 Cities key to tackling climate crisis – global climate group | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 19.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Cities key to tackling climate crisis – global climate group

The world needs to drastically cut its carbon emissions by 2050 to head off the worst effects of climate change. A new report highlights how cities could make a huge difference with local green initiatives.

A wind turbine stands, generating power next to Hull, Mass., High School in the shadow of Boston (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Savoia)

As cities pledge to plant more trees, ban diesel vehicles and make the switch to renewable energy, it's becoming increasingly clear that urban areas — home to more than half of world's 7.5 billion people — will be central in efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

That's the message of a new report released by the Coalition for Urban Transitions (CUT) on Thursday. In the climate fight, "the battle for our planet will be won or lost in cities," it says.

With urban areas responsible for around three-quarters of the world's total carbon emissions, it says a major shift in how cities handle their CO2 — or don't — could significantly influence global efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). 

Read more: German environment minister: No more 'soapbox speeches' on climate protection

The report, compiled by more than 50 organizations including the World Resources Institute and the C40 Cities network and funded in part by the German Environment Ministry, points out that climate-friendly economic and social development plans will not only help reduce emissions but also "enhance economic prosperity [and] make cities better places to live."

"This demonstrates that it is wholly feasible, using proven technologies and practices, to cut emissions from urban areas by 90% by 2050, just with the technologies and practices that we already have in place," said Sarah Colenbrander, lead author of the report.

Those cuts would deliver more than half of the world's needed carbon reductions, and at the same time create "places where people are healthier and more productive."

Infografik Szenario für eine Erderwärmung um 1,5 Grad bei CO2-Emissionen EN

Here's a look at some of the recommendations about what cities could do:

  • Finance sustainable urban initiatives and infrastructure (some examples: eliminating fossil fuel subsidies and supporting alternatives to car travel, and backing a robust and effective carbon price scheme that would serve as an example for the private sector).
  • Develop strategies to promote low-carbon, climate resilient economic and social growth for all citizens (by supporting low-carbon industries and developing transition plans for fossil fuel-based workers and industries).
  • Coordinate and support urban climate action and policies (by passing legislation to allow cities to become more dense and limit urban sprawl, decarbonize their energy grids and find greener construction alternatives to steel and concrete).
View over the Barrios Pobre of Medellin (picture-alliance/robertharding/O. Goujon)

Over three decades, Medellin went from the "world's deadliest city" to an era of innovative public transport solutions

Where this is already happening

The CUT report gives numerous examples of cities and regions that have already been transformed by focusing on low-carbon, participatory development and efforts to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

Nearly 30 years after ranking as the "world's deadliest city," Medellin — the former poverty-stricken center of Colombia's drug trade — now boasts higher living standards thanks to solid municipal development plans for neglected neighborhoods and public transport upgrades. Cable cars that connect poorer areas of the city have ushered in an era of innovative public transport solutions for a network that now accommodates 256 million passengers a year.

Read more: To combat climate change, increase women's participation

Residents of the megacity of Indore went from suffering with noxious smog and human waste in the streets in 2016 to living in India's cleanest city by 2018. The dramatic makeover was thanks to ambitious waste management projects funded by public and private partners and legislation changes at the national level.

And in Germany, the transition to renewable energy over the last two decades — from 6% of electricity production in 2000 to 38% in 2018, resulting in hundreds of thousands of new jobs — has been achieved through a combination of national policies, partnerships between federal and city governments and citizen-owned energy initiatives.

  • Paris, June 2019: A heatwave exacerabtes air pollution

    Cities in climate crisis

    Paris: Sweltering microclimate

    France hit record temperatures this summer, and the urban heat island effect means cities are particularly hot. While vegetation releases water into the atmosphere, cooling things down, concrete and asphalt trap heat. During a heat wave, Paris can be 10 degrees hotter than the surrounding countryside. Pollution also builds up in slow-moving summer air — another reason urban heat waves can kill.

  • New Orleans after a hurricane in 2006

    Cities in climate crisis

    New Orleans: In the eye of the storm

    In August 2005, Hurricane Katrina tore apart one of America's most iconic cultural heartlands. Even though it's rebuilt, New Orleans has been battered again and again by powerful storms. A government report last year said the US southeast was "exceptionally vulnerable to sea-level rise, extreme heat events, hurricanes and decreased water availability." Trump's response? "I don’t believe it."

  • Women queue for water from a truck as Chennai suffers drought

    Cities in climate crisis

    Chennai: No more water

    This year India's monsoon was the second driest in 65 years, leaving 44% of the country suffering from drought. In Chennai, things have become desperate: its main reservoir has dried up, residents are queuing for hours at pumps, water is being trucked in and hospitals are under pressure. As the planet heats up, more and more cities could run out of water.

