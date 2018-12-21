Coal mining as a melting pot: Everyone's the same underground

In mining, it doesn't matter where you're from, what color your skin is or which god you pray to. That's what the miners in the Ruhr, the big mining region in western Germany, say. After all, you're hundreds of meters underground, where it's pitch black except for the weak glow of the pit lamps and coal dust makes every man look the same.

There's no room for ego trips. Everyone needs to be able to rely on each other. If one miner makes a mistake, it can have deadly consequences for another.

It is partly because of this feeling of solidarity that the integration of people from abroad in Germany worked better underground than it did on the surface. But the process was still not without initial mistakes.

Read more: How Germany's coal phaseout is becoming an international movement

Miners have to be able to rely on one another down the pit

Polish 'colonies' in Germany

It all began in the 1870s with the first wave of workers from abroad. After the foundation of the German Empire, the economy was on a rapid upswing. The booming heavy industry's hunger for energy needed to be fed. The Ruhr, with its seemingly inexhaustible black coal reserves, was of vital importance to the young, ambitious nation.

New, large shaft mines and ironworks were built. But the German labor market could not provide enough workers: "human resources” for the big mine barons.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Zollverein Coal Mine, Essen The Zollverein coal mine in Essen was once the largest colliery in Europe. Above and below ground, up to 8000 miners worked around the clock. Now the mine complex is an architectural and industrial monument and, since 2001, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It houses the Ruhr Museum, which sees itself as the region's memory and conveys its cultural history vividly.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region North Duisburg Landscape Park Duisburg was an important steel production site. In the blast furnaces of the old Duisburg-Meiderich ironworks alone, millions of tons of pig iron were produced. Since 1994, the steel colossus has not only been open to the public; it's also become a performance venue and sculpture, immersed in color by British artist Jonathan Park's light installation.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Rheinorange, Duisburg The steel sculpture "Rheinorange" marks the confluence of the Ruhr and Rhine rivers. From here, steel from the Ruhr valley was shipped to the world. The sculpture is in the middle of Duisburg's port district - at the height of the industrial age, the center of all Rhine shipping. Duisburg now has Europe's largest inland port. A harbor boat tour is a unique experience.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Oberhausen Gasometer Oberhausen's gasometer has become its landmark. Towers like this stored gas created as a byproduct of coking, and supplied it to the surrounding industrial plants. In 1988 the gasometer was decommissioned. Since then it has been used as a spectacular exhibition hall and venue for artists such as Christo and Olafur Eliasson. Its roof is an observation platform.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Century Hall, Bochum This enormous hall was built in 1902 as a pavilion for an industrial and trade show. Later it became part of the Bochum cast steel works. The steel structure, with a surface area of 8900 square meters, is now used for performance events and is the central venue of the Ruhrtriennale music and theatre festival, which takes place every summer.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Westphalian Industrial Museum, Dortmund At the turn of the 20th century, there were 17 coking plants in the Ruhr region. They turned coal into coke, which is essential to steel production. The Hansa Cokery has been a listed monument since 1998 and is part of the Westphalian Industrial Museum. On eight historical sites, this decentralized museum brings industrial history to life. The picture shows the Hansa Cokery's compressor hall.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region German Mining Museum, Bochum It's the world's largest mining museum and one of Germany's most visited. What's exciting is that under the museum compound is a faithfully reconstructed mine that offers insights into the world of mining. The complex was built in the mid-19th century to train miners under realistic conditions.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Grimberg Bridge, Rhine-Herne Canal In the heyday of the mining industry, rivers led a miserable existence, channeled and turned into sewers. They were supplemented by hundreds of kilometers of canals to enable the transport of goods to the Rhine. The canals and rivers have now been transformed into recreational areas. The many new bridges that have been built are striking and architecturally surprising.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Halde Rheinpreussen, Moers Colliery slag heaps take the place of mountains. Underground coal mining produced enormous amounts of waste rock and debris, which were piled up into huge heaps. Of more than 200 slag heaps, 20 are walkable. Once they get to the top, visitors are often greeted with impressive landscape art and giant sculptures. The memorial "Geleucht" by Otto Piene is modelled on a mining lamp.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Industrial Heritage Trail Decommissioned steel works, coal mines, cokeries and slag heaps: the Industrial Heritage Trail offers an exciting journey through time. There are circuits for cars and for bicyclists. The circular road system comprises 400 kilometers, and there is a 700-kilometer network of cycle trails. Both routes promise an intense encounter with past and present in this region in transition. Author: Anne Termèche (ms)



The gap was filled mostly by Polish-speaking immigrants from the Prussian eastern provinces and present-day Poland.

