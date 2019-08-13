China's yuan falls to lowest level in 11 years

The Chinese currency continues to slide as Beijing seeks to buffer against US tariffs. Global markets are rattled by an intensifying US-China trade war.
China's currency fell on Monday to an 11-year low amid concern over an escalating trade war and the potential for a global recession.
The onshore yuan that circulates on the mainland slid to around 7.1425 to the US dollar in early Asian trading — its lowest level since 2008. In the offshore market, the yuan dropped to 7.1850 against the greenback, the weakest level since the external currency began trading in 2010.
Read more: Currency wars: Lose-lose the only certain outcome
China said Friday it would impose retaliatory tariffs on an additional $75 billion in US goods. In response, President Donald Trump ratcheted up additional levies on Chinese imports and called on US companies to leave.
The People's Bank of China has allowed the yuan to depreciate to offset US tariffs and keep its export engine running amid a domestic and global economic slowdown. A lower yuan makes Chinese exports relatively cheaper.
"The gloves are coming off on both sides and as such yuan depreciation is an obvious cushion against US tariffs," Mitul Kotecha, a senior emerging markets economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank told Bloomberg news.
"As long as China can ensure that yuan weakness is well controlled, i.e. it does not provoke strong outflows, expect to see further depreciation in the currency."
China allowed the yuan to break the 7.0 threshold against the dollar earlier in August in response to US plans to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.
Washington responded by labeling Beijing a "currency manipulator."
The trade showdown comes as nearly three months of protests in Hong Kong has sapped business confidence and raised concerns over any possible Chinese military intervention.
The Hang Sang Index in Hong Kong was down 2.95% in afternoon trading. The index is down nearly 12% from mid-July levels.
Read more: Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know
cw/rc (AFP, Reuters)
DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The president accused the central banker of being an "enemy" of the US, comparing him to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump has been critical of the Federal Reserve not cutting interest rates faster or deeper. (23.08.2019)
Cambodia has seen a huge influx of Chinese investment, workers and tourists in recent years. Many in Cambodia are increasingly worried about the negative impact it is having. (22.08.2019)
As the US accuses China of being a currency manipulator, Beijing calls such labeling unfair and "wayward unilateralism." With more escalation in the US-China trade spat expected, is a currency war unavoidable? (06.08.2019)
Hong Kong riot police rushed pro-democracy protesters who had built a barricade near a police station. The clashes broke a fragile peace between authorities and demonstrators that had lasted for several days. (24.08.2019)
The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)
The US president increased tensions with the hike as the stock markets went into a tailspin. Trump tweeted that he would be increasing tariffs by 5% on $300 billion of Chinese goods. (24.08.2019)
The Bundesbank has warned that a slump in the German economy could have continued over the summer. It cited the US-China trade war as one factor weighing on German exports. (19.08.2019)
Although Washington postponed a new round of tariffs on Chinese exports, Beijing has targeted US cars, oil and food. President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade after the Chinese announcement. (23.08.2019)