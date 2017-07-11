Coronavirus digest: Brazil's top court orders Bolsonaro COVID response inquiry

Brazil's top court has ordered the senate to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order by Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso came just minutes after the whole court upheld the power of local authorities to stop churches from opening.

The president, a proud Christian who has the support of several evangelical leaders, has been a frequent critic of the Supreme Court for upholding the power of local authorities in establishing restrictions during the pandemic. Last year, he even attended protests against the country's highest court.

Bolsonaro has the support of some of Brazil's most prominent evangelical leaders, who have organized prayer meetings for the president's health

Bolsonaro has frequently downplayed the threat of the pandemic while arguing that the economic impact of lockdowns would do more harm than the virus itself.

In recent weeks, Brazil has become the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for more than a quarter of the world's death toll. On Thursday, an infectious diseases specialist in Rio de Janeiro told DW that the situation in Brazil's hospitals is catastrophic.

More than the required 27 senators had already signed a request for a congressional probe into the government's handling of the pandemic.

Europe

Germany has recorded 25,000 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI).

The seven-day incidence rate in Germany rose from 105.7 to 110.4, while 296 people have died in a day from the coronavirus in the latest update from the health body.

The RKI suggested a recent fall in cases was because many people had refrained from going to the doctor over the Easter break.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions The perfect canopy for a romantic walk Bonn's Old Town (Altstadt) is home to about 300 cherry blossom trees, which were largely planted in the late 1980s. Originally, the city had intended to plant hawthorn trees but couldn't get its hands on stock at the time. The cherry blossom trees were a bit of an improvised solution to this — with lasting effect.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Tender beginnings Each spring, it all begins with small buds emerging one morning. This is when locals start placing their bets on how long it might take for the trees to blossom and bloom into their full magnificence. Once the first petals start to properly open up, it is usually only a matter of days until the whole Altstadt area transforms into a sea of pink.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions All eyes on the Bonn Altstadt Some of the cherry blossoms take a little longer than others to open up, as there are different varieties planted in Bonn's Old Town. Also, some streets of the Altstadt enjoy sunnier weather than others, which also results in delays in areas, while other roads may already be in full bloom. The petals of the trees usually begin to show sometime in late March or early April.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Nature's unpredictable balancing act And, even once the trees have fully blossomed, you can never rely on how long you might get to enjoy them. Frosty nights in spring could easily transform these pink beauties into withered brown petals practically overnight. The weather in the region can be particularly unpredictable this time of the year, and cherry blossoms are very sensitive to any outside influence — especially to rain.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions The gateway to the cherry blossom kingdom The local street known as Heerstrasse becomes the most famous address in the area each spring, showcasing its cherry blossom canopy year after year. It has even been named one of the 10 most beautiful avenues in the world, with coffee shops, pubs and art galleries making it a fun neighborhood. Another local street, Breite Strasse, is also well-known for showing off its pink beauties each spring.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Matching colors, shades and hues Until 2012, the annual Bonn cherry blossom was at best a regional highlight of the year. But then a number of Facebook and Instagram accounts transformed it into an international must-see event. The Lonely Planet travel guide even named Bonn one of the top 10 Cities to visit in 2020 — but then came the coronavirus pandemic.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Ensuring safety and social distance With the coronavirus pandemic now in its second year, the city of Bonn has kindly asked visitors not to come for this cherry blossom season. Local authorities are patrolling the streets to prevent clusters of people from forming and to disperse larger gatherings. Above all, everyone has to wear a mask if they are anywhere near the Alstadt.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Easter blossom The cherry blossom normally culminates in an annual festival on the picturesque cobblestone Altstadt streets. There is even a local cocktail made with real cherry blossom petals. But, in 2020 and 2021, people have had to resort to "quarantinis" instead. At least this year, the cherry blossom also brought some Easter eggs.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions Planting seeds for the future Bonn made provisions to keep the pink parade going each spring. In 2019, it replaced 30 trees that had begun to rot. The local tourism authority also wants to make sure that, after the pandemic is over, people will return to marvel at the beautiful blossom tunnels in the Altstadt. In the years before the pandemic, there was an annual increase in visitors coming to Bonn to admire the spectacle.

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions This, too, shall pass Cherry blossoms hail from Japan, where they are known as sakura. The act of viewing the trees is known as "hanami" — a term that is becoming familiar to locals in Bonn. In Japan, the blossom is regarded as a harbinger of change and a reminder of impermanence. Much like the cherry blossom itself, the current restrictions and limitations will also end one day — and new things will blossom. Author: Sertan Sanderson



Oceania

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, has temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The government recently recommended people under 50 instead receive the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine due to the risk of blood clots related to the AstraZeneca shot.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the suspension will push back the country's plan to vaccinate all adults by the end of October.

Meanwhile, Australia has finalized a deal to buy an extra 20 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine as it moves away from relying on the AstraZeneca shot.

Americas

The United States has announced there will be nearly 85% fewer Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses available next week. The allocation will plummet to 785,500 doses.

A US Department of Health and Human Services official told Reuters that although the dose rollout at the moment is uneven, the HHS was still on track to meet its commitment of delivering close to 100 million doses by the end of May.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he wants to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot, despite doubts surrounding the vaccine over possible links to blood clots.

It has been proven that the risks of the vaccine are very low, the 67-year-old president said, while adding he was entitled to the drug because it was used in the area where he lived.

Africa

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccine passports were "inappropriate" while less fortunate nations still lag behind in obtaining doses.

"We are already in a situation where we don't have vaccines, and it will be extremely unfortunate that countries impose a travel requirement of immunization certificates whereas the rest of the world has not had the chance to have access to vaccines," said Dr. John Nkengasong.

The passports would demonstrate someone has received a COVID-19 vaccine or that the individual had recently tested negative.

Asia

Thegovernment of India is looking into possible links between blood clots and vaccines, as the country battles a surge of coronavirus infections.

A panel of experts is investigating domestic cases of blood clotting, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being used in India, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.

Those two vaccines are India AstraZeneca's and one manufactured by Bharat Biotech called COVAXIN; both are currently being administered in India.

The world's second-most-populous country reported 131,968 new cases on Friday — a record increase for a third straight day — while fatalities rose by 780, bringing the recorded death toll to date to 167,642.

