive the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. Seoul hopes to protect at least 10 million high-risk people by July, and reach herd immunity by November.

Africa

President John Magufuli of Tanzania has finally started acknowledging that his country has a coronavirus problem, urging citizens to wear face coverings and take other hygiene precautions.

It marks a change of tack for Magufuli, who has claimed for months that the disease could be defeated by prayer.

Americas

President Joe Biden will commemorate the more than 500,000 lives lost from COVID-19 in the United States with a moment of silence and candle-lighting ceremony at the White House.

The nation is expected to pass the grim milestone on Monday.

