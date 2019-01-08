+++ Brexit crisis: Germany and Europe react — as it happened +++

Today's main reactions:

Germany's Foreign Office vows to protect German citizens and businesses from a no-deal Brexit.

France activates its no-deal Brexit plans.

Germany's biggest industry association says German "companies are currently looking into the abyss."

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

18:45 Thank you for following DW's live coverage of the ongoing Brexit crisis. This concludes our coverage for now, but we will keep you updated with the latest developments as they emerge.

18:30 The former head of the Eurogroup, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, has advocated for a second Brexit referendum in an opinion piece for the Dutch-language version of the Financial Times.

"And the question is, what now? If parliament doesn't get out of this, the voters will have to be asked sooner or later. The idea that this would be undemocratic — by ignoring the first referendum — is absurd reasoning," he wrote.

17:30 With the clock continuing to tick down and no meeting in sight between Theresa May and the leader of the opposition Labour Party, the prime minister wrote to Jeremy Corbyn urging him to meet her for talks. In a letter, May wrote that she'd be "happy to discuss" his proposals.

May added that she could not meet Corbyn's demand to rule out a no-deal Brexit because "it is not within the government's power to rule out no deal." She wrote that in order to avoid that scenario, Parliament must either approve a withdrawal agreement with the EU or "overturn the referendum result" — which she ruled out as an option.

16:15 Theresa May will no longer be going to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum next week in order to focus on Brexit negotiations, Downing Street has said. The spokeswoman added that May has held "constructive" talks with British lawmakers and she is due to speak with other EU leaders over the next few days.

15:50 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also warned against a no-deal Brexit, saying that the option poses the biggest risk to Britain's economy. "Leaving without a withdrawal agreement and a framework for the future relationship with the EU is the most significant near-term risk to the UK economy," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

14:42 Daimler chief Dieter Zetsche has said that a no-deal Brexit would hurt the Mercedes-maker's business in Britain. "It would have very negative consequences, especially for the automotive industry," he said in Berlin.

14:40 The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, says the EU would consider a new Brexit deal that goes beyond free trade. "If they [Britain] tell us they want a more ambitious relationship, we are open," he said in Lisbon.

14:03 The German Bundestag has passed a law that would treat Britain as an EU member for two years after it exits the bloc on March 29. But the law is tied to the withdrawal agreement that British lawmakers overwhelmingly rejected on Tuesday. Alexander Lambsdorff from the Free Democrats (FDP) said the deal's dismissal made the German law "completely obsolete."

13:34 British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has published a letter reiterating his call for Theresa May to rule out a no-deal Brexit and discuss Labour proposals that would keep Britain closer to the EU after Brexit. "Labour is open to meaningful discussions," he says in the letter posted on Twitter.

13:29 The German Foreign Office says it is prepared for any Brexit outcome. "We will intensify our preparations for a disorderly Brexit and want to protect our citizens and companies from the negative effects as far as possible."

12:50 The European Commission is planning to send experts to the capitals of the remaining 27 EU member states to harmonize the bloc's no-deal Brexit preparations, a Commission spokesperson said. "We take the possibility of a no-deal Brexit very seriously," they added.

12:14 A lawmaker from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is itself flirting with the idea of a German exit from the EU, responded to Maas' speech by partially blaming the European Commission for the Brexit chaos. Speaking in the Bundestag, Martin Hebner also took a shot at EU civil servants: "Many in our country are, like us, not opponents of Europe. We're against the EU bureaucracy."

12:05 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told lawmakers in the Bundestag that Britain still needs to tell the EU what exactly it wants. "The time for games is up," he said. "The ball is now in Britain's court."

11:48 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, says Theresa May would need to rule out a no-deal Brexit if she wants him to discuss new Brexit proposals with her. He also says Labour are open to supporting a second referendum: "If the government remains intransigent, if support for Labour's alternative is blocked for party advantage and the country is facing the potential disaster of no deal, our duty will then be to look at other options ... including that of a public vote."

