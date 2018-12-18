Germany's coal mining town that became an environmental trailblazer

For decades, the Prosper-Haniel colliery wasn't just the biggest employer in Bottrop — it was the only large company in the city. Being without any major companies used to mean a town was at a disadvantage. Today, the reverse is true.

"Very early on, we started to concentrate on attracting lots of small and medium-sized companies with up to 600 employees and getting them to establish themselves here," says the city's official spokesman, Andreas Pläsken. "We could see well in advance what was on the cards, and we were able to prepare."

There were plenty of negative examples of the collapse of large-scale monostructures — such as the demise of the mechanical engineering company Babcock in nearby Oberhausen. It folded around 15 years ago, after 150 years in business. Management mistakes cost thousands of employees their jobs. It was a major blow for Oberhausen, and the effects are still being felt today. There was also the closure of the Opel factory in Bochum. "It's unpleasant when a small company closes, but it's not nearly as bad as when up to 20,000 jobs suddenly go," says a social scientist and professor Jörg Bogumil from Bochum's Ruhr University.

The "small steps, small companies” approach paid off for Bottrop. Unemployment in the city is currently around six percent, which is among the lowest figures in the region. In Gelsenkirchen, for example, twice as many people are unemployed. Also, unlike other towns in the Ruhr, Bottrop's population isn't shrinking. On the contrary: it's rising slightly.

To really understand the positive developments in Bottrop, you have to go back many years. Underneath the city is an invisible 117-kilometer network of underground tunnels. The ground beneath Bottrop and the neighboring towns has been excavated since 1863. For decades, coal mining here both fed the local population and provided the whole of Germany with heat and electricity.

It was clear that one day this would end, which was why the planning that took place in the early 1990s in conjunction with the Internationale Architecture Exhibition Emscher Park was crucial for Bottrop. "Our motto when planning the development was: What's going to define us in the future?"says Andreas Pläsken.

Read more: Germany's coal phaseout becoming int'l movement

50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions

Bottrop developed a town plan based on three core concepts: leisure time, climate, knowledge. Now, as a leisure destination, with a Movie Park, the Alpincenter, and other things to offer, it attracts around two million visitors a year.

The city also gained international prestige by deciding to invest in climate protection and future-oriented technologies. The magic words here are "Innovation City." The aim of this innovation initiative is to restructure the conurbations, making them climate-friendly and involving local businesses in the project.

Furthermore, CO2 emissions were to be reduced by 50 percent, thereby improving quality of life. The project became a model for other communities, not just along the Ruhr and Emscher rivers, but also internationally. "Scarcely a month goes by in which our mayor isn't abroad somewhere, or explaining our concept to foreign media," says Pläsken.

Read more: Germany awarded 'shameful' climate prize

Knowledge transfer and new ideas from the universities

Today, the community's development is characterized by photovoltaics, heat pumps and electricity storage batteries. Germany's energy policy reform is being implemented right here, with the participation of the local population. For example, there's a welding technology company that runs entirely on solar energy. Buildings are built or are renovated, to be climate-friendly and energy efficient.

The project is flanked by knowledge transfer with the local technical college, where engineers and economists are trained. The idea is that they will then contribute to the ongoing development of the city. Bottrop firms collaborate with the polytechnic.

Social scientist Jörg Bogumil believes the universities and technical colleges are an indispensable part of the process of renewal. "The higher education institutions are helping to drive urban development in the Ruhr," he says. Young graduates are still moving away, but Bogumil says that's starting to change: "It's getting better."

Watch video 04:39 Now live 04:39 mins. Share Germany's Last Coal Mine Shuts Down Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/39RWy Germany's last coal mine shuts down

Supporting entrepreneurs, retaining young skilled workers

Klaus-Heiner Röhl from the employer-friendly German Economic Institute (IW) also sees opportunities. In an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, he commented that the Ruhr region could experience an economic renaissance if the change, of course, is implemented correctly.

For Bochum professor Jörg Bogumil, however, it's not only the development of science in the region that's important. "Compared to the national average, we have too few entrepreneurs," he says. "That has consequences for the regional economic effects." Meaning: fewer start-ups equals fewer new jobs.