  • A building subsides in Yakutsk, Siberia, as permafrost melts beneath its foundations

    Cities in climate crisis

    Siberia: Cities on thin ice

    Arctic temperatures are rising faster than anywhere else on Earth. This is taking its toll on cities in Russia's far north, as the permafrost beneath building foundations begins to melt. Cities like Norilsk and Yakutsk are already seeing serious subsidence, and scientists expect their infrastructure to become at least 25% less stable by mid-century.

  • Jakarta's seawall

    Cities in climate crisis

    Jakarta: Sinking into the sea

    Rising seas threaten coastal cities the world over, but Jakarta, with 13 rivers, suffers more floods than most. Limited access to water means residents pump it from underground aquifers, causing subsidence. By 2050, 95% of North Jakarta could be submerged. Indonesia is building the world's biggest seawall to protect its capital, but that could leave thousands of fishermen without homes or income.

  • Crowds in Dhaka, Bangladesh

    Cities in climate crisis

    Dhaka: Climate refugees

    Some 28% of the population of Bangladesh lives on the coast, and high tides are rising 10 times faster than the global average. In 2018, natural disasters displaced 78,000 people, with riverbank erosion — expected to increase as Himalayan ice melts — moving many more. Already one of the world's most densely populated cities, the capital of Dhaka takes in 1,000 new migrants every day.

    Author: Ruby Russell


Time is of the essence

But cities can't afford to waste any time enacting these changes, with the CUT report warning of a "short window of opportunity." Any urban plans launched today — infrastructure, transport, energy supplies, buildings — will likely still be in place decades from now.

Listen to audio 03:53

Can reflective roads help LA keep its cool?

"The policies and investments made in the next two decades will determine the quality of life on this planet for generations to come," said British economist Nicholas Stern of the London School of Economics, in the report.

Speaking to the press, Christiana Figueres, a former UN climate official and current vice chair of the Global Covenant of Mayors, a coalition of more than 10,000 city leaders addressing climate change, stressed the importance of national support for these plans. 

"Cities cannot do this alone," she said. "All of these mayors have pledged and are working toward decarbonizing their urban areas, but there is a very clear limit as to what they can do without a coherent policy with national governments."

The report's authors noted that even if support for climate policies falls short at the national level, commitment at the local level can still make a big difference.

"Cities aren't waiting for anybody to take action," said Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, pointing out that cities can enact many necessary measures on their own. In the US, "where the Trump administration is actively pulling us backward in the fight against climate change, mayors and cities are still doing the work that serves our residents and our futures."

Watch video 04:42

Athens battles climate change

Other challenges

Commenting ahead of the report's publication, Felix Creutzig of TU Berlin's Institute of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning also pointed to the difficulty of convincing fast-growing urban centers in developing countries like China, India and much of Africa that they should give up the easy, fossil-fueled path to development enjoyed by wealthier nations in North America and Europe.

"Importantly, the 'American way of life' still serves as a role model in many countries," Creutzig told DW in an email. "There is a need to build visuals and imageries that depict a status-rich low-carbon way of life that is inclusive and just."

Read more: Greta Thunberg: The teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm

Looking ahead to Climate Action Summit 

One of the main issues up for discussion at next week's UN Climate Action Summit in New York will be how the world can bring about a "full transformation of economies in line with sustainable development goals." In its report, CUT says cities are in a prime position to contribute to this shift.

"[The UN summit] is the time for national governments to demonstrate leadership and seize the urban opportunity," says the report. With countries boosting their efforts to reduce emissions ahead of the COP26 climate change conference in late 2020, "it is vital that cities are at the heart of their low carbon economic and development priorities."

CUT warns that the next 15 months will be "critical in tackling the climate crisis," with world leaders aiming to intensify their 2020 climate goals in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% over the next decade.

Watch video 02:41

Growth of urban farming in Nigeria

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Climate emergency: New hope, or just empty words?

Spurred on by the Fridays for Future movement, more and more cities around the world are declaring a climate emergency — in recent weeks, it's been almost a daily occurrence. Is this a sign of real change? (09.07.2019)  

Cologne and Dortmund lead charge for German smart cities

Municipal cyberadministrations, automated traffic flow, energy-efficient buildings — the cities of tomorrow will be smart. Cologne's "climate street" project shows what a digital city could look like in practice. (19.05.2019)  

Cities leading the transition to renewables

More than 100 cities worldwide get at least 70 percent of their electricity from renewable sources, according to a new initiative. How did they manage and what can we learn from them? (09.03.2018)  

Net-zero by 2050: What does it mean?