11:40 German broadcaster ARD posted a video on Twitter of John Bercow, the Speaker of the House of Commons, repeatedly shouting "Order!" ahead of yesterday's vote of no-confidence. The clip has proved quite a hit in a country not accustomed to the theatrics of British politics.

11:28 A spokeswoman for the European Commission says it has so far received no application from Britain to extend Britain's departure date later than March 29.

11:04 A YouGov poll commissioned by the People's Vote, which supports a second referendum, shows 48 percent of British respondents would vote to remain, 38 would leave, 6 would not vote and 7

percent would be undecided if another referendum were held. The result for remain is the highest since the June 2016 referendum.

09:42 French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has activated the government's no-deal Brexit plan. This includes investing €50 million ($57 million) in ports and airports to mitigate post-Brexit disruption in foreign trade.

09:35 Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, says both sides could agree on a broader deal if London became more flexible. "If [Britain's red lines] change, we'll change," told Portuguese lawmakers in Lisbon.

09:16 Baffled by Brexit? Check out DW's Max Hoffman explainer:

09:11 The Federation of German Industries (BDI) says a disorderly no-deal Brexit could hurt German growth in 2019. "A chaotic Brexit is now moving into dangerous proximity," BDI President Dieter Kempf said. "Companies are currently looking into the abyss."

09:03 DW's Barbara Wesel says Theresa May has repeatedly "beat her head against the wall" while trying to form a Brexit deal that could placate hard-liners in her Conservative Party. Now, she's trying to get opposition support to break the impasse in the British parliament.

08:58 Early trading suggests investors are relatively unfazed by recent Brexit developments:

London's FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent

Germany's DAX fell 0.7 percent

France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent

08:42 French newspaper L'Opinion says Brexit proves that referendums are not always a great way to settle big political debates: "This great nation, Britain, proves that a referendum cannot be the only answer to the crisis of representative democracy."

08:34 Spain's Corriere della Sera newspaper has some harsh words for Britain's political elite: "We've always thought that having a capable class of political leaders was an enviable characteristic of the UK. But those leaders lost their ability to act after the [2016] referendum and now just seem like an old club of superfluous eccentrics."

08:25 Norwegian newspaper Bergens Tidende says Britain threatens to upend the European Economic Area (EEA) if it joined the organization. The EEA gives its non-EU members — Norway, Lichtenstein and Iceland — access to the EU's single market. "It's not in Norway's interest to get Britain to join the EEA," the newspaper says in an editorial.

08:21 Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair says it's inevitable that London will have to delay Brexit. Britain is currently on course to leave on March 29. "If I was the government now, I would already be having discussions with Europe about the terms of an extension," Blair told the BBC.

08:16 A video of French President Emmanuel Macron expressing his views on Brexit has spread quickly on social media. "We've reached our limits with the deal, and we won't, just to solve Britain's domestic political issues, stop defending European interests," he says to a crowd in France.

08:09 What do ordinary Germans think about the Brexit shenanigans in Britain? DW asked some people in Berlin for their opinion:

07:53 Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, is set to vote on a Brexit law later today. The bill aims to provide clarity on how Britain's departure from the EU affects German law and the status of British citizens living and working in Germany.

07:47 German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, told broadcaster WDR that there was still a chance for both sides to agree on an orderly Brexit.

07:22 German Justice Minister Katarina Barley has told German public broadcaster NDR that Britain should hold a second referendum. Barley, whose father is British, is the lead candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD) in this year's European elections. "I think a referendum is fundamentally the right course," she said.

07:12 Speaking to German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk, the lead candidate for the conservative European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, directed comments to London, saying: "Finally tell us what you want. Only then will we be ready to enter talks [with you]."

07:06 Germany's Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper says in an editorial that the European project has "lost" Britain. "The EU must think of itself first and foremost now," it said.

07:00 The Brexit drama continues Thursday after opposition parties failed to bring down British Prime Minister's Conservative government in a confidence vote last night. Germany and the rest of Europe are baffled by Britain's political wranglings and anxious about what comes next. DW will bring you all of the latest right here.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Boris and David resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down UK parliament 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal in a parliamentary vote on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a vote of no confidence in May, her second leadership challenge in as many months. Author: Alexander Pearson



