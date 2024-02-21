Bundesliga scraps major investment deal amid fan revolt

A controversial investment deal which would have seen a private equity partner invest up to one billion euros in Germany's Bundesliga has been scrapped following widespread fan protests.

The German Football League (DFL) has announced that it has abandoned its plans to negotiate a 1 billion euro investment deal with a private equity partner.

The decision came after widespread fan protests against the proposals which had seen matches in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 (Germany's top two divisions) increasingly disrupted by supporters throwing tennis balls and other objects onto pitches, causing delays of up to 30 minutes.

"Given current developments, a successful continuation of the process no longer appears possible," said Hans-Joachim Watzke, DFL supervisory board chairman and Borussia Dortmund CEO, in a statement following a DFL meeting on Wednesday.

"Even though there is a large majority in favor of the economic necessity of a strategic partnership, German professional football is facing an acid test with divisions not only between clubs within the league but also inside the clubs themselves between players, coaches, officials, boards members and fan groups."

He added that the disputes were taking on such a magnitude that they were compromising "matchday operations, games themselves and the integrity of the competition."

What was the proposed investor deal and why were fans so opposed to it?

German fan groups were opposed both to the deal in question and the manner in which it came about, all of which was underlined by a fundamental rejection of what they perceive to be the over-commercialization of the game.

The DFL deal proposed a "strategic partnership" with private equity firm CVC which would have seen up to 1 billion euros invested in digital marketing measures with the aim of boosting the value of the Bundesliga's international broadcast rights. In return, the investor would have been entitled to 8% of the revenues generated by those broadcast rights over a 20-year period.

While the DFL insisted the investment was necessary in order to enable German clubs to compete internationally, fans feared that a potential investor would be able to influence aspects of the game such as kick-off times, scheduling them to suit international TV viewers at the expense of stadium-goers.

The deal was initially voted through in by 24 of the 36 clubs which make up the DFL in secret ballot on December 11, obtaining the two-thirds majority necessary to hand the executive board a mandate to negotiate and agree a deal with a potential partner.

However, there was controvery over the vote cast by the chief executive of second-division side Hannover 96, Martin Kind, who, by process of elimination, was strongly suspected to have voted in favor of the deal despite an explicit directive from his parent club to vote "no."

This is a developing story. More to follow ...

mf/msh