But that's what Bottrop is betting on, and clearly, it's paying off. There are now 6,000 students in the city, most of them engineers. The aim is to keep them in the city and help them start new businesses.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Zollverein Coal Mine, Essen The Zollverein coal mine in Essen was once the largest colliery in Europe. Above and below ground, up to 8000 miners worked around the clock. Now the mine complex is an architectural and industrial monument and, since 2001, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It houses the Ruhr Museum, which sees itself as the region's memory and conveys its cultural history vividly.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region North Duisburg Landscape Park Duisburg was an important steel production site. In the blast furnaces of the old Duisburg-Meiderich ironworks alone, millions of tons of pig iron were produced. Since 1994, the steel colossus has not only been open to the public; it's also become a performance venue and sculpture, immersed in color by British artist Jonathan Park's light installation.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Rheinorange, Duisburg The steel sculpture "Rheinorange" marks the confluence of the Ruhr and Rhine rivers. From here, steel from the Ruhr valley was shipped to the world. The sculpture is in the middle of Duisburg's port district - at the height of the industrial age, the center of all Rhine shipping. Duisburg now has Europe's largest inland port. A harbor boat tour is a unique experience.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Oberhausen Gasometer Oberhausen's gasometer has become its landmark. Towers like this stored gas created as a byproduct of coking, and supplied it to the surrounding industrial plants. In 1988 the gasometer was decommissioned. Since then it has been used as a spectacular exhibition hall and venue for artists such as Christo and Olafur Eliasson. Its roof is an observation platform.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Century Hall, Bochum This enormous hall was built in 1902 as a pavilion for an industrial and trade show. Later it became part of the Bochum cast steel works. The steel structure, with a surface area of 8900 square meters, is now used for performance events and is the central venue of the Ruhrtriennale music and theatre festival, which takes place every summer.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Westphalian Industrial Museum, Dortmund At the turn of the 20th century, there were 17 coking plants in the Ruhr region. They turned coal into coke, which is essential to steel production. The Hansa Cokery has been a listed monument since 1998 and is part of the Westphalian Industrial Museum. On eight historical sites, this decentralized museum brings industrial history to life. The picture shows the Hansa Cokery's compressor hall.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region German Mining Museum, Bochum It's the world's largest mining museum and one of Germany's most visited. What's exciting is that under the museum compound is a faithfully reconstructed mine that offers insights into the world of mining. The complex was built in the mid-19th century to train miners under realistic conditions.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Grimberg Bridge, Rhine-Herne Canal In the heyday of the mining industry, rivers led a miserable existence, channeled and turned into sewers. They were supplemented by hundreds of kilometers of canals to enable the transport of goods to the Rhine. The canals and rivers have now been transformed into recreational areas. The many new bridges that have been built are striking and architecturally surprising.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Halde Rheinpreussen, Moers Colliery slag heaps take the place of mountains. Underground coal mining produced enormous amounts of waste rock and debris, which were piled up into huge heaps. Of more than 200 slag heaps, 20 are walkable. Once they get to the top, visitors are often greeted with impressive landscape art and giant sculptures. The memorial "Geleucht" by Otto Piene is modelled on a mining lamp.

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region Industrial Heritage Trail Decommissioned steel works, coal mines, cokeries and slag heaps: the Industrial Heritage Trail offers an exciting journey through time. There are circuits for cars and for bicyclists. The circular road system comprises 400 kilometers, and there is a 700-kilometer network of cycle trails. Both routes promise an intense encounter with past and present in this region in transition. Author: Anne Termèche (ms)



For Bottrop, then, the closure of the mine came at a good time. Of course, no one puts it like that. But the mining land this has freed up has given the city much-needed room for maneuver. "We'd reached capacity in terms of commercial premises," says Plässken. "Now, as part of the project with the city of Essen and the RAG Montan real estate company — a subsidiary of the mining company RAG — we have a lot of space we can redevelop.

The two cities have around 1,700 hectares available for the project, which will see the construction of commercial space with residential housing, and an environmental highway linking Bottrop and Essen. For the planners in Bottrop, ecological public transport, e-bikes and driverless cars are the future. Problematic districts will be redeveloped, and there's the possibility of living right on the water, beside the Rhine-Herne Canal. Right now, this is all still a dream — but there's a good chance it'll come true.