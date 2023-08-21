  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
PoliticsAfrica

BRICS club boom: What to expect in Johannesburg

Astrid Prange
22 minutes ago

Global South versus Global North? The BRICS summit in South Africa is set to be all about the group's plans to expand and how to deal with sanctions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLAv
One man stands in front of a Brazilian flag, another in front of a Russian flag, both in side profile.
Russia's Putin (right) will not meet with South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa this time, but his presence will still be felt in JohannesburgImage: Mikhail Metzel/ITAR-TASS/IMAGO

The expansion of the club of five is set to top the agenda when the BRICS nations convene in the South African city of Johannesburg on Tuesday. More than a handful of hopefuls — 23 in fact, including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Iran, Argentina and Ethiopia — are interested in joining the bloc.

South Africa's top representative to BRICS, Anil Sooklal, told US economic outlet Bloomberg that leaders would draw up a statement on the expansion of the group beyond Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and that this would represent a major shake-up of the existing world order.

Russia's war in Ukraine, related sanctions, criticism of the dollar's role in international finance and the global balance of power: this BRICS summit is about more than many developing and middle-income countries turning away from the West. It's about them asserting their growing self-confidence.

For China, it's about 'countering the Americans'

"China is benefitting from the anti-Americanism of BRICS countries, which is drawing many countries in the Global South closer to China," Felix Lee, an expert on the politics of the Asian super economy, told DW. "That is the goal China is pursuing with BRICS."

What does BRICS want?

The five countries are a long way off from being a functional, trusting alliance, like the Group of Seven leading industrial nations, according to Lee. "But for Beijing, it's mainly about countering the Americans on a functional level."

Russia is also pursuing its own strategic interests, according to Günther Maihold at the Free University in Berlin. "Moscow [wants] to use this momentum to bring its allies — like Belarus and Venezuela — into the club," he said. "For [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, the expansion of the BRICS states represents the chance to overcome international isolation."

Not everyone backs BRICS expansion plans 

This isolation will be underlined by the Johannesburg summit, since Putin will not be among the representatives from the 71 countries taking part. His absence is due to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant accusing him of responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.

Will Ethiopia's bid to join BRICS push Western allies away?

Plans for expansion are not without detractors within the BRICS group, however. India, Brazil and China are not interested in reducing their influence and also taking on new problems with new members, according to Maihold.

"If everyone tries to bring their own friend group into the mix, heterogeneity and tensions within BRICS will rise," he said. "In that respect, the issue will bring additional potential for conflict to the table."

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in April that the admission criteria for new members would have to be discussed first. "It will probably boil down to having a circle of 'BRICS-plus' countries that don't have the same rights and powers of determination," said Maihold.

BRICS a big draw for foreign investors

Despite its internal conflicts, the BRICS community has been seen as a success story. Its combined share of global economic output rose from 18% to 26% between 2010 and 2021, according to the latest BRICS investment report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development released in April.

Two more indicators underline the group's potential: the growth rate of intra-BRICS exports and the level of foreign direct investment into BRICS countries is above the global average, according to the UN report.

That growth is dominated above all by China, as is intra-BRICS trade. Beijing is the biggest trade partner for Brazil, Russia and South Africa. Only India bucks the trend, with the United States coming in top and China in second place.

China, Brazil and India still buying Russian oil

The BRICS' anti-Western posturing has concerned observers in Europe, said Maihold.

"You can't get rid of the impression that the BRICS bloc remains an echo chamber for Putin. And that the countries are becoming a sanctuary for many other states to protect themselves from sanctions or the consequences of sanctions," he said.

BRICS | New Development Bank | Zentrale in Shanhai
The economic clout of the BRICS bloc is growing, underlined by the creation of a development bankImage: Ji Haixin/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

The BRICS countries have not taken part in the punitive measures imposed on Moscow by Western nations since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022. As a result, China, Brazil and India are among the biggest buyers of cheap Russian oil. However, besides benefitting from cheap energy prices, developing and middle-income countries have been particularly hard hit by the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

"There is a clear interest in Russia not boycotting or undermining food supplies. The same applies, of course, to fertilizer," said Mailhold. As such, he added, the Johannesburg summit will be dominated by a sort of unspoken Russia agenda.

"On one hand, they will be looking for regulations to mitigate the consequences for BRICS countries affected by the impacts of sanctions," he said. "On the other hand, they don't want to take sides and get even more involved in the conflict. That's exactly what makes it so difficult."

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

BRICS countries will meet next week in Johannesburg as the bloc aims to widen its influence. But Russian President Vladimir Putin's absence is already causing a stir.
PoliticsAugust 20, 2023
Vladimir Putin, wearing a blazer and shirt and tie, looks off into the distance

South Africa's diplomatic dilemma with Putin

South Africa's diplomatic dilemma with Putin

South Africa has invited Vladimir Putin to the BRICS summit. But with an international arrest warrant out for the Russian president, it faces arresting Putin if he comes. It's trying to avoid that at all costs.
PoliticsJune 2, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Strong winds and rain are seen from a residence as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches, in Cathedral City, California, U.S. August 20, 2023.

Tropical Storm Hilary batters Mexico and California

Catastrophe9 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

PoliticsAugust 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

An Indiab woman stands in a dilapidated corridor and rests her arm on a cracked wall

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

The Mumbai residents risking safety for affordable housing

Society16 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: When a dream job becomes a nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: When a dream job becomes a nightmare

SocietyAugust 20, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A helicopter drops water on the flames of a fire on the island of Tenerife, Spain.

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Huge Tenerife blaze forces mass evacuations

Nature and Environment24 hours ago01:22 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A relative weaping over the boody of one of his family members killed during the chemical attack in Ghouta on 21 August 2013

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Chemical attack in Syria 10 years on: 'We'll never forget'

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Press conference at Camp David.

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

PoliticsAugust 19, 202302:14 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and Environment24 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage