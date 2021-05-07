European Super League: Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona to face sanctions

The nine clubs that backed out of the European Super League project had signed a 'Club Commitment Declaration' including a series of "reintegration" steps, UEFA said on Friday.

The six English clubs — Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal along with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid — all signed the agreement, UEFA said in a statement.

These clubs will be fined €15 million ($18.2m) in total and deducted 5% of their UEFA club competition revenue for one season, money which will be funnelled into UEFA's grassroots projects. The three remaining clubs are likely to be hit with much more severe penalties.

"These (nine) clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League' and UEFA will deal with those clubs subsequently," he added.

UEFA said it was now starting disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.

"UEFA has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called ‘Super League'. The matter will promptly be referred to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies."

Chelsea and Real Madrid were among the 'dirty dozen' involved in the Super League. Madrid still want it to happen.

'Gesture of goodwill'

The nine clubs back in the UEFA fold have agreed to "take all steps within their power" to end their involvement in the Super League company. "As a gesture of goodwill, and together with the other clubs, will make a donation for the benefit of children, youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK," said UEFA.

The deal involved the clubs accepting they would face a €100 million fine if they seek to play in an unauthorised competition or a €50 million fine if they breach any other commitment they have entered into in the Club Commitment Declaration.

A breakaway Super League, which included no German clubs, was announced last month but fell apart after just 48 hours.

The Super League argued it would increase revenue for the top soccer clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

However, UEFA, other teams and fan organisations said the league would only boost the power and wealth of elite clubs, and that the partially closed structure was unethical and went against European football's long-standing model.

mds/ft (reuters/dpa)