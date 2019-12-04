 Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy | Africa | DW | 04.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy

Patrick Gomes has invented a project that filters wastewater and produces cooking gas and electricity. The architecture student believes that the equipment can help Cape Verdeans deal with the country's water shortage.

Watch video 02:06

This university student wants to avoid wasting water. Patrick Gomes invented a portable sewage tank. The equipment filters wastewater by decantation. But the "RECYCLE BE" project is not just for purifying water. "RECYCLE BE" works autonomously. It seeks to solve water scarcity in Cape Verde. The ecological tank is a sustainable alternative to septic tanks. The environmental impact is lower because there are no gas emissions. Gomes hopes to expand the project to other countries in Africa. The project is funded by the United Nations.
 

More in the Media Center

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

Charcoal 04.12.2019

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

The Merino Boom 09.09.2019

Innovative fuel: The power of algae 28.05.2016

Amazon Inventory - How a nature reserve comes into being 25.08.2014

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Meet the Angolan who turned his wheelchair into a motobike 10.11.2021

28.07.2021 Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings

Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings 04.11.2021

28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Ghana: Growing COVID vaccine acceptance 29.10.2021

Read also

BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

epa02779437 Seasonal workers harvest turnip cabbage at a farm in Nuremburg, Germany, 14 May 2011. German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner and Bavarian Environment Minister Markus Soeder have visited different vegetable farmers in the region, following the recent Escherichia coli, EHEC epidemic. Cucumbers, tomatoes and lettuce have given an official all-clear by German authorities, who said the evidence was strong that sprouts grown from beans or peas have caused the E coli outbreak that has killed 30 people. EPA/DAVID EBENER

Exposed: How big farm lobbies undermine EU's green agriculture plan 19.10.2021

Farmers and lobby groups are split on an EU agricultural reform that may increase farmers' incomes and consumers' prices. A DW joint report reveals a rift between farmers and the groups purporting to represent them.

As global leaders assemble for the 4th Annual Climate Finance Day, New Yorkers, including representatives from environmental, community and student groups, held a rally at City Hall on November 28, 2018 and call on NYC to divest public money from banks that fuel climate change and to establish a municipal public bank to help fund the transition to a just, sustainable economy. (Photo by Erik McGregor/Pacific Press)

Ahead of COP26, focus turns to climate finance 25.10.2021

Amid dire warnings that time is quickly running out, delegates in Glasgow are set to make further binding pledges to radically reduce emissions. But without the funds to help countries adapt, they won't be much use.

(191112) -- FARS, Nov. 12, 2019 () -- A man walks on the dried-up part of the Maharloo Lake in Fars Province, southern Iran, Nov. 11, 2019. A large part of Maharloo Lake has almost disappeared over the past years due to drought. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/)

Iran: Drought, water shortages spark protests 26.07.2021

The government has been taken aback — yet poor management of the country's water resources is a well-known and longstanding problem.