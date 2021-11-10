Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Mining companies have been struggling with a protracted slump in commodity prices, coupled with a slowdown in China's economy.
Mining stocks only experienced a slight recovery straight after the European Central Bank's decision on March 10, 2016, on additional monetary stimulus measures to kickstart the eurozone eocnomy. This page collates recent DW content on the mining industry.
On this week's show, we have stories of environmental concerns colliding with symbols of cultural importance. We venture to the spot in Italy where marble for Michelangelo's sculptures once came from. Controversy is also stirring on some mountains in Greece, as wind turbines anger locals. And we hear from a journalist who tracked an endangered leopard through war-ravaged territory.
Around the world, local people fight to maintain their way of life and habitats. In Cameroon, the Baka people are being driven out of their forests by logging and mining. In the US, a new lithium mine threatens to infringe on Indigenous sacred sites. And in Sierra Leone, an expensive, internationally-funded industrial fishing habor could ruin residents' livelihoods and the local ecosystem.
A proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass in the US state of Nevada could produce 60,000 tonnes of the stuff per year. Lithium is a vital component for battery-powered green technology, like electric cars. But some Indigenous groups say the mine will cause untold damage to their ancestral lands, while environmentalists question if this technology is really a long-term solution to the climate crisis.
In the Congo Basin in central Africa, in current-day Cameroon, the Indigenous Baka people live an increasingly precarious existence. Believed to be the oldest inhabitants of this area, the Baka have an extraordinary knowledge about the ancient forest. But as logging and mining chip away at the forests ever more, the livelihoods and life force of the Baka people become harder and harder to sustain.
Environmental activists tried to stop the expansion of a large coal mine by staging sit-in protests. They argue that Germany cannot meet its climate goals unless it stops extracting and burning coal sooner than planned.
