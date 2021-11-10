Visit the new DW website

Mining

Mining companies have been struggling with a protracted slump in commodity prices, coupled with a slowdown in China's economy.

Mining stocks only experienced a slight recovery straight after the European Central Bank's decision on March 10, 2016, on additional monetary stimulus measures to kickstart the eurozone eocnomy. This page collates recent DW content on the mining industry.

When was the photo taken: July 22 Where was the photo taken: MMI mine near Radnevo Caption: Workers at the Troyanovo mine near Radnevo.

Is Bulgaria ready to give up coal? 10.11.2021

Under pressure from the European Union, Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But miners fear that the country has failed to plan for a transition to greener jobs.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Up in the mountains: Persian leopards, Carrara's marble and Greek cultural heritage 21.10.2021

On this week's show, we have stories of environmental concerns colliding with symbols of cultural importance. We venture to the spot in Italy where marble for Michelangelo's sculptures once came from. Controversy is also stirring on some mountains in Greece, as wind turbines anger locals. And we hear from a journalist who tracked an endangered leopard through war-ravaged territory.
Lives at stake: Baka people in Cameroon, lithium mining in Nevada and industrial fishing in Sierra Leone 15.10.2021

Around the world, local people fight to maintain their way of life and habitats. In Cameroon, the Baka people are being driven out of their forests by logging and mining. In the US, a new lithium mine threatens to infringe on Indigenous sacred sites. And in Sierra Leone, an expensive, internationally-funded industrial fishing habor could ruin residents' livelihoods and the local ecosystem.
*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** In Thacker Pass, Nevada, environmentalists and Indigenous groups are attempting to stop development of a lithium mine.

Living Planet: Lithium mining at Thacker Pass — Indigenous rights vs. Green tech? 14.10.2021

A proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass in the US state of Nevada could produce 60,000 tonnes of the stuff per year. Lithium is a vital component for battery-powered green technology, like electric cars. But some Indigenous groups say the mine will cause untold damage to their ancestral lands, while environmentalists question if this technology is really a long-term solution to the climate crisis.
Motiv: Bewohner der Ethnie der Baka im Messok Dja (Gebiet im Kongobecken, Demokratische Republik Kongo) Aufnahmedatum: 30.04.2019 Zur freien Verwendung mit Nennung von Survival International als Urheber (gern mit Link zu unserer Seite, falls möglich). Das Foto ist nicht auf einmaligen Gebrauch beschränkt.

Living Planet: Ancient custodians of the Cameroonian forests under threat from logging and mining 14.10.2021

In the Congo Basin in central Africa, in current-day Cameroon, the Indigenous Baka people live an increasingly precarious existence. Believed to be the oldest inhabitants of this area, the Baka have an extraordinary knowledge about the ancient forest. But as logging and mining chip away at the forests ever more, the livelihoods and life force of the Baka people become harder and harder to sustain.
Coal from Tanjung Enim mine is sent to a stockpile area via conveyor belt after being crushed, before it is shipped out to buyers, in Tarahan coal port in Lampung province August 20, 2011. China Railway Group has been awarded a $1.3 billion contract to build a 307-km rail line from the giant Bukit Asam coal mine in South Sumatra to a new port near the city of Bandar Lampung. Acquiring the land for the railway highlights many of the issues in building infrastructure in Indonesia. Picture taken August 20, 2011. +++REUTERS+++

Coal crunch: Asia faces winter of discontent 13.10.2021

China and India are struggling to obtain enough coal to get through the winter and power their pandemic recoveries. Soaring prices are exacerbating the energy crisis and raising urgent questions about climate goals.
Sebastian Pinera, Präsident von Chile, gibt eine Pressekonferenz im Präsidentenpalast La Moneda. (zu dpa: ««Pandora Papers»: Ermittlungen gegen Chiles Präsidenten aufgenommen») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Chile corruption probe after president cited in Pandora Papers 08.10.2021

President Sebastian Pinera said he found "it difficult to understand" why the public prosecutor wanted to investigate claims of wrongdoing in the sale of a mining company via a family-owned firm.
©/MAXPPP - XIONG'AN, CHINA - AUGUST 22: Cranes stand at construction sites at the Xiong'an New Area, another new economic zone of national significance after the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Shanghai Pudong New Area, on August 22, 2020 in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province of China. (Photo by Liu Quanle/VCG)

