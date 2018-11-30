China issues air pollution warnings, 79 cities blanketed in heavy smog

Along with 78 other cities, China's capital, Beijing, was again blanketed in thick winter smog on Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Air pollution warnings were issued across the north, northwest, and east of the country, forcing residents in many cities to curb outdoor activities due to the potential health risks.

Several Chinese cities struggled with high pollution levels throughout November, which in some instances forced the cancelation of flights and the closure of major highways.

Read more: China: Deadly chemical plant explosion hits Zhangjiakou

Lost in the smog

In Nanjing, an elderly couple got lost in the smog and wandered the city for 9 hours before being rescued, the South China Morning Post reported.

SCMP said conditions in Beijing were likely to worsen over the weekend, where schools and educational facilities have been ordered to cancel any sporting or outdoor events.

Watch video 01:44 Now live 01:44 mins. Share Clean air a luxury globally Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2x3My WHO sounds alarm over global air pollution levels

On Saturday evening, the concentration of small particulate matter, known as PM2.5, at Beijing's Temple of Heaven reached 193 micrograms per cubic meter, according to data from China's National Environmental Monitoring Center, five-and-a-half times the state's acceptable level.

As of November 30, five cities had issued red pollution warnings, the most severe in China's warning system, 73 had issued orange warnings, the second-most severe, and one city had issued a yellow alert, Xinhua said.

Read more: China's economy not opening up despite Beijing's assurances

Urgent measures introduced

The Chinese government, this week, forced at least 46 cities — including those in Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Jiangsu, and Anhui provinces — to adopt emergency measures to cut emissions.

Officials are now considering lengthening the shut down of heavily polluting factories and the introduction of temporary driving bans.

Northern China often sees heavy smog over the winter, which runs from mid-November to mid-March, as homes and power utilities burn more coal for power and heating.

Research by the Chinese University of Hong Kong suggests air pollution kills a million Chinese people each year and costs the economy 267 billion yuan (€34 billion, $38 billion.)

Read more: Dip in China's CO2 emissions sparks cautious optimism

Beijing ignored locally

Although the Chinese government has taken several steps to fight air pollution, many growth-obsessed local governments turn a blind eye to polluting enterprises they consider vital sources of jobs and economic growth.

Beijing now wants market regulators, graft watchdogs, police and the courts to play a more significant role in punishing polluters.

Meanwhile, the environment ministry this week accused companies and local governments of being "extremely stupid" by trying to cover up pollution violations.

The comment followed the misreporting of the spilling of nearly 70 tonnes of petrochemicals into the sea at the Quanzhou port in southeast Fujian province by one firm.

Last month, state media reported that officials in eastern Shandong province were caught throwing chemicals worth 46 million yuan into a river to disguise pollution levels.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.