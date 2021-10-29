Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Barcelona is the second largest city in Spain in terms of population. It is the capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia.
Located on the northeast coast of the Iberian Peninsula, Barcelona is the largest metropolis on the Mediterranean Sea and one of Europe's leading tourist, economic and cultural centers. It is the sixth most populous municipality in the European Union. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Barcelona.
Following decisive wins over RB Leipzig and Barcelona, Bayern Munich's class was again on display against Bochum. Robert Lewandowski toppled another Gerd Müller record and Leroy Sane rewarded Julian Nagelsmann's faith.
In Julian Nagelsmann’s debut season, Bayern Munich will face a Barcelona side no longer featuring Lionel Messi in the Champions League group stages. Elsewhere, Dortmund, Leipzig and Wolfsburg all learned their fates.
A rampant Barcelona side proved unstoppable in the Women's Champions League final. The Spanish side won 4-0 to claim the trophy for the first time and suggest they are the team to challenge Lyon's dominance long term.