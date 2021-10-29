Visit the new DW website

Barcelona

Barcelona is the second largest city in Spain in terms of population. It is the capital of the autonomous community of Catalonia.

Located on the northeast coast of the Iberian Peninsula, Barcelona is the largest metropolis on the Mediterranean Sea and one of Europe's leading tourist, economic and cultural centers. It is the sixth most populous municipality in the European Union. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Barcelona.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior kicks the ball past Barcelona's German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 24, 2021. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Super League clubs tackle 'monopolistic' UEFA on EU law 29.10.2021

When 12 elite European football clubs tried to form a breakaway league, the idea collapsed amid farce and fury. Yet those behind the idea have not given up and are pursuing a legal case that could transform the game.
Britain Soccer Football - Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final - The National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff - June 3, 2017 Real Madrid's Keylor Navas celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

European Super League clubs plan lawsuit against UEFA 24.10.2021

Three football clubs pushing for a European Super League are reportedly considering legal action. The clubs — which had hoped to stop other teams being promoted or relegated — accuse soccer chiefs of seeking a monopoly.
MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 18: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates his first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfL Bochum at Allianz Arena on September 18, 2021 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Another Lewandowski record as Bayern Munich caps off terrific week 18.09.2021

Following decisive wins over RB Leipzig and Barcelona, Bayern Munich's class was again on display against Bochum. Robert Lewandowski toppled another Gerd Müller record and Leroy Sane rewarded Julian Nagelsmann's faith.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - FC Barcelona vs Bayern Munich - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - September 14, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates scoring their first goal with Robert Lewandowski REUTERS/Albert Gea

Champions League: Bayern Munich ease to win in Barcelona 14.09.2021

On opening night of the 2021/22 Champions League season, Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich faced Barcelona in one of the most anticipated games of the competition. In the end, it proved a mismatch.
11.09.2021 People hold up Estelada flags (Catalan separatist flag) during Catalonia's national day, 'La Diada', in Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2021. The banner reads freedom. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Catalans march for independence ahead of Madrid talks 11.09.2021

Catalan separatists held their first major rally since the start of the COVID pandemic — amid divisions in their ranks over upcoming talks with the Spanish government.
Mehrere Personen halten am 31.12.2018 in einem Haus in Goeppingen (Baden-Wuerttemberg) Sektglaeser in den Haenden und stossen an. Foto: Daniel Maurer | Verwendung weltweit

EU court backs champagne producers against Spanish 'champanillo' 09.09.2021

The top EU court told a Barcelona tapas bar to drop the term "champanillo" from advertising, ruling that it infringes on legal protections given to champagne.
Fußball: Champions League, Auslosung - Gruppenphase in Istanbul: Die Trophäe wird vor der Auslosung der Champions League in Istanbul für die Fotografen ausgestellt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Champions League: Bayern drawn against Barcelona; Leipzig in 'Group of Death' 26.08.2021

In Julian Nagelsmann’s debut season, Bayern Munich will face a Barcelona side no longer featuring Lionel Messi in the Champions League group stages. Elsewhere, Dortmund, Leipzig and Wolfsburg all learned their fates.
Lionel Messi waves after arriving at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain 10.08.2021

After ending an association with FC Barcelona that spanned more than two decades, the Argentinian said PSG "matches my football ambitions." The deal is worth around €35 million a year net and has an option to extend.
TOPSHOT - Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries at the start of a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. - The six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi had been expected to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona on August 5 but instead, after 788 games, the club announced he is leaving at the age of 34. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi to PSG: A transfer where only money talks 08.08.2021

A tearful Lionel Messi has said goodbye to Barcelona and looks set to say hello to PSG. His move to Paris lacks imagination, but what it symbolizes about the shifting forces in European football is more significant.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 14, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS

Lionel Messi to leave FC Barcelona, says club 05.08.2021

The Argentinian football star is leaving FC Barcelona following issues over renewing his contract, according to a statement from the club.
Fans of Israeli Beitar Jerusalem football club show their support during the team's training in Jerusalem on December 11, 2020, after a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family bought half of Beitar. - The agreement comes after Israel established ties with UAE and Bahrain, only the third and fourth only Arab nations to normalise relations with the Jewish state after Egypt and Jordan. Beitar Jerusalem's fans have historically been considered anti-Muslim and anti-Arab, with their far-right La Familia fan group known for its chants against the Prophet Mohammed. The first division club is the only Israeli side never to have fielded an Arab player. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

Jerusalem football game between Beitar and Barcelona 'canceled' 15.07.2021

According to the Israeli club, Barcelona did not want to play the match in Jerusalem, prompting Beitar's managers to call off the game.
Madrid, Spain; 05.07.2021.- Demonstration in Madrid for the murder of Samuel, a young homosexual who was beaten to death. The fatal beating of a man in A Coruña (northern Spain) triggers protests by the LGTBI collective in several Spanish cities. LGTBI groups from all over Spain have called mobilizations in several cities to demand justice for the nurse, the fatal victim of an attack with homophobic overtones whose specific motive is still under investigation. Police are still scrutinizing the security cameras that recorded the deadly assault on the 24-year-old, the main evidence against the perpetrators of the crime. Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas/Picture Alliance

Police investigate possible homophobic murder in Spain 05.07.2021

Six people have been arrested over the death of Samuel Luiz who was attacked outside a Spanish nightclub. Large protests called for justice in Madrid and Barcelona.
26.06.2019 US millionaire John McAfee gestures during an interview with AFP on his yacht anchored at the Marina Hemingway in Havana, on June 26, 2019. - After making his fortune with antivirus software, McAfee fled from Belize after a murder case. (Photo by Adalberto ROQUE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP via Getty Images)

John McAfee found dead in prison after Spanish court permits extradition 23.06.2021

Antivirus software creator John McAfee, 75, has been found dead in his Barcelona prison cell. Signs point to death by suicide, according to the Catalan Justice Department.
Chelsea v Barcelona - UEFA Women s Champions League - Final - Gamla Ullevi Barcelona players score after Chelsea s Melanie Leupolz not pictured scores an own goal during the UEFA Women s Champions League final, at Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021. EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxIhsex 59818704

Women's Champions League final: Barcelona hammer Chelsea to win first title 16.05.2021

A rampant Barcelona side proved unstoppable in the Women's Champions League final. The Spanish side won 4-0 to claim the trophy for the first time and suggest they are the team to challenge Lyon's dominance long term.
WATFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 14:L-R Chelsea Ladies Melanie Leupolz and Chelsea Ladies Ann-Katrin Berger holding Trophy after FA Women's Continental Tyre League Cup Final between Bristol City and Chelsea at Vicarage Road Stadium , Watford, UK on 14th March 2021 (Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto)

Women's Champions League final: German duo key to Chelsea hopes 14.05.2021

The days of German clubs dominating the Women's Champions League are gone. Sunday's final between Barcelona and Chelsea will see a new name on the trophy, but Chelsea's German duo are likely to leave their mark.
Chelsea v Reading - FA Women's Super League - Kingsmeadow. Chelsea players celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after clinching the title at Kingsmeadow, London. Picture date: Sunday May 9, 2021. See PA story SOCCER Chelsea Women. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. URN:59669509

Women’s football: Champions crowned, but not in the Bundesliga 10.05.2021

Champions are being crowned across the continent, but Bayern and Wolfsburg are still battling it out for Bundesliga champion. A look at this week's talking points from women's football.

