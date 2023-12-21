European Super League: EU court rules UEFA ban 'unlawful'

In a highly anticipated decision for football on the continent, the European Court of Justice has said UEFA and FIFA are guilty of abusing their dominant position.

In a landmark ruling, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has argued FIFA and UEFA broke EU law by blocking the Super League and abused their dominant position in the sport.

"The FIFA and UEFA rules making any new interclub football project subject to their prior approval, such as the Super League, and prohibiting clubs and players from playing in those competitions, are unlawful," the court said. "There is no framework for the FIFA and UEFA rules ensuring that they are transparent, objective, non- discriminatory and proportionate."

The court did, however, add that the ruling did not mean the Super League would be approved.

The case was brought by the Spain-based "European Super League Company" and the sports marketing agency "A22," backed by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. They argued UEFA had breached European law by abusing it's market dominance of competitions.

More to follow...

jh/ (AP, Reuters)