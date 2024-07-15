A two-fold solution for Ladakh farmers facing water scarcity

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaA two-fold solution for Ladakh farmers facing water scarcityTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaSuhail Bhat | Sameer Mushtaq07/15/2024July 15, 2024Farmers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh are facing a water crisis. The desert area relies heavily on glacial meltwater, but the ice masses are shrinking. A local initiative is combining technology with an age-old tradition to combat the problem.https://p.dw.com/p/4iBdMAdvertisement