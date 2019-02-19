German energy giant RWE agrees to halt logging in Hambach Forest

The company has acceded to a request by the NRW state government, signing a one-year moratorium on logging. The state asked RWE to halt logging to ease tensions at the site, which has become a flash point for protests.
North Rhine-Westphalia's (NRW) State Premier Armin Laschet announced a moratorium on logging at the contentious Hambach Forest on Wednesday. Speaking to the state parliament, Laschet said that he had received written confirmation that energy giant RWE would not move forward with plans to deforest the site.
Laschet told parliamentarians, "This means that there will not be any felling of trees until the autumn of 2020." Laschet had asked for the moratorium as a way to calm a tense standoff between environmentalists and RWE.
Read more: Hambach Forest: DW fact check
The scene of violent clashes
The Hambach Forest site has been the scene of violent clashes between police and environmentalists protesting to protect the woods by erecting treehouses and chaining themselves to RWE equipment.
The forest is also the subject of an ongoing court battle, though RWE says the legal standoff had nothing to do with Wednesday's decision. A court injunction was placed on logging in October in order to allow time for environmentalists' concerns to be heard.
Laschet called on environmentalists to leave the site, saying "All sides are now called upon to show signs of understanding." Protesters have thus far been unwilling to vacate the premises for fear that this would simply pave the way for the company to clear cut what remains of the ancient forest.
Make money before the mining stops
RWE, which employs some 10,000 people in NRW, says that preserving the forest could cost the company tens of millions of euros. Speaking of the decision to temporarily halt logging, a company spokesman said, "it implies significant operational limitations."
The company's plans to push forward with deforestation have also come under increasing scrutiny in light of the fact that a federal commission last month presented a timetable to wean Germany off coal entirely by 2038.
Laschet made reference to that timetable Wednesday, calling for RWE to "finally shelve the plans." He called the challenges faced by politicians in NRW regarding a reorientation of energy policy a "mammoth task."
Expensive exit
Energy companies are currently in negotiations with the federal government over the financial ramifications of a shift away from coal. The companies are intent on wresting compensation for their losses and various coal producing regions are also looking for some €40 billion ($45 billion) in financial aid for restructuring over the next 20 years. NRW is set to receive some €15 billion in assistance.
Final numbers will not be announced until negotiations between the federal government and energy providers are completed.
Germany is set to widely miss its 2020 emissions goals, in part because of its continued dependence on coal as a source of energy.
js/msh (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Germany's coal commission could make an announcement this week as to when Germany should give up coal for good. Here are the most important facts you need to know about Germany's exit from brown coal. (24.01.2019)
Does RWE have the legal right to cut down the Hambach Forest? Does Germany really need the coal underneath it? Can the country burn it and still meet its climate targets? DW went in search of the facts. (05.10.2018)
German green groups have welcomed a proposal for Germany to phase out coal-fired power plants by 2038 to curb climate change. They say it's a clear sign the embattled Hambach Forest won't be felled after all. (27.01.2019)
Officers have ordered 1,000 activists traveling by train to clear Düren station. They are trying to make their way to Hambacher Forest where a massive anti-coal protest is planned for the weekend. (26.10.2018)
Masked assailants have again struck at the security camp belonging to energy group RWE in Germany's Hambach Forest. Activists have occupied the area against clearance plans that would allow a coal mine to be enlarged. (25.12.2018)
A bitter row over new coal mining plans at Hambach Forest has helped the head of German energy firm RWE, Rolf Martin Schmitz, to win the booby prize. The award has been named by environment group NABU since 1993. (28.12.2018)
A government commission has agreed that Germany should phase out all coal-fired power plants by the end of 2038. The government is already planning to shut down nuclear power plants over the next three years. (26.01.2019)
With Germany's last black coal mine closing today near Bottrop in the Ruhr industrial belt, the former mining region promises to transform into a cultural powerhouse. (21.12.2018)
An environmental activist group has blasted Germany's climate record at the UN climate talks in Poland. It cited Germany's love of coal and failure to meet its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. (08.12.2018)