News

Theresa May calls for 'way forward' on Brexit after winning no-confidence vote

The British prime minister called on politicians to "put self-interest aside" ahead of further Brexit negotiations. May's government survived a vote of no-confidence a day after her draft Brexit deal was voted down.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street in London

UK Prime Minister Theresa May won a confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday and then appealed to lawmakers to reach a consensus on Brexit.

"This evening the government has won the confidence of Parliament. This now gives us the opportunity to focus on finding a way forward on Brexit," May said outside 10 Downing Street in London.

"Now MPs have made clear what they don't want, we must all work constructively together to set out what parliament does want," she added.

Lawmakers voted 325 to 306 that they had confidence in May's government just a day after voting down her withdrawal agreement with the European Union. May now has until Monday to present her plan on how the government should move forward.

Brexit: What happens next?

May said she believed Parliament had a duty "put self-interest aside" and deliver on the 2016 Brexit referendum result, in which UK citizens voted to withdraw from the EU.

"In a historic vote in 2016, the country decided to leave the EU," May said. "Now, over two-and-a-half years later, it’s time for us to come together, put the national interest first – and deliver on the referendum.

"I believe it is my duty to deliver on the British people’s instruction to leave the European Union and I intend to do so," she added.

  • UK Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/dpa/House Of Commons)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Theresa May, prime minister

    "Far from helping parliament finish the job and fulfill our promise to the people of the United Kingdom it would mean extending article 50 and delaying Brexit for who knows how long," May said, adding that a new election "would deepen division when we need unity, it would bring chaos when we need certainty, and it would bring delay when we need to move forward."

  • Nigel Dodds, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) (picture-alliance/dpa/House Of Commons)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Nigel Dodds, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)

    "We will support the government tonight ... so that the prime minister has more time and has the space to focus now on acting in the national interest on Brexit and it’s important that the prime minister now does listen." The DUP is Northern Ireland's largest party, a Brexit backer and a crucial underwriter of May's parliamentary majority.

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg, Conservative Party (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/J. Goodman)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Jacob Rees-Mogg, Conservative Party

    "I haven't heard of any Conservative MP who will not support her." Rees-Mogg's comments raise eyebrows in that he was a driving force behind the internal Conservative leadership challenge which May survived last November. He also voted against May's Brexit plan in Tuesday's House of Commons vote.

  • Boris Johnson, Conservative Party (picture-alliance/empics/B. Lawless)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Boris Johnson, Conservative Party

    "We should not only be keeping the good bits of the deal, getting rid of the backstop, but we should also be actively preparing for no-deal with ever more enthusiasm ... The issue is not who does it, the issue is what to do." Johnson, May's former foreign minister and a leading Brexit supporter, is considered among the favorites to perhaps replace May should she eventually vacate her post.

  • Andrew Bridgen, Conservative Party (picture-alliance/empics/House Of Commons)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Andrew Bridgen, Conservative Party

    Tuesday's House of Commons vote "has not solved any of the problems the government faces. It's deadlock, it's a stalemate." Bridgen, a Conservative Brexiter, voted against May's plan Tuesday. He himself wrote a no confidence letter in July and claimed to have gathered 27 signatures by November.

  • Vince Cable, Liberal Democrat leader (picture-alliance/empics/House Of Commons)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Vince Cable, Liberal Democrat leader

    "I think that the significance of this vote against May's deal is that this is the beginning of the end of Brexit." Cable is one of several lawmakers who have called for an extension to the Brexit negotiating process to allow time for a second referendum. His party wishes for the UK to remain in the EU.

  • Anna Soubry, Conservative Party (picture-alliance/empics/PA Wire)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Anna Soubry, Conservative Party

    "You can be assured when a vote of confidence comes I will be voting in support of my government." Soubry has been one of May's most outspoken skeptics on Brexit, claiming that she had capitulated to "the forces of darkness." She has accused May of being beholden to Jacob Rees-Mogg and other hardliners whose stance will cost "hundreds of thousands of jobs" in the UK.

  • Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader (picture-alliance/dpa/House Of Commons)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Jeremy Corbyn, Labour Party leader

    “If a government cannot get its legislation through parliament, it must go to the country for a new mandate and that must apply when it is on the key issue of the day. Every previous prime minister in this situation would have resigned and called an election and it is the duty of this house to lead where the government has failed.”

  • Chuka Ummuna, Labour Party (Getty Images/J. Taylor)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Chuka Ummuna, Labour Party

    "With just 37 sitting days until exit day, there is absolutely no time to waste. If the no confidence motion today fails, we must move to the next stage of the Labour conference motion and immediately back a #PeoplesVote as the way to stop no deal and resolve this." The centrist former Labour leadership candidate has become a leading campaigner for a second referendum.

  • Ian Blackford, Scottish National Party (SNP) (picture-alliance/empics/House Of Commons)

    UK no-confidence debate: What May's friends and foes said

    Ian Blackford, Scottish National Party (SNP)

    Says May has been "captured by right-wing Conservative Brexiteers," adding, "The government should recognize it has no moral authority; it should go." Blackford, a critic of May, has said that Scotland will stand united as Westminster descends into chaos. He and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon have repeatedly called for a second referendum on Brexit. Scotland voted to remain in the first referendum.


Meeting with party leaders

After winning the no-confidence vote Wednesday, May held talks with party leaders to try to find a way forward on Brexit. 

The Conservative Party politician said she has already met with leaders of the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and the Welsh Plaid Cymru party. She intends to meet "senior government representatives" on Thursday, including members of Northern Irish coalition partner, the Democratic Unionist Party.

She also noted that Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party who called for Wednesday's no-confidence vote, has yet to take her up on her invitation for further Brexit discussions. 

"I am disappointed that the leader of the Labour Party has not so far chosen to take part, but our door remains open," May said. 

Corbyn said earlier Wednesday that no positive talks were possible unless a no-deal Brexit, a scenario in which the UK withdraws from the EU without a divorce agreement, was off the table. Many in his party want a permanent customs union with the European bloc, a close relationship with its single market and greater protections for workers and consumers.

Watch video 01:46
Now live
01:46 mins.

Brexit chaos drives Brits crazy

Limited options left

The defeat of the EU withdrawal agreement in Parliament on Tuesday has left May with a narrow range of options regarding Brexit with 10 weeks until the UK's March 29 due date to leave the bloc.

Those options include:

  • Proposing specific changes to the withdrawal agreement, which EU lawmakers have said is no longer negotiable
  • Holding a second Brexit referendum, an option May has ruled out in the past
  • Applying to extend to the March 29 deadline, which would allow the UK more time to put together a withdrawal agreement
  • Leaving the European Union with no deal in place, which has been dubbed a "hard Brexit."

On Monday, May is expected to give a statement regarding the government's path forward regarding Brexit. If changes are made to the current withdrawal agreement, analysts believe the alterations will be minor and unlikely to sway skeptical MPs.

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Boris and David resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

  • Großbritannien London - Theresa May zu Parlamentsabstimmung (Reuters)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    January 2019: Agreement voted down

    UK parliament 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal in a parliamentary vote on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a vote of no confidence in May, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


dv/sms (AP, Reuters)

