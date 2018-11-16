 Climate action: Can we change the climate from the grassroots up? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 13.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Climate action: Can we change the climate from the grassroots up?

The past couple of years will likely go down in history as the ones when climate change really hit. Maybe also, however, as the ones in which people started to hit back. DW looks at some civil society victories.

Ecuadorian Waoranis celebrate their victory (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Ochoa)

Eucador's Waorani indigenous people celebrated a court ruling against oil extraction on heir ancestral lands

Alarming headlines regarding the climate crisis often overshadow positive actions taken by citizens out around the world, but that doesn't mean they're not happening.

They are, and sometimes with considerable success. DW looks at some civil society victories.

I. Blocking fossil fuels

Despite scientific warnings, governments and companies continue to green light fossil fuel projects around the world. But in many instances, these authorizations are accompanied by protests.

1. Hema thermal power plant

Earlier this year, after more than a decade of vocal opposition to the planned Hema thermal power plant, villagers in the coastal Turkish region of Amasra welcomed a court ruling that rejected its construction. Locals had not only feared the destruction of their land, but also the impacts on their health and that of their children. 

Amasra villagers protest against a power plant (photo: Bartın Platformu)

Amasra villagers have been protesting for years to prevent the construction of a power plant

The win is a milestone for Turkish climate activists, whose struggle to stop the expansion of fossil fuel plants in the country still has a long way to go.

2. Rocky Hill open-cut mine

Locals around the Australian town of Gloucester experienced similar satisfaction when a national court rejected a plan to build the Rocky Hill open-cut coal mine on the basis that it would increase greenhouse gas emissions at a time when they needed to be reduced. It took those involved in fighting the plans about a decade to achieve success.

Großbritannien Protest gegen Rocky Hill coal mine in Gloucester (Groundswell Gloucester)

It took protesters a decade to fight plans of an open-cut coal mine

The judge said the negative impacts outweighed its economic and public benefits. Australia is the fourth largest coal producer in the world.

3. Hambach Forest

Germany has become the setting for one of the most iconic fights against coal mining in Europe.

Hundreds of people have spent five years living in tree houses in a bit to prevent a tiny fraction of the Hambach forest in North Rhine-Westphalia from being razed for the expansion of a nearby open-pit coal mine that has already devoured dozens of villages and 90% of the forest.

People in a camp at Hambacher Forest (photo: Reuters/W. Rattay)

Protesters built a camp with tents and tree houses to stop the clearing of Hambacher Forest

In 2018, the anti-coal movement brought together thousands of people in Germany's biggest climate march. A few months later, authorities agreed on a moratorium on logging. Only until 2020, however, so theirs is a bittersweet victory.

4. Divesting money

More and more people are demanding that investors, such as faith-based organizations and pension funds, withdraw their financial support from fossil fuel projects. The global divestment movement has convinced over 1,000 institutions to commit to divesting from oil, coal and gas companies. This translates to almost $8 trillion (€7 billion) less in assets from fossil fuel investments.

"The momentum has been driven by a people-powered grassroots movement, ordinary people on every continent pushing their local institutions to take a stand against the fossil fuel industry and for a world powered by 100% renewable energy," the NGO 350.org says.

II. Thousands coming together

Climate protests have long been a niche for dedicated eco warriors, but this year, they've become increasingly mainstream. 

1. Fridays for Future

Kids who go on strike to protect their future are becoming the new normal. The Fridays for Future movement has managed to capture everyone's attention — in a way that not even the iconic images of starving polar bears achieved.

Fridays for future protest in Berlin (photo: AFP/Getty Images/T. Schwarz)

Students in Berlin tell world leaders during a Fridays for Future protest: 'Our future [is] in your hands'

It all began with Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg skipping school on Fridays to take a lone stand outside her country's parliament. That singular action has since spurred hundreds of thousands of young people worldwide to participate in Friday school strikes calling for decisive climate action.

2. Extinction Rebellion

In early 2019, a mass civil disobedience campaign emerged on the streets of London. The protest group, which includes members of all ages and walks of life, occupied iconic sites in the English capital and saw some of its number strip off inside parliament.

A week of disruptive actions in April led to the arrest of more than 1,000 people, but it also scored the group considerable global attention. The movement has since expanded to more than 30 countries.

  • A person walks across Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Save Mother Earth!

    Beginning April 15, protesters with Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of London and other cities to demand governments declare a climate and ecological emergency. They occupied key spots in the city, calling on those in charge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and set up citizens' assemblies on climate and ecological justice.

