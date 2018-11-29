 China stops research into gene-editing after ′CRISPR baby′ | News | DW | 29.11.2018

News

China stops research into gene-editing after 'CRISPR baby'

The claims of Chinese scientist He Jiankui has prompted Beijing to order a halt to all gene-editing related scientific adtivities. A government spokesperson called He's supposed genetically-edited babies "unacceptable."

China Shenzhen - Embryo, Cas9 Protein und sgRNA unter Mikroskop (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schiefelbein)

The Chinese government on Thursday ordered a temporary stop to all scientific research related to the editing of human genes, the latest condemnation following claims by by Chinese scientist He Jiankui that he had genetically altered twin babies.

Beijing simultaneously warned that He's gene-editing activities may have broken the law and ordered an investigation. 

Government condemnation

  • China's science and technology vice minister, Xu Nanping, described He's behavior as "shocking and unacceptable" in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV.
  • The ministry "firmly opposes" such gene-editing and has "already demanded that the relevant organisation suspend the scientific activities of relevant personnel," Xu said.
  • The National Health Commission has ordered an investigation into He's claims, as has the Southern University of Science of Technology, where the scientist worked.
  • The organizer's of a Hong Kong Conference, where He announced his gene-editing claims, described his work on Thursday as "deeply disturbing" and "irresponsible."

