 US designates China a currency manipulator after yuan drop | News | DW | 05.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US designates China a currency manipulator after yuan drop

The US Treasury has designated China a currency manipulator following the devaluation of the yuan. According to the department, the yuan's steep drop gives China an unfair competitive advantage in international trade.

US: Steven Mnuchin and Donald Trump (Getty Images/M. Ngan)

After identifying "concrete steps" that China has used to manipulate its currency while maintaining substantial foreign exchange reserves, the US government will engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate perceived unfair competition from Beijing, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left in photo) said in a statement released late Monday.

On Monday, China let the yuan drop below 7 per $1 (8 per €1) Monday for the first time in 11 years, which gives exporters a price edge in world markets and lessens the effect of tariffs imposed by the United States. The devaluation prompted an irate Twitter outburst from Donald Trump (right in photo).

According to the US Treasury, a statement released Monday by the People's Bank of China openly acknowledged "that it has extensive experience manipulating its currency and remains prepared to do so on an ongoing basis." Therefore, Mnuchin, "under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a currency manipulator."

China also pledged to stop importing US agricultural goods — inflaming a worsening trade war with the United States.

Read more: HSBC CEO quits as bank warns of looming clouds

The US's own currency fell to a two-week low of $1.12 to €1 after the Treasury Department released its statement.

Watch video 01:13

Currency war fears

By the numbers

The 1.4% drop in the yuan's value comes after Trump vowed to impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion (€267 billion) of imports from China beginning September 1 — breaking a ceasefire in the trade war, which has disrupted global supply chains and slowed growth. The US Treasury Department charges that Monday's measure also violate China's G20 commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation.

The designation could pave the way for more US sanctions against China. In May, the Treasury Department declined to sanction China for manipulating its currency.

Read more: US to deploy new missiles in Asia 'sooner rather than later'

The United States last named China a currency manipulator in 1994, making it the last country to receive the Treasury Department's designation. The department named Taiwan and South Korea manipulators in 1988 — the year that Congress enacted the currency review law.

mkg/kl (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Stock markets battered as US-China trade war escalates

US stock markets were down more than 2% after China announced retaliatory tariffs on US goods. Earlier, stocks also fell in Europe and Asia as the US-China trade war escalated. (14.05.2019)  

China's yuan slips to 11-year low amid trade war

China's yuan has slumped to an 11-year low, prompting US President Donald Trump to accuse Beijing of "currency manipulation." The dive has also shaken other currencies in the region. (05.08.2019)  

HSBC CEO quits as bank warns of looming clouds

HSBC CEO John Flint has left the bank just 18 months into the job. HSBC makes 80% of its profits in Asia and the new boss will face growing tensions between the US and China and protests in Hong Kong, its biggest market. (05.08.2019)  

US to deploy new missiles in Asia 'sooner rather than later'

The White House has announced fresh plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles after the collapse of the INF treaty. European officials have warned that the end of the Cold War-era treaty leave the continent at risk. (03.08.2019)  

Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, starting in September. China has said the tariffs are "not a constructive way" to resolve the trade conflict. (01.08.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Currency war fears  

Related content

China Yuan Banknoten

China's yuan slips to 11-year low amid trade war 05.08.2019

China's yuan has slumped to an 11-year low, prompting US President Donald Trump to accuse Beijing of "currency manipulation." The dive has also shaken other currencies in the region.

USA China l Handelsstreit l Banknoten - Dollar und Yuan

Currency war fears 05.08.2019

Asian markets plummet as the Chinese yuan falls through the psychologically important 7 dollar mark, days after US President Donald Trump's vow to impose fresh tariffs on goods from China sent trade war fears soaring.

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & America 05.08.2019

Markets slide on US-China trade war fears - Canadian company captures CO2 from the air - Sudanese flock to Syrian refugees' eateries

Advertisement