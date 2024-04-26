  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Changing weather, changing times

April 26, 2024

An ancient method for collecting rainwater, why freak storms are becoming common in Europe, the local weather enthusiasts turned influencers in India, and an historic weather station in Poland that’s been charting climate change for over a century.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fC7M
