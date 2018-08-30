 Auto industry pushes back against tougher EU emissions targets | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 04.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Auto industry pushes back against tougher EU emissions targets

European carmakers have openly questioned the EU's 2021 car emissions goals, rejecting tougher reduction targets planned for 2030. They claim the bloc's climate targets and its push toward more e-cars will cost jobs.

The exhaust pipe of a car with a VW high-rise building in the background

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) admitted on Tuesday that Europe's car industry would find it hard to meet the EU's 2021 target of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer (57.4 miles per gallon) for average fleet emissions, and flatly rejected an EU proposal for steeper cuts beyond 2030.

Read more: EU proposes 30 percent CO2 reduction for cars by 2030

Erik Jonnaert, the head of the industry group, told Germany's Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency that there was "a lot of concern" among carmakers about how they should meet the ambitious targets.

Jonnaert noted that currently carmaker's most modern fleets emit about 118.5 g/km of CO2 on average. By 2021, the EU Commission wanted fleet emissions to be cut by 20 percent, and was planning on reducing them by a further 30 percent by 2030.

"Of course it feels good to have high reduction targets on paper, but we want to make sure that whatever is put on paper, at least for our industry, we can deliver," he said.

The EU goals are part of global efforts to reduce CO2 emissions — a greenhouse gas, which experts blame for causing climate change. Car fleet emissions in Europe have started to rise again, as more and more buyers are worried about likely diesel car bans in European cities.

Read more: Opinion: Is this the end of mobility?

Although diesel engines spew out less CO2, they emit more hazardous substances like nitrogen oxides, causing authorities to worry about air quality, notably in cities. Another source of rising CO2 emissions is said to be an increase in sports utility vehicles (SUVs), which have grown popular with customers in recent years.

  • Traffic jam in Stuttgart

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Too much traffic makes for bad air

    Cities all over the world are fighting against smog. A German court has ruled that cities are allowed to impose driving bans. Many German cities — including Stuttgart, shown here — have developed an air pollution problem and are debating how best to approach the problem.

  • Panorama of Oslo

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Oslo, where the diesel ban is reality

    A diesel ban is imposed in the Norwegian capital whenever air pollution levels rise above a prescribed limit. The ban went into effect for the first time on January 17, 2017. Ambulances and other public service vehicles running on diesel are exempt from the measure. The city plans to reduce even more cars by eliminating municipal parking spaces in the center starting in 2019.

  • Snow in Paris

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Paris is also planning a diesel ban

    Starting in 2024, the French capital will ban diesel vehicles; in 2030 it intends to expand the ban to gas-powered cars. Vehicles manufactured before 1997 are already prohibited in the city on weekdays. When air pollution levels exceed prescribed limits, Parisians have to follow a rotation system in which only cars with either even- or odd-numbered plates are allowed to be driven in the city.

  • Congestion zone in London

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    London has a congestion charge

    If you want to drive into the center of London, a day's ride through the city will cost you ten pounds ($13.80, €11.20). London introduced the congestion charge in 2003. Automatic number plate recognition is used to enforce the measures. Anyone who does not pay the fee faces a heavy fine of up to 240 pounds.

  • Cycle paths in Copenhagen

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Copenhagen – the most bike-friendly city in the world

    Copenhagen's mayor, Frank Jensen, wants to prevent new diesel cars from entering the city starting in 2019. Currently, over 300 kilometers of roads in the Danish capital can only be used by cyclists. With the new regulations, cycling will become easier, more convenient and cheaper than driving a car. About half of Copenhageners now cycle to work.

  • Teatro Real in Madrid

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Pedestrian zones spreading in Madrid

    Car-free zones like the square in front of Madrid's Teatro Real are set to become a common sight in the city. Almost the entire center of the Spanish capital will be turned into pedestrian zones in the next five years. Madrid has high smog levels, due to being surrounded by mountains, which cause bad air to get trapped in the city.

  • Electric bus in Helsinki

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Helsinki offers a traffic app

    Riding public transport will become even easier in the near future in Helsinki. In the next ten years, a mobility on demand system will be developed to include all forms of public transport in one app, including buses, self-driving cars and minibuses with flexible routes. The goal of the app is to be so good that no one will want to own a car.