Up to the First World War, roughly 450,000 Polish-speaking workers came to Germany. In some mines, they made up more than 60 percent of the workforce. Some cities saw the formation of what amounted to Polish-language colonies.

"The Polish workers and Polish-speaking migrants had their own association structures, their own newspaper, their own trade union, their own bank," historian Christoph Seidel of the History of the Ruhr Foundation told DW. "It was a pretty strongly closed-off world."

And entrepreneurs and politicians had no integration strategy, which was probably no coincidence: For the most part, the formation of parallel societies "was also a reaction to the government's increasingly anti-Polish policy," explained Seidel.

In addition, German miners looked down on Polish-speaking immigrants. Some parts of the Ruhr saw cultural and religious conflicts between mostly Protestant Germans and conservative Catholic immigrants.

Read more: Can Poland end its toxic relationship with coal?

Watch video 03:00 Now live 03:00 mins. The 'age of coal' comes to an end in Germany

Return to the homeland

After the end of the First World War, most Polish-speaking immigrants moved to the newly created Polish nation-state or other European coal-mining areas. Only about a third of them remained in the Ruhr area in the 1920s. They assimilated more strongly than before and became an integral part of the Ruhr, which was increasingly shaped by immigration.

In the 1950s, the next major phase of immigration began. With the help of the Western Allies, the German "economic miracle" was created, partly among the ruins of the Second World War. The Ruhr was looking for manpower once more. In 1955, Germany began recruiting so-called "guest workers." Agreements are concluded with Italy, Spain and, in 1961, with Turkey. The Turks quickly developed into the strongest migrant group.

Read more: Turkish integration in Germany: A long road

Turkish miners formed a large part of the workforce in the pits

Coming and staying

"It was assumed that these workers were migrant workers who would come to Germany to work in the mines for half a year or a year and then return to Turkey," according to historian Seidel.

That was why integration measures beyond the workplace were lacking.

"The migrant workers were not paid much attention in the 1960s," Seidel said.

This changed only in the 1970s, when it became clear that the supposed migrant workers had come to stay. Germany's entrepreneurs and politicians had learnt from past mistakes and changed their thinking. There were family reunifications, the introduction of permanent residence permits and the naturalization of guest workers.

The newly founded Ruhrkohle AG offered its now indispensable foreign employees language courses, legal advice and training programs. Turkish-language company newspapers and football clubs became important factors in promoting integration.

Read more: Hambach Forest: Battleground for climate action

Moroccan miners, seen here wearing protective cream, also worked in German coal mines

Integration through housing policy

These also included a new housing policy that prevented the kind of ghettoization that had occurred with the earkuer former Polish-speaking workers.

"The mining industry had abundant company housing," said Seidel. When the Turkish miners brought their families to Germany, "they needed housing where their families could live. And so Turkish miners' families were integrated into the company's own residential estates." When assigning the apartments, the owners made sure that German and Turkish tenants were mixed.

This was the first time that Turkish miners had long-term prospects in Germany. As a rule, their children received an apprenticeship at Ruhrkohle AG. They were treated like local employees, who were, however, increasingly leaving mining because they no longer saw a future in the crisis-ridden industry.

The Ruhr area had been completely transformed into a melting pot of cultures, with its very own language - a mixture of German dialects and foreign words.

When the historian Seidel gives lectures at the Ruhr University in Bochum on the subject of miners today, his students often include the grandchildren of former Turkish miners, he says.

"The tensions in society over the subject of migration since the 1970s and 1980s have also been reflected in mining," Seidel admitted.

But in general, he added, one could say that "things have gone much better in mining than in other areas, at least as far as the integration of Turkish employees into the industry is concerned."

Read more: West Germany's Yugoslavian guest workers: Come for a year, stay for a lifetime

Watch video 26:00 Now live 26:00 mins. Share 50 Years of Turkish Guest Workers in Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/RtwV Back in Time - 50 Years of Turkish Guest Workers in Germany

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.