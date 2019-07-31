Trump to impose new 10% tariff on China

The US will start taxing $300 billion (€270 billion) worth of Chinese imports with a new 10% tariff on September 1, President Donald Trump said Thursday.

Trump announced the move on Twitter, writing that the new tariff will not cover the $250 billion worth of goods that are already subject to a 25% tariff.

In announcing the move, Trump said that China pledged to purchase large quantities of US agricultural products but had not yet done so. He also alleged that China did not follow through on a promise to stop the sale of fentanyl to the US, which has been blamed on worsening the opioid crisis.

US stock prices fell following Trump's announcement, plunging into the negative and shedding more than 250 points within minutes.

Trade talks to continue

Despite the new tariffs, Trump said that negotiations with Beijing will continue.

"We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive trade deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one!" the US leader wrote.

The announcement comes on the heels of talks in Shanghai between the world's two largest economies to ease trade tensions.

China issued its own retaliatory tariffs, taxing $110 billion worth of American goods, which primarily targeted agricultural products.

More to come.

rs/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)