  • Electric rickshaws in India

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Driving electric rickshaws in Delhi

    Smog chokes Delhi and levels of air pollution regularly go off the scale. Electric rickshaws will hopefully alleviate the problem. By 2030, all new vehicles will be electrically powered and the city will phase out gas powered vehicles.

    Author: Stella Braun


Jobs on the line

In the interview with DPA, Jonnaert said that higher reductions of more than 20 percent were "unrealistic" against this background and "despite all efforts" by carmakers.

In an effort to substantiate its claims, the ACEA also published a study by US-based FTI Consulting, saying that the EU's emission targets and its forced push for electric cars are threatening manufacturing jobs in the car industry.

Commissioned by ACEA, the report notes that all-electric vehicles will require fewer parts and less maintenance, resulting, subsequently, in "serious implications for the entire automotive supply chain."

According to the report, which brought together the results of various recent studies, suppliers of parts and components will be especially hard hit, as they will produce roughly 38 percent less parts and components for electric cars.

The study points out that many of these suppliers in the EU are small- and medium-sized companies, which are likely to struggle more with making the transition in a short timeframe than car manufacturers.

Read more: EU car buyers foot the bill of new emissions test

Although the FTI report did not quantify the number of job losses it expects, it noted that European carmakers account for more than 11 percent of total EU manufacturing employment. 

Commenting on the findings of the report, ACEA's Jonnaert noted that carmakers were "eager to move as fast as they can" toward zero-emissions vehicles. "However, the entire European automotive supply chain will need to transform at a pace which is manageable, protecting employment and the long-term viability of the sector," he added.

On September 10, the Environment Committee of the European Parliament will be voting on post-2020 CO2 targets as well as on benchmarks for battery electric vehicles sales. A vote on its proposals in the EU Parliament is due in early October.

Watch video 01:39
Now live
01:39 mins.

Every car has a silver lining

uhe/jlw (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

EU proposes 30 percent CO2 reduction for cars by 2030

The EU Commission wants carbon dioxide emissions from cars to be reduced by 30 percent by 2030, it announced on Wednesday. Opposition has been strong, not least from the powerful German car industry. (08.11.2017)  

Opinion: Is this the end of mobility?

The decision of a German court to allow municipalities to impose partial bans on diesel vehicles has stirred up more dust than the daily traffic in German cities. DW's Henrik Böhme asks: What now? (28.02.2018)  

EU car buyers foot the bill of new emissions test

As the EU rolls out a new car emissions test, official fuel consumption and emissions figures will be far closer to reality. But consumers are paying a price, both in terms of added costs and fewer models available. (31.08.2018)  

Hamburg wakes up to Germany's first diesel ban

On a bright May day, the northern city of Hamburg became the first in Germany to enact a diesel ban. But the city's residents are less than bowled over by the new arrangement, which has significant limitations. (31.05.2018)  

Battling air pollution through driving bans

Cities around the world are seeking ways to reduce the scourge of smog. German cities are now allowed to ban diesel cars in city centers while other countries provide tempting offers to drivers who leave the car at home. (02.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Every car has a silver lining  

Related content

Deutschland Abgase Messungen im realen Fahrbetrieb

EU car buyers foot the bill of new emissions test 31.08.2018

As the EU rolls out a new car emissions test, official fuel consumption and emissions figures will be far closer to reality. But consumers are paying a price, both in terms of added costs and fewer models available.

Schweiz Marsch gegen Klimawandel in Lugano

Climate change takes a toll on our minds, too 31.08.2018

We often think about the impact of climate change in physical terms – extreme weather, species extinction, and the destruction of habitat. But what about the emotional toll it takes on us?

Pakistan Multan Mann im Reisfeld

Climate change threatens crop nutrition, puts millions at risk 27.08.2018

Rising carbon dioxide levels pose a serious threat to the nutritional value of vital global crops. For millions of the world's poorest that depend on these to survive, it could be catastrophic, a new study shows.

Advertisement
The exhaust pipe of a car with a VW high-rise building in the background

EU carmakers reject emissions targets

European carmakers question the EU's 2021 car emissions goals, rejecting tougher reduction targets planned for 2030. 

EU proposes 30 percent CO2 reduction for cars by 2030  