 Climate change: Governments don′t act? We do!

climate talks

Climate change: Governments don't act? We do!

From activists risking their liberty to block coal, to US businesses sticking with the Paris accord regardless of Trump, ordindary folk fed up waiting for change have outshone the big poltical players at COP24.

Climate protest in Katowice, Poland, during COP24 (DW/I. B. Ruiz)

Averting catastrophic climate change is a task for the world. And the main players in the struggle break down into three groups: countries, businesses and citizens. So says Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, former Peruvian environment minister and head of WWF Climate and Energy.

As the climate talks in Poland draw to a close, many of us feel like we've heard quite enough from countries — or their governments: Lack of ambition, squabbles over finance, empty promises.

But businesses and citizens also hold key pieces to the COP24 puzzle. And more and more of them, all over the world, are standing up for our planet's future.

"People's lives are at stake," said Miray, one of the many Turkish activists risking their freedom to fight the expansion of coal-fired power plants, and who didn't want to give her real name.

That simple imperative is driving climate advocates in the United States, too, ever since President Donald Trump announced his plan to pull out of the Paris Agreement. Rather than giving up, ordinary people decided to take the lead.

The US We Are Still In coalition now has more than 3,500 members, including federal states, cities, Native American tribes, businesses, universities, cultural and faith groups, and health care organizations.

Governments need to take action. But while they dither over how, and how much, the people they represent are pushing ahead.

Climate warriors

Turkey, yet to ratify the Paris Agreement, is busy building and expanding coal plants. Air pollution is already a big concern in the country. According to a report byClimate Action Network Europe, power plants in Muðla, in southwestern Turkey, cause 280 premature deaths per year.

"Hospitals are filled with asthma attacks during the winter months. This is what the doctors are saying, it's not made up," Miray told DW.

Meanwhile, activism in Turkey has become a crime, Miray says. Several of her friends are in prison. Yet people refuse to stay silent.  

Climate protest in Katowice, Poland, during COP24 (DW/I. B. Ruiz)

People took to the streets during COP24 to show their will for change

Miray describes a 65-year-old woman she knows back home, who said the olive groves an energy company want to buy from her and raze to make way for a coal mine were what enabled her to raise her children, send them to school and see them grown up and married. The woman refused to sell.

Ordinary people taking on the titans of the energy industry is something of a David and Goliath battle. But just as David brought down the giant, climate activists — like those who have brought a halt to the Hambach mine expansion in Germany — are winning victories and bringing hope.

Trump's out, but we're in

Three years ago, Trump announced his intention to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement and much of the world was scandalized that such an important player would abandon the global effort.

Yet just three days later, over 1,000 US businesses, universities and local governments spoke together with a clear message.

"We are still in the fight against climate change, we are still in the Paris Agreement," Lou Leonard, senior vice president with WWF Climate Change and Energy, and a key voice within the coalition, told DW.

We Are Still In event at COP24 ( Ricardo Kauffmann Lee)

Lou Leonard spoke for We Are Still In at COP24

We Are Still In now represents over half of the US population and over half of the country's economy. "If it were a country, we'd be the third largest country in the world," Leonard says.

In 2018 alone, the group generated hundreds of climate commitments. Businesses have pledged to meet science-based climate targets in line with the Paris Agreement, and over 100 US cities have committed to switching to 100 percent renewable energy.

With steps like these, the movement is confident it can achieve at least half what the US under former President Barack Obama pledged in 2015, and perhaps more than two thirds.

And the movement goes beyond the US.

The most recent UN Environment Emissions Gap Report shows that over 7,000 cities and 6,000 companies from around the world, as well as many other non-state actors, have pledged to mitigate climate change.

If they keep their promises in full, it would amount to a significant cut in global greenhouse gas emissions.

Businesses mean business

When we think about non-state actors and climate activism, we tend to picture protestors waving banners. But it's also about well-established businesses taking responsibility.

Climate protest in Katowice, Poland, during COP24 (DW/I. B. Ruiz)

Climate action is key to our planet's survival. The shorter term, it could be key businesses' survival, too

"The business sector plays a key role when we think about how to address climate change and its consequences," Pulgar-Vidal told DW.

Businesses are major polluters and hold the power to make drastic change. And because consumers are increasingly climate-aware, they have an interest in doing so.

"I am sure that the business sector will continue improving its behavior, because it is about climate, but it is also about their survival," Pulgar-Vidal said.  

We Are Still In includes companies as important as Walmart, the world's largest retailer, and McDonalds.

