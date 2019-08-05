 China′s yuan slips to 11-year low amid trade war | News | DW | 05.08.2019

News

China's yuan slips to 11-year low amid trade war

China's yuan has slumped to an 11-year low following the latest threat from US President Donald Trump to slap more tariffs on Chinese imports. The dive has also shaken other currencies in the region.

A yuan note alongside a US dollar bill

The Chinese yuan fell more than 1% on Monday, dropping below the 7-per-US-dollar mark for the first time since the global financial crisis.

The dip came days after Beijing warned it would hit back at US President Donald Trump's threat to impose new tariff hikes on Chinese goods.

The yuan was trading at 7.024 to the dollar on Monday morning — its lowest level in more than a decade. 

Masashi Hashimoto, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, said "this could well be the biggest moment for the yuan this year. The impact of US-China trade is turning out to be very big." 

Read moreAsia's triple whammy — China slowdown, trade war and chips

Watch video 03:29

Trump's latest tariffs likely hit American consumers especially hard

Trade war escalates

The People's Bank of China said there was nothing significant about the yuan's weakened value, but added that it was the result of "unilateralism and trade protectionism measures."

Trump last week announced he would increase tariffs on $300 billion (€270 billion) worth of Chinese imports to 10% from September 1.

China's Foreign Ministry responded on Friday, vowing to take "necessary countermeasures" to protect its interests.

Read moreUS-China trade spat: China's Asian neighbors see record investments

Watch video 01:35

Trump to put tariffs on $300bn of Chinese imports

The latest threat from Washington comes on top of the $250 billion worth of Chinese products already subject to a 25% levy. China has issued its own retaliatory tariffs, taxing $110 billion worth of American goods. 

Anxiety over an escalation in the spat also hit other currencies in the region on Monday. The Australian dollar shed 0.35% to $0.6773, hitting a seven-month low of $0.6748. The Korean won fell 1%, reaching a three-year low of 1,218.3 per dollar while the new Taiwan dollar dropped over 0.7% to a two-month low.

The long-running trade war between the US and China has seen both sides imposing punitive tariffs and sparked fears for economic growth prospects worldwide. Last month, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its 2019 global growth forecast from 3.3% to 3.2%.

  • Solar panels (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography/Photosh)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  • Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move raised tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phones, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  • EU and US flags (Imago/Ralph Peters)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like famous cheeses such as Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  • Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  • A toy Mercedes on a US dollar (picture alliance/dpa)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  • Indian and American flags on a conference table (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  • US, Canadian and Mexican flags (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


nm/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa)

