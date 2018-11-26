China: Deadly chemical plant explosion hits Zhangjiakou

The local government has called on citizens to stay clear of the site, saying they could disrupt emergency operations. China has been rocked by several deadly industrial accidents, sparking anger in affected communities.
An explosion at a chemical plant on Wednesday killed 22 people and injured 22 others in the city of Zhangjiakou, which is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Public anger has grown in China following several deadly industrial accidents ranging from chemical plant blasts to mining disasters over the past decade.
What we know so far:
'Almost daily'
For years, China has been rocked by industrial accidents caused by loose enforcement of safety standards. In 2015, a massive explosion at a site in Tianjin killed more than 170 people. The blast was traced back to improperly stored chemicals.
Earlier this month, 52 people fell ill following a major chemical spill in Fujian province. The toxic chemical C9 leak occurred while workers were loading barrels onto a tanker.
With authorities wary of social unrest, Beijing has vowed to improve industrial safety standards and increase oversight. But environmentalists say little has changed and workers are still at risk.
"Tragic accidents occur on an almost daily basis," said Greenpeace researcher Cheng Qian in a 2016 report. "The government must take urgent action to manage chemicals in a sound manner, provide a safety net for workers and citizens, and protect ecologically important areas across the country."