And then there is We Mean Business, a coalition that includes more than 800 companies and has also been very present at COP24.

IKEA Group, one of the conference's sponsors, has promised to become a fully circular business by 2030, and switch to 100 percent renewable electricity.

The German Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world's leading mail company, has committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.

So, yes, while governments have struggled to agree at COP24, there has been much at the conference to feel hopeful about.

The lurking fear overshadowing the last two weeks in Katowice that other countries following the US in ditching the Paris Agreement, has not materialized. Instead, Leonard says, the We Are Still In model has inspired similar initiatives in countries such as Japan, Argentina or Mexico. "This is very encouraging," he adds brightly.

  • A green placard reads Hambach forest stays in German at a massive protest against coal in western Germany
    More

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Hambi stays: Local slogan, global movement

    At least 6,000 people gathered in the heart of western German coal country Saturday to demand an end to coal use. People from around the world joined forces with a local movement that started back in 2012 with a handful of activists trying to stop the expansion of a brown coal mine and save the last 200 hectares of the millennia-old Hambach Forest. The message was clear: Coal is a global problem.

  • In a massive protest against coal in western Germany, a nine-year-old boy holds a banner that reads coal exit now!
    More

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Old and young stand together

    The protestors spanned many ages and walks of life. There were young activists dressed in wigs or hazmat suits, but also families and the elderly. People with reduced mobility followed the march at their own pace. A nine-year-old boy was keen to voice his view on the dirty fossil fuel, telling DW he was worried about his future but expected the authorities to do the right thing and give up coal.

  • Protesters cross a field during a massive protest against coal in western Germany

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Time for action

    Demonstrators split up, some continuing the authorized protest while others took direct action to block coal infrastructure. A hundred people tried to stop the diggers at two nearby coal mines; close to 40 people were arrested. Trying to reach the train line, another 1,000 protestors ended up on the nearby A4 highway, resulting in around 250 arrests. Both the diggers and traffic were stopped.

  • A protester lies on the ground after falling. Other protesters help her stand up while police officers watch

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Next stop: Coal transport lines

    A third group was determined to block the railway transporting coal from the Hambach mine to the three power plants where it is destined to be burned. They had their work cut out, with police attempting to block the activists from approaching the railway. In the end they had to change their route several times, running through fields and navigating dense forest to reach their target.

  • Police officers on horseback closely follow protesters dressed up with wings and white protection suits

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    A tense ride

    On route to the rail lines, there were no major clashes with police but the atmosphere was extremely tense. Police officers on horseback followed protesters up to the edge of the forest, preventing them from changing course. Outbreaks of nerves rippled through activists and horses — without it being clear who triggered what.

  • Protesters approach the forest during a massive anti-coal protest in western Germany. Two police officers on horseback watch and many police officers on foot follow protesters

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    The path narrows

    Once the protesters entered the forest, the situation became more fraught. They had to walk carefully to avoid tripping over branches while dodging the police — who physically shoved them as they approached — or each other as, from time to time, the crowd suddenly surged without warning.

  • Police officers make a barrier inside the forest during a massive anti-coal protest in western Germany. They prevent protesters from going in that direction

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Sticking close together

    In the midst of the chaos, activists called for calm, shouting to one another to stick together and remain peaceful. They held on to each other so no one would fall, get lost, or get caught by the police. Others conferred over the best route to proceed toward the rail line.

  • A police officer stands at the edge of a hill. Behind him, protesters have reached the coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    On target

    Eventually, thousands of protesters arrived at the rail lines. Police officers initially tried to prevent them from climbing down on the tracks, but they were outnumbered. Activists had hung guide ropes down the slopes beforehand, but most people simply slid, ran or tumbled down the bank. Within just a few minutes, the railway was engulfed in a crowd of protestors.

  • Protesters block the Hambach coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    Sit-in for a break

    After an exhausting two-hour scramble, protesters sat down for a rest. The weather was bitingly cold, but there was an air of cheer as the crowd made itself comfortable on the tracks. For now at least, the energy companies couldn't transport coal from mines to their power plants — a victory celebrated under the watchful eyes of police on the hills above.

  • Protesters block the Hambach coal train rail line

    Demanding a coal phaseout: In the thick of Hambach

    A 24-hour victory

    The police warned that the direct action was illegal, and offered protesters the chance to abandon their blockade without penalties. But most stayed put overnight. Organizers said their protest blocked coal infrastructure for around 24 hours — which they judged a success. The last 50 to leave the protest had chained themselves to the tracks and had to be forcibly evicted one by one.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


