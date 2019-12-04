Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy

This university student wants to avoid wasting water. Patrick Gomes invented a portable sewage tank. The equipment filters wastewater by decantation. But the "RECYCLE BE" project is not just for purifying water. "RECYCLE BE" works autonomously. It seeks to solve water scarcity in Cape Verde. The ecological tank is a sustainable alternative to septic tanks. The environmental impact is lower because there are no gas emissions. Gomes hopes to expand the project to other countries in Africa. The project is funded by the United Nations.