The EU is expected to commit to going carbon neutral. But what will net-zero emissions mean in practice? What are negative emissions, and why do we need them? DW unpicks the jargon. (31.05.2019)  

Will it soon be too late to save the climate?

The quantity of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere keeps increasing. The Earth's temperature is rising. Now media are reporting that we only have 18 months to save the climate. Scaremongering, or a serious prognosis? (04.08.2019)  

Electric taxis — a welcome drop in Nairobi's pool of emissions

An electric taxi can travel 150 kilometers on full charge. As the Kenyan capital struggles with air pollution, electric taxis are an opportunity for cleaner transport and also a way to make money. (24.08.2019)  

German renewables sector proves to be job engine

Germany's decision to phase out nuclear energy and boost renewalables has led to the creation of more green jobs. A study suggests that by 2020 half a million people will be employed in clean energy companies. (06.06.2012)  

India's youth want cleaner air, better infrastructure

Elections in India usually center around communities, religion, jobs and development. But political parties need to focus on reducing pollution and reining in the environmental crisis, young people say. (11.03.2019)  

World must invest $1.8 trillion to take on climate change — report

A global commission — which includes billionaire Bill Gates and former UN chief Ban Ki-moon — has called on nations to invest now to protect against the effects of climate change. (10.09.2019)  

Frankfurt must ban old diesel cars, court rules

First Hamburg and Stuttgart, now the diesel ban has come for Germany's financial capital. A new ban could affect a quarter of vehicles in Frankfurt, as well as countless commuters. (05.09.2018)  

Paris digs deep to green up, cool down

Forests are shrinking around the world, but Europe is bucking the trend, with France at the heart of this reblooming effort. A new €72-million project in Paris plans to transform the City of Light into the City of Green. (05.08.2019)  

Greta Thunberg: The teenage eco-activist who took the world by storm

She has addressed world leaders and top economists, had an audience with the pope and been named Sweden's woman of the year. Now the teenage activist is set to sail across the Atlantic in a climate-neutral yacht. (14.08.2019)  

German environment minister: No more 'soapbox speeches' on climate protection

The Fridays for Future youth movement has piled on the pressure; in Germany, politicians are debating a carbon tax. DW spoke with Environment Minister Svenja Schulze about whether climate protection efforts are enough. (13.07.2019)  

UN climate boss had 'unenviable job' sealing Paris deal

Critics say the emissions deal Christiana Figueres helped reach in December was "watered down." Figueres, a diplomat from Costa Rica who has headed UN climate negotiations for six years, will leave her position in July. (22.02.2016)  

To combat climate change, increase women's participation

How can you beat climate change with only half the world's population? Gender was among the main side-topics at the UN climate summit in Bonn. DW spoke to women who intend to be part of the solution to climate change. (20.11.2017)  

Cities in climate crisis

Densely populated urban areas can intensify rising temperatures, or find their foundations crumbling as rising seas creep in. DW looks at the impact the climate crisis is having on global metropolises. (24.07.2019)  

Seven cities striving to be more sustainable

Urban gardening, greener transport and energy-efficient buildings - with half of the world's population living in cities, they will need to become more sustainable. DW looks at how this can happen. (09.06.2016)  

WWW links

Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy

C40 Cities

UN Climate Action Summit

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Can reflective roads help LA keep its cool?  

World in Progress: Learning from China's sponge cities  

Living Planet: Cooling our buildings with wastewater  

Indonesian government plans to move its sinking capital  

Athens battles climate change  

Growth of urban farming in Nigeria  

Related content

Deutschland | Wasserstofftankfahrzeug

Europe's climate woes — can this tech help? 12.09.2019

Europe lags behind on several key renewable energy technologies, but there is a prominent exception. The continent's dominant position in power-to-gas technology cannot be overlooked.

Deutschland Straßenverkehr

Germany ready to spend €75 billion to tackle climate change by 2030: report 13.09.2019

Germany's finance minister said failure to secure a "convincing solution" may risk government stability. Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on the private sector to take up the "Herculean task" to combat climate change.

Bildkombo Bill Gates und Ban Ki-moon

World must invest $1.8 trillion to take on climate change — report 10.09.2019

A global commission — which includes billionaire Bill Gates and former UN chief Ban Ki-moon — has called on nations to invest now to protect against the effects of climate change.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Zihlo Ndlovu

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's show: Coastal erosion in the UK and breaking down social barriers while recycling in Mozambique.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

Eco India shows how people in India and Europe are seeking to combat rising sea levels.  

Global Ideas

Mexiko Erneuerbare Energien Global Ideas (DW/Wolfgang Bernert)

Mexico: Making cheese with solar thermal energy

A cheese factory in Mexico is just one company in the country turning to the sun's heat in an effort to cut emissions.  