Changing weather, changing times

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaChanging weather, changing timesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia04/26/2024April 26, 2024An ancient method for collecting rainwater, why freak storms are becoming common in Europe, the local weather enthusiasts turned influencers in India, and an historic weather station in Poland that’s been charting climate change for over a century.https://p.dw.com/p/4fC7MAdvertisement