 Frankfurt must ban old diesel cars, court rules | News | DW | 05.09.2018

News

Frankfurt must ban old diesel cars, court rules

First Hamburg and Stuttgart, now the diesel ban has come for Germany's financial capital. A new ban could affect a quarter of vehicles in Frankfurt as well as countless commuters.

Traffic in Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Steinberg)

The western German city of Frankfurt must introduce a ban on diesel vehicles, a court ruled on Wednesday.

Environmental activists had sued the state of Hesse for allowing Germany's financial capital to exceed maximum safe levels of nitrogen oxide.

The German administrative court in Wiesbaden ruled in favor of the group Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH, known in English as Environmental Action Germany) and ordered Hesse to bring the city into line with regulations by banning high polluting diesel vehicles from parts of the city.

DUH bought the case after February's landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court that allowed for inner-city diesel bans.

Several German cities have now planned to or have already started imposing partial diesel bans, including Hamburg and even car-mad Stuttgart, home to Daimler and Porsche.

Other cities including Aachen and Düsseldorf are also considering bans.

Read more: Stuttgart to introduce diesel driving ban in 2019

  • Protestors convene in Berlin to protest against diesel (photo: Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

    Cutting back on diesel

    Germany has launched a scheme to retrofit its diesel public buses with exhaust-scrubbing systems, and introduce charging points to encourage drivers to switch to e-cars. Still, environmentalists say that's not enough. They want all diesel vehicles — including private cars — retrofitted, or taken off the road.

  • Milan, covered in smog (photo: picture alliance/NurPhoto/F. Di Nucci)

    Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

    Taking cars off streets

    Milan, one of Italy's most polluted cities, has banned cars from its downtown area during certain hours. Other cities in Italy and abroad have experimented with similar schemes, for example permitting only cars with odd or even license plates on the road at given times in order to limit the amount of traffic.

  • A woman is holding a scarf in front of her face to protect herself from exhaust fumes (photo: picture alliance/dpa/G. Licovski)

    Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

    Free public transport

    The Macedonian capital of Skopje is battling with pollution levels up to 15 higher than permitted by the EU — though it's not yet a member state, so isn't facing fines. Macedonia's smog problem is largely down to burning coal and emissions from aging, inefficient industry and vehicles. To get people to leave their dirty old cars at home, the government has introduced free public transport.

  • Children in the UK protesting against air pollution (photo: picture alliance/empics/C. Radburn)

    Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

    Sounding the alarm

    One street in London exceeded the EU's annual nitrogen dioxide limit on January 30 — less than a month into 2018. Actually, this is an improvement — it's the first time in a decade the British capital has kept within the annual limit for more than six days. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced he wants to alert the city's schools on days when pollution is particularly bad.

    Author: Sarah Steffen


Quarter of city affected

The Wiesbaden court ruled that from February 2019, Frankfurt must ban diesel cars of Euro-4 emission standards or worse, as well as petrol cars of Euro-1 and 2 standards. Euro-5 diesels must be banned from next September.

If upheld, the ruling would affect about a quarter of the cars registered in Frankfurt as well as countless commuters and visitors from the surrounding area.

"The driving ban is necessary because all other measures considered by the state will not lead to a significant reduction of nitrogen oxides emissions in an appropriate time," said presiding judge Rolf Hartmann.

DUH argued that the only way Frankfurt could meets its European Union obligations on nitrogen oxide and dioxide pollution was to ban older diesel vehicles.

"We need to understand that this is about a threat to our health," the DUH lawyer said in his opening remarks.

The court did not specify which areas would be affected by the new driving ban, but the judge suggested basing it on the existing borders of the environmental zone, which many German cities have to ban heavily polluting vehicles.

Read more: German carmakers confident despite trade and diesel worries

Watch video 02:14
Now live
02:14 mins.

Hamburg imposes Germany's first diesel ban

State politicians call for federal action

The ruling is not yet binding. Hesse's Minister President Volker Bouffier and Environment Minister Priska Hinz demanded the federal government act to legislate a retrofit of older diesel cars with filtering systems.

"We do not want driving bans, but instead a fundamental solution to the problem, " Klaus Oesterling, a Social Democrat and the head of Frankfurt's traffic department, told DPA news agency.

"Driving bans for older diesel vehicles represent a drastic reduction in the overall urban traffic system to an extent not previously known," he said. He lamented that the municipality and its citizens now had to "pay for the failures of the automobile industry and also for the failures of the federal government."

Read more: Is Africa becoming the world's dumping ground for dirty diesel vehicles?

aw/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 02:35
Now live
02:35 mins.

Scrapping perfectly good cars

Bavarian judges want politicians jailed for ignoring anti-pollution directives

Jail for regional politicians defying a court order is being sought by Bavaria's top administrative chamber. Bavaria's government says the judicial "threat" for its failure to tackle Munich's air pollution is "absurd." (27.08.2018)  

German carmakers confident despite trade and diesel worries

A lobby group for the German car industry has said it expects car production and new registrations to increase again in 2018. Its optimistic forecast came despite concerns over current trade frictions with the US. (03.07.2018)  

Stuttgart to introduce diesel driving ban in 2019

Southern Germany's automotive capital will become the second major city in Germany to impose a partial diesel driving ban. It is another blow to diesel makers and owners after the turmoil of Dieselgate. (11.07.2018)  

The death of diesel? What the German court verdict could mean

Germany’s top administrative court has paved the way for potential bans on diesel cars in cities. Does this ultimately mean the death of diesel? Or can the beloved diesel engine adapt and survive? (27.02.2018)  

Hamburg drivers caught breaching diesel ban

More than 170 drivers have been caught violating a partial ban on diesel cars in Hamburg. The city was the first in Germany to impose such a measure in a bid to curb air pollution. Now Stuttgart wants to follow suit. (13.07.2018)  

Is Africa becoming the world's dumping ground for dirty diesel vehicles?

As emission regulations become stronger for new vehicles in industrialized countries, cars as old as 25 years no longer able to meet emission standards are being exported to Africa. Air quality is suffering as a result. (27.07.2018)  

Auto industry pushes back against tougher EU emissions targets

European carmakers have openly questioned the EU's 2021 car emissions goals, rejecting tougher reduction targets planned for 2030. They claim the bloc's climate targets and its push toward more e-cars will cost jobs. (04.09.2018)  

Europe's battle against deadly air pollution

European cities are choking on fumes. How can they clean up their act? (30.01.2018)  

