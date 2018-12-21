As coal ends in the Ruhr, a cultural renaissance hits full steam

When the Prosper-Haniel mine closes on Friday, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be on hand to strike the death knell of a hard coal mining industry that was once the backbone of a resurgent postwar Germany.

But as a 200-year era of industrial coal mining in Germany comes to an end, the promise of a cultural transformation that began decades ago is set to take full shape.

From mines to galleries

While nearly half a million people once worked in the Ruhr coal and steel industry, a slow process of deindustrialization has caused major unemployment and hardship across mining towns in the western part of Germany.

That is where the culture and tourism industries have stepped in.

When Angela Merkel declared back in 2007 that the hard coal industry would be shut down by 2018, the race has been on to build on the cultural transformation that had been seeded in the Ruhr as early as the 1970s, when artists began to utilize abandoned industrial sites.

The massive Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex in Essen that was shuttered in 1986, for instance, soon after became the home for major cultural institutions such as parts of the Folkwang University of the Arts. In operation for 135 years, it became an architectural monument when it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001.

Zollverein also anchors the European Route of Industrial Culture. As such post-industrial sites have been transformed into sustainable places of creativity and learning, it has generated more money for the region than dying coal mines.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The last shift This will be a melancholy and nostalgic Christmas for the people of Bottrop, especially for the last coal miners and their families. Three days before Christmas Eve, the Prosper-Haniel coal mine, the last black coal mine in Germany, is set to close. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will get the last piece of "black gold" to be brought up and see the light of day.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Black gold The coal was initially stored outside for days, like here with the Prosper-Haniel tower in the background. Then it was usually taken by train to the nearest port where it was loaded onto barges or ships to be brought to consumers; a large portion of it was shipped overseas. German hard coal was in demand worldwide for its quality, as long as the price was right.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Holding together proudly The work in the coal mine was not only well paid, the miners were also held in high esteem. Their dirty, exhausting and dangerous work welded the miners together. To this day, they all call each other mate ("kumpel"). Their solidarity and camaraderie are a reason for professional pride as can be seen here in this photo taken in Bottrop's Prosper-Haniel mine.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Working and living The miner operators set up housing for the miners in the immediate vicinity of the pits. In the garden they often kept chickens and pigs, and there was even room for a pigeon coop. Meanwhile, these houses have become very popular. If both halves of a house are combined, it offers plenty of space and a garden in the city is no small luxury.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Mates from Anatolia After World War II, many so-called guest workers from southern Europe and Turkey came to work in the mines alongside colleagues from Silesia and Masuria, both in today's Poland. Most of them came and stayed; first names like Mehmet and Mustafa can still be heard in the Ruhr area on every corner.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The first cracks The 1950s and 60s were the highpoint of the Ruhr mining industry. And yet, whoever wanted to could already see the first cracks in the mining business model. The coal, which was initially near the Earth's surface, soon had to be dug out deeper and deeper — up to 1,500 meters underground. That was very expensive and German coal became less and less competitive internationally.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Bad for the environment For decades the Ruhr area was notorious for its bad air. Especially the coking plants made sure that the freshly laundered laundry was dry, but still very dirty when hung out on the line. The image here depicts a skyline of coal, smokestacks and smoke in Oberhausen not far from Bottrop. Today nobody in the area misses these dirty consequences of the coal business.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Unstable ground Even after coal mining is discontinued, it will continue to play an important role in the lives of the people of Ruhr Valley. Because time and again the earth opens up and houses, roads or railway lines are badly damaged by the notoriously unstable ground. These cave-ins happen when cavities collapse under the ground — that's because in place of coal that used to exist before there's now just air.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The work is never done In the last 150 years, the Ruhr area has sunk in places by up to 25 meters (82 feet). If the mines were left to their own devices, the groundwater would rise again, transforming the area into a huge lake. So the water has to be pumped out — continuously. That is why the Ruhr is now called an "eternal burden" for the more than five million people who live there.

The end of black coal mining in Germany What will remain? We'll see how long the miners stay put and keep up their camaraderie. The omnipresent mining towers have now been demolished for the most part. Huge areas of the former complexes have been greened. Many former industrial monuments — and there are plenty of them — have been transformed into amusement parks, the best example being the Zollverein in Essen, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Author: Dirk Kaufmann (tr)



Another standout site along the industrial culture route is the Gasometer Oberhausen, Europe's tallest exhibition hall created in a former storage tower for gas extracted from coking coal — once the biggest in the continent.

Today the tower is a unique post-industrial venue hosting exhibitions— including Christo's large-scale installation "Big Air Package"in 2013 — as well as theater and music of global renown. It also forms a key part of the European Route of Industrial Heritage (ERIH) that lies within the culture route.

These days, the Zollverein coking plant is a spectacular illuminated attraction at night

Art and coal

Artists and curators that have utilized post-industrial sites across the region have cleverly interacted with the existing coal and steel heritage.

In the summer of 2018, 17 Ruhr region art museums — part of the Ruhr Kunst Museen collective of 20 regional museums created in 2008 in anticipation of the Ruhr becoming the European Capital of Culture in 2010 — co-curated an "Art and Coal"group exhibition to coincide the final colliery closures in 2018.

Among the 150 artists on show, the Bochum Kunstmuseum showcased works by local artist Andreas Golinski, whose installations reflected on the fate of miners working deep in the underground, and who described his imagery as "mental archaeology."

"Even if coal mining is over, there will be something fascinating, an aesthetic sense, which will be kept by the material, the people and the landscape which is shaped for generations," Ferdinand Ullrich, the former head of the Recklinghäuser Kunsthalle and the project coordinator for "Art and Coal" told Hypoallergic, an online art publication.

The show sought to interpret the relationship between coal mining and its mythology, the cultural identity of a region that was also shaped by immigrant workers from the Eastern Europe who came to work in the mines.

"Art and Coal" comments on the lives of miners from across Eastern Europe who often ended up in the Ruhr pits. This image by Ukrainian photographer Alexander Chekmenev is from the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Industrial patronage

As part of "Art and Coal," an exhibition at Duisburg's Museum DKM called "The Dark Side" also reflected on the indelible connection between the coal and art industries. English artist Richard Long, for instance, looked at the evolution of coal from plant matter to fossil fuel using coal from the Ibbenbüren mine that was also closed this month.

"Coal brought the wealth that made the urban and private collections of art in our region possible," said DKW founder Klaus Maas, who was raised in a mining family. "There is too little talk about the Haniels, the Krupps or the Grillos, who put a lot of money into art and culture," Maas said of the industrial giants who have long funded the arts.

Meanwhile, the region that has now decommissioned all its hard coal mines — as opposed to the soft brown coal mines that continue to operate across Germany, despite ongoing negotiations for a full coal phase-out — is proudly showcasing its coal heritage.

The Gasometer Oberhausen has become a canvas for grand-scale artworks

The town of Bottrop long ago became an "innovation city" that supports climate-protecting solar panel and battery storage technologies. Yet the area is still cashing in on coal, including the display of the largest lump that has ever been mined — dug up from the Prosper-Haniel colliery that was shuttered on Friday.

Standing as a monument to a bygone era in the coking plant at Zollverein in Essen, the seven-ton slab of black coal was part of the major "The Age of Coal. A European History" exhibition running April-November 2018 that was also curated to coincide with the end of coal in the region.

While these exhibits bring visitors and global attention to the Ruhr, unemployment in the deindustrialized region is still more than double the rest of Germany. But if the rapid expansion of the culture industries continues apace, there will be light at the end of a long dark tunnel.