  • Performers arrive at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Creative protests

    Extinction Rebellion, founded last year by academics in the United Kingdom, is one of the world's fastest-growing environmental movements. Their aim is to protest climate change inaction in a creative and nonviolent way. Demonstrators say people are causing their own mass extinction, which is the basis of their "rebellion."

  • Climate change activists display a sign while wear masks depicting Britian's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the Extinction Rebellion protest at Waterloo Bridge in London (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Royal support?

    Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, didn't exactly take part in the sit-in on London's Waterloo Bridge on April 18. The royals are expecting and protesters used the happy event in their demonstration, having the couple "thank" Extinction Rebellion for saving their child's future.

  • Climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Stuck to the train

    Activists have used a variety of unusual protest methods to draw maximum attention and get their point across. Throughout the week, they've blocked traffic, climbed atop buses and superglued themselves to buildings and, in the case of this young man at London's Canary Wharf station on April 17, trains.

  • Police detain a protester as climate change activists demonstrate during an Extinction Rebellion protest (Reuters/H. Nicholls)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Civil disobedience

    The goal of the protests is to temporarily disrupt everyday life. As a result, police have arrested more than 800 people in London alone. Activists want to get the public on their side, but a YouGov survey showed that just 36% of more than 3,500 British polled support the protest, with 52% against.

  • Extinction Rebellion activists strip off in House of Commons public gallery in London(Reuters/EXTINCTION REBELLION)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Naked truth

    Extinction Rebellion protesters first attracted global attention on April 1, during yet another heated Brexit debate in the British Parliament. A group of semi-naked activists revealed themselves in the visitor gallery with slogans including "SOS" and "Stop Wasting Time" written on their bodies, with some gluing their hands to a glass barrier. The scene was quickly broken up my security.

  • Activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin block traffic (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Global movement

    The Extinction Rebellion protests got their start in London, but the movement has also spread to other major cities around the world. On April 15, these activists on the Oberbaum Bridge in Berlin blocked traffic for hours.

  • Street art bearing the hallmarks of a Banksy piece which appeared at the base of Extinction Rebellion's recent protests in Marble Arch (picture-alliance/dpa/NurPhoto/R. Pope)

    Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

    Switching tactics?

    On April 21, organizers in London said they were willing to switch tactics and talk with the government. "We're giving them an opportunity now to come and speak to us," said spokesman James Fox. "If they refuse … then this is going to continue and this going to escalate in different, diverse and very creative ways."

    Author: Friedel Taube


3. We Are Still In

US President Donald Trump's intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement came as a shock, but US American civil society quickly recovered. They gathered strength and created the We Are Still In coalition.

Since then, the group has tripled in size and now totals over 3,500 institutions, including local governments, faith communities, businesses and universities.

The group has generated hundreds of climate commitments, businesses have pledged to meet climate targets and over 100 US cities have committed to switching to 100% percent renewable energy.

III. The climate crisis goes to court

Globally, more than a thousand court cases are demanding governments and polluters comply with laws to protect citizens. Some have already achieved success.

1. The Urgenda case

Listen to audio 15:59

World in Progress: Using the law to save the planet

In 2015, a group of Dutch citizens decided to hold their government accountable for contributing to climate change.

In a landmark ruling, a court in the Hague ordered the Netherlands government to cut greenhouse-gas emissions in the country by at least 25% within five years. However, the Dutch government appealed the decision and a final decision is now expected from the Netherlands' Supreme Court.

Whatever happens, the Urgenda case is seen by many as the climate's greatest legal milestone. It has inspired lawsuits across the world..

2. Waorani against oil

Earlier this year, Ecuador's Waorani indigenous people celebrated a court ruling that suspends the sale of the community's territory in the remote Amazon for the pursuit of oil extraction. The result came after more than five years of opposition from the indigenous group.

This victory could also mark a turning point for other indigenous communities struggling to defend their land rights and oppose oil exploration.

DW recommends

EU election: Germany's youth wield their political power

Greta Thunberg, "Fridays for Future," and a popular YouTuber pushed climate change to the top of the European elections agenda in Germany. The young voted in droves and want to change more than the political landscape. (27.05.2019)  

Germany's youth wake up to their political power

The European Parliament elections clearly showed that Germany's young people want their voice to be heard. Observers say a new political generation is rising, with new ways of sharing its thoughts and priorities. (08.06.2019)  

Greta Thunberg, Fridays for Future movement win Amnesty human rights award

Amnesty has awarded Swedish student activist Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement a human rights award. The movement has seen tens of thousands of students spend Fridays demanding climate action. (07.06.2019)  

Meet the athletes taking action on climate change

Basketball, ice climbing, swimming and surfing — professional athletes are using their popularity to shed light on climate change and encourage others to do more to protect our environment. (17.05.2019)  

