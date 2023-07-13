  1. Skip to content
Football: Juventus seeks exit from failed Super League

1 hour ago

Juventus has become the last Italian club to formally seek an exit from the still-born European Super League project. Twelve top clubs trying to set up their own competition prompted a fans' revolt across much of Europe.

A plane with a 'Say No To Super League' banner flying over Elland Road against Liverpool's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League. Issue date: Wednesday May 12, 2021.
Twelve big money clubs planned their own exclusive competition in 2021, but they triggered a popular revolt among their fansImage: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

Italian football giants Juventus on Thursday announced that the club had initiated the procedure to pull out of the European Super League (ESL) project. 

Juventus said discussions had begun with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, the only other clubs remaining in the still-born project, because an exit would require their approval. 

The Juventus starting eleven line up for a team photo prior to kick off against Cremonese in Serie A, May 14, 2023.
Juventus were the last remaining Serie A club in the European Super League, AC Milan and Inter Milan were among the founder members to leave as the project backfiredImage: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage/Cal Sport Media/Newscom/picture alliance

What was the European Super League again? 

In April 2021, 12 of Europe's wealthiest football teams announced plans to set up a cross-European club competition for which only they would be eligible. 

The decision prompted angry protests from supporters, particularly in England, with half the teams hailing from the Premier League. It unraveled in the space of 48 hours.

Politicians like Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and even former Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended up weighing in on the debate and criticizing the plan. 

A Manchester United fan holds an anti Super League banner outside Old Trafford as twelve of Europe's top football clubs launch a breakaway Super League - Manchester, Britain - April 19, 2021.
The Premier League's 'Big Six' clubs faced a particularly stern reaction from supporters in EnglandImage: Jason Cairnduff/REUTERS

The project became a challenge to European governing body UEFA's control over competitive structures, and also a symbol of the commercialization and increasingly overseas-based ownership of major clubs in the modern era.

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund refused to join and spoke out against the plan, saying it risked undermining domestic competition and alienating local fans. 

As the outrage showed no sign of ebbing, participants in the project rapidly pulled out, soon leaving Juventus as the last Italian participant, along with the two Spanish behemoths Barca and Real. 

Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid all withdrew within a week.

No European Super League match has ever taken place and neither does one appear likely to in future. 

Why did the Super League project fail?

Decision days after ex-chairman Agnelli's ban

Juventus said it understood its exit would only be complete and effective if authorized by Real Madrid and Barcelona, but said talks seeking this outcome had begun. 

"Following such discussions, and given the existing discrepancies on the interpretation of the relevant contractual terms applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus confirms that it has initiated the procedure to exit," the club said. 

Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, one of the figures behind the ESL project, was given a 16-month ban from football on Monday in a case about irregularities in the club's payments to players.

Agnelli and the entire board had resigned from the Turin club in November.

msh/rm (Reuters, dpa)

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

European Super League: Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona to face sanctions

European Super League: Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona to face sanctions

The three teams still involved in the breakaway Super League — Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus — will face sanctions from UEFA. European football's governing body has reached an agreement with the nine other clubs.
SportsMay 7, 2021
Actors' union SAGA-AFTRA and writers' union WGA workers striking outside of Bronson Studios building, which houses Netflix, on July 12

Hollywood actors' union announces strike

Media4 hours ago