Building: What's the big deal for the environment? 06.10.2021

The world's cities are growing — and the billions who inhabit them need places to live and work. But how does all that construction affect the planet?
Climate activists protest against the Garzweiler open-cast coal mine with a sign reading defend Luetzerath in Luetzerath, western Germany, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The village of Luetzerath, now almost entirely abandoned as the mine draws ever closer, will be the latest village to disappear as coal mining at the Garzweiler mine expands. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Germany: Climate activists occupy excavators to block coal mine expansion 01.10.2021

Environmental activists tried to stop the expansion of a large coal mine by staging sit-in protests. They argue that Germany cannot meet its climate goals unless it stops extracting and burning coal sooner than planned.
10.9.2021, Conakry******* Guinea's Junta President Col. Mamady Doumbouya, centre, is heavily guarded by soldiers after a meeting with ECOWAS delegation in Conakry, Guinea Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The junta that seized power in Guinea has ordered the central bank to freeze all government accounts in an effort to secure state assets and preserve the country's interest and comes as a delegation of West African officials from the regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS arrives Friday in Guinea's capital, to meet with the military officers who toppled President Alpha Conde. (AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba)

Guinea's coup leaders focus on stability and investors 29.09.2021

Guinea's new military junta have unveiled a "transitional charter" to steer the country back to civilian rule — in an effort to show the world, especially donors and mining sector investors, that they can be trusted.
Aerial view of rail bridge taken down by a mudslide after the collapse, two days ago, of a dam at an iron-ore mine belonging to Brazil's giant mining company Vale near the town of Brumadinho, state of Minas Gerias, southeastern Brazil, on January 27, 2019. - Communities were devastated by a dam collapse that killed at least 37 people at a Brazilian mining complex -- with hopes fading for 250 still missing. A barrier at the site burst on Friday, spewing millions of tons of treacherous sludge and engulfing buildings, vehicles and roads. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images)

Brazil dam collapse: German safety firm in court over catastrophe 28.09.2021

German safety inspection firm TÜV Süd had inspected the dam for mining company Vale, shortly before it collapsed in January 2019. Plaintiffs in Munich are seeking hundreds of millions of euros in damages.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 25.05.21 *** BOGATYNIA, POLAND - MAY 25: Cooling towers from the coal-fired power station are seen near the Turow open-pit lignite coal mine on May 25, 2021 in Bogatynia, Poland. The top European court has ordered the immediate closure of a Polish coal mine near the border with Czech Republic and Germany. The harmful effects on the environment have been denounced by the Czech Republic. (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Fear and loathing at Poland's Turow coal mine 28.09.2021

The European Court of Justice has demanded Warsaw pay a daily fine of €500,000 after it declined to shut down Poland's Turow coal mine. Locals now fear the worst, but are their fears well-founded?
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 23.09.2021 23.09.2021

Geopolitical realignment: AUKUS and the fallout from France’s nuclear snub-marine - A neighbourly dispute along the Czech /Polish border - Will relatives of the victims of Malaysian Airways Flight 17 finally find closure? - An unlikely ally mourns the end of the Merkel era - A tall tale from the Netherlands - British comedy actor granted honorary citizenship in Serbia - and more

(c) Carlos Alberto Gómez Titel: Umweltaktivist mit Schutzweste in El Hatillo Urheber: Carlos Alberto Gómez

Latin American environmentalists face murder threats 14.09.2021

Environmental activist Celia Umenza campaigns peacefully against gold mining which polutes the rivers her people depend on. For that she's faced three attempts to kill her but she won't give up
DW Global Ideas Webspecial Environmental Jusitice Artikelbild Women

Women building dreams: Sustainable livelihoods on Colombia's Pacific coast 13.09.2021

Afro-Colombian women on the Pacific coast have faced violence, conflict and the ecological fallout of mining and illegal logging. Now they're working together to protect their rich environment. 
11.09.2ß21 People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in western part of the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hundreds activists gathered to protest against the exploitation of a lithium mine by international Rio Tinto company. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia: Thousands rally in Belgrade for environmental causes 12.09.2021

The protesters have called on the Serbian government to cut ties with the Rio Tinto lithium mining firm and demanded new regulations to protect nature.