Climate emergency trend gains traction in German-speaking countries

Dozens of cities across the world have declared a climate emergency. Now, students behind the school climate strikes are bringing the movement to Switzerland and Germany. But what does that mean exactly? (29.04.2019)  

Extinction Rebellion: The activists risking prison to save the planet

In the face of runaway climate chaos, governments around the world are in denial, say the activists hoping to land themselves in jail in defence of our planet — and the survival of our species. (15.04.2019)  

'We can make a difference': Voices of school climate strikers from around the world

Thousands of kids have walked out of class for a global day of climate action. DW spoke to young people from around the world taking part in the Fridays for Future marches about their hopes and fears. (15.03.2019)  

Fed up with fly ash, India villagers fight back against power plants

A mix of pulverized coal and toxic gases – known as fly ash – are polluting the air and water near power plants in southeast India. Villagers have decided to fight back. Karthikeyan Hemalatha reports from Chennai. (13.02.2019)  

Grassroots set to drive 2019 climate action as climate change deniers take center stage

The environment needs help. When politicians out themselves as climate change deniers, grassroots and civil society groups get louder. But how much can they achieve? (18.01.2019)  

Climate change: Governments don't act? We do!

From activists risking their liberty to block coal, to US businesses sticking with the Paris accord regardless of Trump, ordinary folk fed up waiting for change have outshone the big political players at COP24. (14.12.2018)  

How Germany's coal phaseout is becoming an international movement

Germany's Hambach Forest has become a symbolic battlefield and magnet for the global climate protection movement. Over past months, hundreds of people from abroad have traveled there to call for an end to coal. (16.11.2018)  

IPCC 1.5 C degree report points to high stakes of climate inaction

The UN's scientific body on climate change says the world could still stay below 1.5 C degrees of warming. Although impacts at 2 C degrees are likely to be more serious than anticipated, political action remains elusive. (08.10.2018)  

German energy giant RWE agrees to halt logging in Hambach Forest

The company has agreed to a request by the NRW state government, signing a one-year moratorium on logging. The state asked RWE to halt logging to ease tensions at the site, which has become a flashpoint for protests. (20.02.2019)  

Dutch government 'acting unlawfully' on climate change – court

An appeals court in the Netherlands has ruled that the Dutch government must do more to reduce greenhouse emissions. The ruling on a lawsuit brought by environmentalists follows a dire warning from climate scientists. (09.10.2018)  

Climate protests: Extinction Rebellion gets creative

Environmental activists in London and other cities have said they are ready to shift from disruption to dialogue. A look back at a week of loud and creative protests that brought parts of the UK capital to a standstill. (21.04.2019)  

Student climate strikes go global

In some 2,000 demonstrations in 123 countries, more than 1 million students marched through the streets from the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle. Their aim: to push world leaders to act on climate change. (15.03.2019)  

Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

At least 6,000 people protested against lignite extraction in western Germany last weekend, blocking a railway used to transport brown coal from the controversial Hambach mine to power plants. (31.10.2018)  

WWW links

1000 divestment commitments and counting

350.org

People's climate case

Urgenda case

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: Using the law to save the planet  

Living Planet: What sparked the student climate strikes?  

Rising sea levels threaten coastal cities  

Related content

Tschechische Unterstützung auf dem Weg zum Hambacher Forst

How Germany's coal phaseout is becoming an international movement 16.11.2018

Germany's Hambach Forest has become a symbolic battlefield and magnet for the global climate protection movement. Over past months, hundreds of people from abroad have traveled there to call for an end to coal.

Grönland | Bundeskanzlerin Merkel besucht Grönland

Germany's Angela Merkel no longer leading the charge on climate change 08.10.2018

An alarming report from the United Nations climate panel has been met with a shrug from the German government. Angela Merkel once promoted herself as a champion of climate protection, but those days are long gone.

Deutschland Braunkohle Proteste

McKibben: We need action to match the scale of the problem 09.11.2017

Bill McKibben is a veteran of climate action and a leading voice for civil society movements to protect the planet. Ahead of COP23, DW asked him what we can do to avert catastrophe.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Global Ideas

Cycling enthuiast Erick Solis with his bike, San Jose, Costa Rica

Green hero Costa Rica takes on transport emissions

Costa Rica gets 98% of its power from renewables. But can it make cycling cool?  

Eco@Africa

DW Eco Africa - Nneota Egbe and Zihlo Ndlovu in Bonn, Germany

Welcome to a special edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa is a special edition dedicated to the possible future of African mobility.  